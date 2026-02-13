Hellen, the daughter of prominent Ghanaian pastor Reverend Abraham Lamptey, tied the knot with her sweetheart, Samuel, in a beautiful private ceremony on Thursday, February 12, 2026

Clips shared by Naa Adjeley Shuga showed the elegant traditional marriage setting, with the two families seated for the customary rites and the presentation of the dowry

Reverend Abraham Lamptey later addressed the gathering, stating he had cared for his daughter for over 30 years and urged his new son-in-law, Samuel, to also take good care of his daughter

Popular Ghanaian online personality and member of Reverend Abraham Lamptey’s Believers’ House of Worship International congregation, Naa Adjeley Shuga, shared videos from the traditional marriage ceremony on TikTok.

The first video from the ceremony showed the exterior decorations that had been put in place, transforming the aesthetic of the location and adding a festive feel to it.

In another video, the two families were seen seated as they prepared to go through the customary parts of the ceremony, including the presentation of the dowry and the bride’s father interacting with her to seek her consent.

The bride and the groom subsequently exchanged their vows and pledged themselves to one another, bringing a satisfying conclusion to the event.

Abraham Lamptey speaks at daughter’s wedding

In other videos shared by Naa Adjeley Shuga and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Reverend Abraham Lamptey was seen advising the couple.

He said that he had taken care of his daughter for over 30 years and had done so to the best of his ability.

Reverend Lamptey noted that Samuel had now stepped forward with the intention of taking over from him and becoming the primary caretaker of his daughter.

He advised him to ensure that he keeps his daughter in a similar pristine condition to how he found her.

