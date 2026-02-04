Ghanaians have applauded TV3 presenter Portia Gabor for being honest about her insecurities to encourage young girls

The award-winning media personality's post has sparked conversation online with many Ghanaians sharing their own struggles with body image and self-confidence

Some fans have reacted to Portia Gabor's Facebook post, which has garnered over 500 comments on her verified page

Ghanaian media personality Portia Gabor has received overwhelming love from fans after opening up about her long-time insecurity over her ears.

The TV3 presenter shared a heartfelt account of how she struggled with self-confidence, especially during public events, due to constant remarks about her appearance.

Portia Gabor’s physical insecurity story inspires many

Portia Gabor’s recent post sparked conversations online as she reflected on how some colleagues and schoolmates mocked her because of her big ears.

The happily married broadcaster recalled being given unkind nicknames in school, which deeply affected her confidence. She revealed that there were moments she constantly prayed to God for strength, grace, and emotional healing.

Portia Gabor further disclosed that she once doubted whether Media General’s TV3 would ever employ her because of her appearance, admitting that she felt her looks could be a barrier to success in television.

The Facebook post is below:

Portia Gabor's post about her physical insecurity

"Growing up as a child, I thought I looked perfect. Then one day, someone pointed out that I had big ears. That’s when my insecurities began. I was laughed at, and at some point, people gave me strange nicknames about my ears in school.

"I lacked self-confidence and prayed to God. One day, while doing my national service, my friends Augustina, Leo, and Jeff saw an advert on TV. TV3 was looking for a news anchor and journalist. They nudged me to apply because I had been reading to them, always pretending to be an anchor. I didn’t think I’d be chosen; my ears would be noticed, and people would laugh at me. That day, I was in a ponytail, and my ears stuck out. I had to quickly take a picture because it was the deadline for the application. I quickly did that and sent the letter to the reception of TV3. Thinking I would never be chosen...

The next day, I received a phone call from someone who introduced himself as Osei Boakye. He was then the news editor of TV3. He said, "I was going through the various applications and pictures, and guess what? Your ears caught my attention. They look exactly like my daughter’s ears. Can you come to TV3? I want to see you."

I quickly rushed to TV3 to meet him in his office. He showed me his daughter’s picture. That moment turned out to be an impromptu and informal interview. Osei Boakye called me among other applicants, not because of my CV but because of my ears. Something I was teased about, something I tried to cover... At that moment, my ears were the gateway to my breakthrough; my insecurity became my security.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but there are many of us who have dealt with physical insecurities, especially young ladies, feeling not beautiful enough, not happy about a scar or looks or even a physical challenge or a disability.

Sometimes it may not even be physical. Perhaps a bad experience or a troublesome past that we want to hide.

You are worth more than your physical appearance. May your physical appearance not hinder you from achieving your dreams.

And yes, you can learn to embrace it and love yourself. In my case, my ears landed me a job, first, before my CV and competence were even considered. Again, you are worth more than your physical appearance."

Reactions as Portia Gabor flaunts physical appearance

Following her decision to open up, many social media users praised Portia Gabor for her courage and honesty. Fans applauded her for turning a personal struggle into a source of motivation for others facing body-shaming and self-doubt.

Agbemor Quoffie stated:

"While you were concerned about your ears scaring people, your pointed nose, too, was attracting them."

Ed MG stated:

"That's when you know, God has an amazing sense of humour."

Afya Rachel commented:

"Inspiring…my Econ teacher back in SHS used to stay on my case about my ears every single day. It got to me so much that I'd always walk with my head down whenever I was in a crowd, just hoping nobody would look at me."

Michael Hudo stated:

"Embracing our uniqueness can lead to amazing opportunities and happiness."

Ebenezer Worlanyo Wallace-Dickson stated:

"In fact, I zoomed your image to critically examine your ears just to compare them to mine to know which ones are more elongated. Mine are a little bit longer. You’ve really inspired the Long Ears Association. We’re very thankful for your motivation."

Portia Gabor shares motivational message on patience

Over time, Portia Gabor has transformed her Facebook page into a space for encouragement, regularly sharing personal life lessons to inspire people who feel overlooked or discouraged.

In another motivational post, she addressed talented individuals who feel unsupported, urging them to trust God’s timing and the process of growth.

Using a powerful analogy, she compared life to farming:

"LESSONS FROM THE CARROT. Have you ever felt like a carrot? Planted, nurtured but seemingly invisible while others seem progress ahead of you? One day, a farmer planted carrot, tomato, and pineapple in his field. He watered and took care of them diligently.

As time passed, the tomato plant began to bloom with juicy red fruits, and the pineapple plant grew with its yellow fruit and crown, visible for all to see. But carrot had nothing to show just leaves on the surface of the soil.

Everyone admired the other plants and doubted the existence of the carrot. Little did they know that transformation and quiet growth were happening beneath the soil. The criticism became louder and doubts intensified. "

