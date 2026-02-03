A Nigerian man has captured online attention with his genuine reactions after exploring a beautiful Ghanaian shopping mall, leaving viewers amazed

While touring the mall, he admired not only its modern beauty but also the presence of top global brands and high-tech stores that wowed everyone

The video, now circulating widely, has sparked massive online reactions as viewers marvel at the mall’s elegance and world-class offerings

In a video posted on X, the man expressed his excitement as he toured the shopping complex. His reactions were full of wonder as he explored every corner of the mall.

“It’s massive and beautiful. You even have international brands right here. It’s amazing,” he said, visibly thrilled.

He also highlighted the mall’s modern design and top-notch technology shops.

“They really have high-quality stuff right here. I’m really shocked,” he added.

The visitor’s enthusiasm did not stop at shopping. He described the mall as a great hangout spot for friends and families, emphasising that it’s more than just a place to shop.

“If anyone is looking for a place to hang out, this is definitely the right spot,” he said.

The X video has since gone viral, amassing thousands of views and reactions across platforms. Netizens praised his candid excitement, with many expressing pride in Ghana’s modern retail offerings. Others encouraged tourists to visit and experience the mall firsthand.

Ghana reacts to Nigerian at Accra Mall

Ghanaians have flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts on a Nigerian visitor’s first experience at one of Ghana’s largest malls.

Here are some of the most interesting reactions.

@lukaku_romelu90 shared:

"Ghana is a beautiful country."

@Shreder_himself wrote:

"Wait, but Lagos has one of the biggest and most modern malls, so why is he tripping?"

@stretchdom commented:

"An Abegistani Abroad..."

Nigerian humbled after seeing Ghana's Ridge Hospital

In a related story, a Nigerian national living in Ghana has stirred conversations online following his amazement at Ridge Hospital's architectural beauty and his sheer elation at encountering such a facility in West Africa.

In a viral X video posted by Instablog9ja on X, the Nigerian praised Ghana for constructing a beautifully designed and scenic hospital.

Appreciating Ridge Hospital, the Nigerian jokingly said that the facility’s mere beauty could heal the sick.

He also admired the cleanliness of the environment.

"Na hospital! I tell you, Ghana is fine. In the streets of Accra, it’s very clean."

"If you bring someone here, as soon as they see the hospital, they will wake up," he said, praising the hospital’s structure and neat surroundings.

Ridge Hospital is the official Greater Accra Regional Hospital owned by the Government of Ghana.

Cameroonian calls Ghana’s presidential car cheap

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Cameroonian has started a debatable discussion about his country’s and Ghana’s presidential cars.

He stressed that Ghana’s presidential car is not fit for purpose.

In a video shared by WithAlvin on X, the man argued that even Cameroon’s presidential car is better.

