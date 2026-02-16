Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi passed away on February 6, 2026, after a short illness that left many of his followers sad

A recent TikTok video showed him looking strong, healthy and full of life as he left home with his daughter for church

The touching father and daughter moment, captured as they entered his black Escalade, has now become one of his final public appearances

The leader of Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship, Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, sadly passed away on February 6, 2026, after a short illness.

One of the last public moments of Pastor Prince Elisha with his daughter resurfaces online. Image credit: pastorelishaosei

Source: TikTok

To those close to him, it felt sudden and deeply painful.

Not long before his death, he shared a video on his TikTok page that now carries a heavy emotional weight. In the clip, the pastor is seen leaving his home with his daughter as they head to church.

It was one of those ordinary moments people post without thinking twice, but today, it means much more.

He stepped out of his house looking strong and energetic.

Elisha Osei spotted with daughter before death

There was no sign that anything was wrong. Dressed neatly and walking with confidence, he appeared exactly as many knew him: lively, focused and present.

Pastor Osei Elisha's daughter stayed close by his side as they moved away from the doorstep toward his black Escalade parked outside.

The two calmly entered the vehicle, ready for church service. It was a simple father and daughter routine, nothing dramatic, just life as usual.

Watch the TikTok video below:

That is what makes the video even more touching now.

Netizens reacted to Pastor Elisha Osei's last moment

For many of his followers, watching that clip again brings mixed emotions.

It shows a man who seemed full of strength and purpose, spending time with his child and preparing for worship.

No one imagined that it would be one of the last glimpses of him shared publicly.

Check out some comments below:

David Sheperd commented:

"Once there’s no death day but birthday exists means we as humans have to be grateful or content with whatever we have and be connected with our MAKER because, whether we like it or not, one day you and I will be no more. May his soul rest in peace if the information circulating is true 😢."

Dengel40 commented:

"Eeeiii, this is the greatest gift Pastor Elisha has given Ghanaians and family on VALENTINES DAY. I'm broken 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Kofi Eduful commented:

"There is time for everything under the Sun in this world. A time to be born and a time to die. A time to be joyful and a time to be sorrowful."

The J's news commented:

"God, tell me this isn't true. I watch his secret programme every day. RIP 🙏."

Gabqua commented:

"Death is not the end of life but blessings to the righteous. Life well lived. RIP. My condolences to your family and all your loved ones 🙏."

Karma President's prophecy about a Ghanaian man of God's death surfaces after Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi's tragic demise. Image credit: KarmaPresident, PrinceElishaOseiKofi

Source: Facebook

Karma President Prophecy of Elisha Osei resurfaced

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President stirred mixed reactions after a doom prophecy about prominent pastors surfaced following the reported death of Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi.

In a video recorded on February 12, 2026, he warned that several powerful men of God would die this year, noting it was simply their time to return to the Lord.

Popular preacher Elisha Osei Kofi reportedly died on Friday, February 13, after a short illness, a day after Karma President's warning to his ministry colleagues.

Source: YEN.com.gh