"Delay Has a Child She's Hiding": Baaba Cann Claims, Ask Questions Over Ama Yeboah Interview
- Baaba Cann has criticised Delay's interview approach with Ama Yeboah over personal questions
- Delay had asked Ama Yeboah questions about her dating life in her mother's presence, sparking criticisms online
- Reacting in a video, Cann alleged that Delay was hiding her own child while questioning Ama Yeboah's relationship status
Media personality Baaba Cann, also known as Aba Guy Guy, has criticised TV presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso 'Delay' over her recent interview with TikTok star Ama Yeboah.
Ama Yeboah and her mother, Obolo, appeared on The Delay Show on Sunday, February 8, 2026. The interview sparked controversy after Delay asked the Nkawie Senior High School graduate about her relationship status.
In a video that has since gone viral, Delay did not shy away from putting Ama Yeboah on the spot by asking some tough questions.
She asked the young content creator about her romantic experiences, including whether she had ever dated or been involved in relationships with men.
Ghanaians blast TV host Delay for questioning Ama Yeboah about her first romantic encounter in a video
The line of questioning proved particularly uncomfortable for Ama, as she was asked to address such personal matters in the presence of her mother, who was seated nearby and watching closely.
Despite the awkwardness of discussing sensitive topics on a public platform, the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Comedian of the Year winner handled the situation with confidence.
Watch the YouTube video of Delay's interview with Ama Yeboah below:
Baaba Cann chides Delay over Ama Yeboah
Reacting to the interview and the subsequent backlash, Baaba Cann, an entertainment presenter with Metro TV, wondered why Delay went on such a tangent with her questioning.
According to Aba Guy Guy, Delay should have known that Ama Yeboah was still a very young lady who was naive about interviews of such nature and should have tailored her questioning to fit that personality.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Aba Guy Guy claims Delay has a child
Going further in a chat with DJ Slim on his podcast, she claimed that Delay has a child, but has refused to talk about it whenever people ask on social media.
"If someone comes under your post to ask about when you intend to marry, you give them cheeky answers. You hide the fact that you have a child. Why do you see the need to hide it? I do not believe that if someone wants to interview Delay, she would agree, because she knows she would be asked about those things and wants to hide them."
She added that she was not sure whether Delay had given birth to another child in addition to the one she [Baaba] knows.
"I am yet to confirm whether she has had another child...She wants to hide the fact that she has a child and is asking this young lady about who she has been with...if so, then I want to ask 'Delay, who is your baby's father?'" she retorted.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Delay's bouncing hips in video cause stir
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Delay set tongues wagging after stepping out in a tight jumpsuit for an event.
The Delay Show presenter wore the form-fitting outfit in Kumasi. her figure in the bodycon and her bouncing hips, while walking about, caught the attention of fans.
