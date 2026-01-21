A female Ghanaian entrepreneur who started her food business as a national service person shared her journey to becoming a millionaire

Mena Ekua Annan Adupong, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, shared her business journey and how she became a millionaire mainly through selling eggs.

According to the female entrepreneur, aside from the egg business, she produces several locally made food products, including Tom Brown, agushi, and spices.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Mena Ekua said she came from Swedru in the Central Region to Tema in the Greater Accra Region for her national service as an accountant. However, she loved home-cooked meals, which made her start the business.

“I moved from Swedru to Tema for my national service and tried selling various items. I was also pursuing ACCA to become a chartered accountant and wanted to raise money for fashion school. My schedule was tight, but I always loved homemade food,” she recalled.

"One day, I went to a shop to buy agushi, then I noticed the food was packaged poorly. I spoke to the store manager about how I could do better for them. He asked me to bring my samples, after which he introduced me to his boss. When I met the boss, he loved my packaging and told me that if I really wanted to do this, I could become a millionaire. He advised me to register a business and open a bank account, and I did the very next day,” Mena added.

On how she raised capital to fund her food business, Mena Ekua said she used proceeds from her side hustle of selling clothes as a national service person.

Mena Ekua said she took samples of her packed agushi and beans to her mother in Swedru. She said that when her mother saw the products, she was pleased and advised her to start selling eggs. The selling of eggs was her breakthrough.

The entrepreneur narrated that she started the egg business and realised it was lucrative. However, she kept her 8-to-5 job as an accountant with Chemico.

“At one point, I had 14 workers and was selling 15,000 crates a week. In one month, that could reach 60,000 crates,” Mena Ekua said.

After working with Chemico for 11 years, she quit to focus on her food business.

According to Mena Ekua, she has now diversified her enterprise with 32 packaged products, including eggs, agushi, pepper, Tom Brown, beans, and a variety of spices and condiments such as ginger garlic kelewele, soya spice, coconut oil, banku, fufu, kokonte, and gari.

Reactions to Mena Ekua's entrepreneurial journey

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@evelynnyarko247 said:

"A woman of substance. You’re an inspiration to us, keep it up."

@princemensah3919 wrote:

"I have to comment on this one. I just realised I consume her food products without even realising it. I’m inspired to start working with her."

@michaelasante7923 said:

"This woman is great."

@naaoo8956 wrote:

"If DJ Nyame is satisfied with the interview, U can see it on his face; he contributes much to what the guest says."

@kyereemmanuel5281 said:

"I love listening to knowledgeable people like this."

@tizah23 wrote:

"I like this woman. Very clever."

@FKmonologue said:

"How I love to listen and learn from the success stories of people who have stayed and made it in Ghana. I've learned a lot from Maame Ekua Annan."

@VeronicaAkpalu-sv7zi wrote:

"I really admire her so much."

@ghanapolitico4699 said:

"DJ Nyame, this is the best video from your content catalogue I have ever watched since I started following you. This woman has set the pace for young ladies."

Egg supplier says she makes GH₵10,000 weekly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) said she makes GH₵10,000 each week as an egg supplier.

Deborah Jessica Oppong said she worked as a National Service personnel with a business development hub and supplies the eggs as a side job.

Social media users who listened to her tell her story were amazed and applauded her perseverance and resilience in the business.

