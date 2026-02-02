Legendary Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey sparked admiration online after a recent photo showing her current look surfaced on social media

The viral image, shared on February 2, 2026, showed the veteran actress with renowned filmmaker Ernest Kofi Abbeyquaye, a day after her 89th birthday

Grace Nortey's current look in the image stirred heartwarming reactions as Ghanaians praised her for ageing gracefully

Legendary Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey stirred admiration on social media after a photo of her current look surfaced on social media.

Grace Nortey surfaces on social media and wows Ghanaians as she celebrates her 89th birthday. Image credit: DagaartiGirlOfficial, JayBrownAddo

Source: Facebook

Grace Nortey is a legendary figure in Ghanaian cinema who rose to fame in the 1980’s onward, often known for playing fiery female characters on television and on the big screen, earning her the nickname Maame Gyata (Lion lady).

She appeared in movies such as Lost Hope, Dza Gbele, Matters of the Heart, Expectations, Jewels, Ties That Bind, Sinking Sands (2011), Nana Akoto, and others.

The veteran star also appeared in the 2015 movie Beasts of No Nation, which starred Hollywood great Idris Elba and a young Abraham Attah, and was filmed in Ghana.

Grace Nortey was a main fixture during Ghana’s golden age of cinema and starred alongside other greats such as Solomon Sampa, MacJordan Amartey, George Williams, Kofi Adjorlolo, and William Addo (Akpatse). Alongside Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono), the two were the biggest female actresses for decades.

Grace Nortey’s current look wows Ghanaians

In recent years, and as she aged, Grace Nortey has naturally retreated from the public eye due to her worsening health issues.

On Monday, February 2, 2026, a photo of the veteran actress surfaced on social media and stirred positive reactions online.

The photo, shared by the blogger Dagaati Girl, showed Grace Nortey in the company of legendary film director Ernest Kofi Abbeyquaye.

Both had changed significantly compared to their heyday, but were praised for ageing gracefully.

The image went viral a day after the actress celebrated her 89th birthday on February 1, 2026.

Below is the Instagram photo of Grace Nortey and Ernest Kofi Abbeyquaye.

Grace Nortey honoured at AshantiFest

Before her recent public appearance, Grace Nortey had not made a public appearance since being honoured at the Ashanti Festival (AshantiFest) on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

'Maame Gyata' was among several notable actors, including Naana Hayford, George Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Paa George, Grace Omaboe, and Kwaku Twumasi, who received many citations from the program's organiser, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene.

The group was honoured for its immense contribution to the growth of the Ghanaian film industry over the last few decades.

Several prominent actors visited Grace Nortey at her Accra residence, where a citation was presented to her in a heartwarming moment.

The TikTok video of Grace Nortey being honoured is below.

Reactions to Grace Nortey’s public appearance

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the trending photo of Grace Nortey.

Lynn_area51 said:

"They have both aged gracefully 😍😍😍👏👏."

monagucciofficial wrote:

"Wow😮😍, see grandpa, we should go visit him soon! I really miss him."

mavisgoodlife commented:

"Ageing beautifully in the Lord 🙌❤️."

Veteran actor Paa George makes a rare public appearance as he receives a big honour. Image credit: SHINYCREATIONS

Source: Youtube

Veteran actor Paa George resurfaces online

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran actor Paa George resurfaced on social media after many years out of the limelight.

In a video, Kumawood movie stars Bill Asamoah and Kwadwo Asare Bediako, along with content creator Shiny Creations and other associates, visited the residence of the veteran movie actor in April 2025 to present him with an award for his contributions to Ghanaian cinema.

Source: YEN.com.gh