Popular Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya criticised Zambian netizens after viral claims that President John Dramani Mahama wore a 'blouse' to visit the country

The controversy stemmed from President Mahama’s decision to wear a traditional fugu, a Northern Ghanaian smock, during the trip on February 4, 2026

Wode Maya defended the president in a viral post, explaining the cultural significance of the batakari and accusing critics of ignorance

Popular Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya blasted Zambian netizens after viral claims that President John Dramani Mahama wore a blouse during a trip to the country.

President John Dramani Mahama embarked on a three-day State visit to the Republic of Zambia scheduled for February 4 to 6, 2026, at the invitation of his counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema.

The trip was aimed at boosting ties between the country and discussing areas of mutual interest, including trade, as well as exploring opportunities for cooperation within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

President Mahama and his wife, Lordina, touched down in Lusaka on February 4 and were welcomed by President Hichilema.

The Ghanaian president's choice of attire, a smock or fugu, typical of the Northern part of the country where he hails from, caused a stir on Zambian social media.

Many netizens jabbed his fashion sense, claiming he was wearing a blouse or female attire.

Wode Maya claps back at Zambian netizens

Amid the controversy, popular Ghanaian YouTuber and travel content creator, Wode Maya, defended President Mahama’s choice of attire.

In a viral post shared to X (formerly Twitter), Wode Maya expressed anger over the comments targeting Mahama and said the Zambians were not aware of the significance of the attire in Ghanaian culture.

"Dear Zambians, the outfit worn by our president is not a BLOUSE. It is a Ghanaian traditional attire known as FUGU, also called Batakari. Our president is intentionally promoting the local garment industry both within and beyond our borders, unlike your president, whose suit is not African," he said.

"It is unfortunate that many of you, despite having access to smartphones and the internet, still choose to remain ignorant," Wode Maya added.

Reactions to Wode Maya’s post defending Mahama

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the post shared by Wode Maya, educating Zambians on the significance of the batakari.

kels™🇬🇭 said:

"I rocked my fugu to a funeral in Prampram last weekend. Sad I didn't snap pictures of me wearing it."

Joseph Kalimbwe wrote:

"It is trending on this side that Mahama wore a blouse 😭😭."

Soul Seduction commented:

"The argument that wearing Fugu automatically makes one 'more African” is flawed. The simple fact that a person is clothed already shows that what we are calling “African attire” today is itself a product of evolution, adaptation, and external influence. Our ancestors did not wear Fugu, suits, or any stitched garments as we know them now."

Wode Maya blasts Lily Mohammed

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya blasted media personality Lily Mohammed for her comments criticising the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The journalist had gone viral on social media after her attack, which occurred after the government approved Wode Maya’s request for the American streamer to be granted a Ghanaian passport.

