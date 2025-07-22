Moesha Boduong stepped out of her residence for the first time in a while with her close friend Amanda Agyapong as she continued her recovery

In a video, the embattled socialite showed an improvement in her health condition as she and Kennedy Agyapong's wife hang out in a car

The footage of Moesha Boduong and Amanda Agyapong chilling together triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Embattled Ghanaian actress and model Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong, popularly known as Moesha Boduong, has shown an improvement in her recovery from her health issues.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the socialite could not hide her excitement as she stepped out in town with her close friend, Amanda Agyapong, in the latter's luxurious vehicle.

In the video, Moesha Boduong and her friend happily jammed to Nigerian music superstar Ruger's hit single, Dior, from The Second Wave EP, released in 2021.

The model, who gained prominence for her voluptuous figure and controversial interview with British-Iranian CNN journalist Christiane Maria Heideh Amanpour years ago, looked gorgeous as she flaunted her fresh face without heavy makeup.

The embattled socialite was overjoyed as she spent quality time with Amanda Agyapong, who has become one of her biggest supporters throughout her recovery.

Moesha Boduong and Amanda Agyapong's sighting in their car comes days after a video of them together surfaced on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Amanda Agyapong spoon-feeds Moesha Boduong during visit

In a video that went viral on social media, Amanda Agyapong visited Moesha Boduong at her residence to check up on her. The two ladies were spotted in a room.

The embattled model/actress sat on the edge of a bed wearing a pata pata dress made from African print, while Mandy, the wife of business mogul Kennedy Agyapong, sat on her left.

During the visit, Amanda Agyapong spoon-fed Moesha Boduong rice with stew from an aluminium foil plate.

As Moesha Boudong ate her food, Mandy started a conversation with the socialite, which got her eyes lit as she placed her left hand on her mouth in amazement.

The video of Moesha Boduong being spoon-fed due to her current health challenges evoked sadness from many Ghanaians on social media.

Reactions to Moesha and Amanda jamming

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

rhosephosua commented:

"God bless you, Mandy."

Abena Boampongmaa said:

"They even look alike."

kobby’s_Cakes_gh wrote:

"I love that."

Moesha Boduong breaks silence after Amanda's visit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Moesha Boduong broke her silence after Amanda Agyapong visited her at her home.

In a viral video, the embattled socialite thanked Ghanaians for their constant support through her recovery from her health challenges.

Moesha Boduong also opened up about her future plans after she completely recovered from her stroke and regained her full fitness.

