Baaba Cann has criticised Delay's interview approach with Ama Yeboah over personal questions

Delay had asked Ama Yeboah questions about her dating life in her mother's presence, sparking criticisms online

Reacting in a video, Cann alleged that Delay was hiding her own child while questioning Ama Yeboah's relationship status

Media personality Baaba Cann, also known as Aba Guy Guy, has criticised TV presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso 'Delay' over her recent interview with TikTok star Ama Yeboah.

Ama Yeboah and her mother, Obolo, appeared on The Delay Show on Sunday, February 8, 2026. The interview sparked controversy after Delay asked the Nkawie Senior High School graduate about her relationship status.

Broadcaster Baaba Cann claims Dealy has a child she has been hiding. Photo source: @thebaabacann, @delayghana

Source: Instagram

In a video that has since gone viral, Delay did not shy away from putting Ama Yeboah on the spot by asking some tough questions.

She asked the young content creator about her romantic experiences, including whether she had ever dated or been involved in relationships with men.

The line of questioning proved particularly uncomfortable for Ama, as she was asked to address such personal matters in the presence of her mother, who was seated nearby and watching closely.

TikToker Ama Yeboah and her mother, Obolo, pose after their interview with Delay. Photo source: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Despite the awkwardness of discussing sensitive topics on a public platform, the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Comedian of the Year winner handled the situation with confidence.

Baaba Cann chides Delay over Ama Yeboah

Reacting to the interview and the subsequent backlash, Baaba Cann, an entertainment presenter with Metro TV, wondered why Delay went on such a tangent with her questioning.

According to Aba Guy Guy, Delay should have known that Ama Yeboah was still a very young lady who was naive about interviews of such nature and should have tailored her questioning to fit that personality.

Aba Guy Guy claims Delay has a child

Going further in a chat with DJ Slim on his podcast, she claimed that Delay has a child, but has refused to talk about it whenever people ask on social media.

"If someone comes under your post to ask about when you intend to marry, you give them cheeky answers. You hide the fact that you have a child. Why do you see the need to hide it? I do not believe that if someone wants to interview Delay, she would agree, because she knows she would be asked about those things and wants to hide them."

She added that she was not sure whether Delay had given birth to another child in addition to the one she [Baaba] knows.

"I am yet to confirm whether she has had another child...She wants to hide the fact that she has a child and is asking this young lady about who she has been with...if so, then I want to ask 'Delay, who is your baby's father?'" she retorted.

