Embattled Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Interior and other law enforcement agencies over his arrest and detention for alleged financial crimes.

Source: TikTok

Abu Trica was recently remanded into police custody after operatives from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) arrested him following his last court appearance on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, has been in police custody since December 11, 2025, since he was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Abu is facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica sues Interior Ministry, NACOC, EOCO

According to an Instagram post from Accra-based broadcast station TV3 Ghana on Monday, Abu Trica has filed a lawsuit against the Interior Ministry, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO) and the US Federal Bureau of Investigations over his arrest and detention.

The post also indicated that the embattled socialite was also suing the various agencies over some alleged human rights violations he had experienced during his time as a detainee amid his legal case.

In a motion filed at the Human Rights Division of the High Court, Abu Trica is seeking GH₵10 million in compensation for what he describes as a coordinated campaign of "cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment."

The socialite alleged that his arrest and subsequent detention were marked by physical violence, coercive interrogations by foreign agents, and the systematic looting of his personal property.

He alleged that he was handcuffed, starved, and interrogated by foreign agents from morning until evening after over 15 armed officers stormed his apartment in the Airport Residential Area to arrest him and his two discharged associates, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo.

Abu Trica claimed that three alleged FBI agents without any police powers forced him to sign documents he could not read due to his limited literacy.

He claimed that the foreign agents also threatened to link him to fraudulent transactions worth up to $8 million if he did not share passwords to his phones.

Abu Trica also alleged that while in police custody, officers from NACOC and EOCO conducted unauthorised searches of his big mansion in Agona Swedru in the Central Region of Ghana.

