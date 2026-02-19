Reports emerged on February 13, 2026, that Pastor Elisha Osei Kofi had died, with blogger Aba the Great and other social media users confirming the tragic news

A resurfaced video showed Apostle General Amaniampong stating on January 20 that he had seen a vision about the imminent death of a great prophet, urging prayers for pastors across Ghana

The General Overseer of Precious Word Chapel International received widespread praise online, as many commenters described his prophecy as accurate and commended him for his spiritual insight

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man of God, Apostle General Amaniampong, has earned plaudits on social media after a resurfaced video showed him prophesying the death of Pastor Elisha Osei Kofi.

Ghanaian Prophet Praised As January Prophecy on Pastor Elisha Osei Kofi’s Death Resurfaces

Source: Facebook

On Friday, February 13, 2026, reports emerged that the popular Ghanaian man of God passed away.

Blogger Aba the Great hinted at the news in a viral post on Instagram, sharing a photo of the man of God with a caption indicating looming tragedy.

Other posts on Facebook confirmed the news of Elisha Osei Kofi's death shortly after, with one user sharing a screenshot of an alleged conversation confirming the tragedy from the man of God’s wife.

Prophecy on Elisha Osei Kofi’s death surfaces

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Apostle General Amaniampong, the man of God could be heard prophesying about Elisha Osei Kofi’s death.

The video, which was reportedly originally recorded on January 20, warned about the imminent death of a great prophet.

The General Overseer of the Precious Word Chapel International informed his viewers that he had seen a vision in which he was informed that a powerful pastor had passed away.

The preacher declined to name the pastor involved but asked for prayers for all pastors in Ghana to avert the disaster.

Apostle General Amaniampong earned praise from many Ghanaians in the comments section for his prescient prophecy.

Below is the TikTok post of the prophecy.

Reactions to Apostle Amaniampong’s prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the prophecy shared by Apostle General Amaniampong on Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi’s death.

Obaapa Konadu said:

"The Great Eagle 🙏🙏🙏. May God lift you higher."

Akuah-nkonim wrote:

"Hmm, true prophets really exist, ooh, wow."

BISMARK commented:

"My Father, I used to call you Bishop."

Details of Elisha Osei Kofi's death

According to a family friend, the Ghanaian man of God died after complaining about chest pains at home.

In a viral video, the family friend said that after Prophet Elisha fell ill, popular Ghanaian pastor Paul Okoe Hackman rushed him to the hospital to receive treatment.

Unfortunately, the pastor is reported to have died en route to the hospital.

"I was told that Apostle Okoe Hackman transported him to the hospital, and he passed away before they got to the hospital. He reportedly died from high blood pressure, that's what I've been told. Family members told me he was complaining about pains in his chest,” he said.

The TikTok video with details about Elisha Osei Kofi’s final moments is below.

Karma President's prophecy about a Ghanaian man of God's death surfaces after Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi's tragic demise. Image credit: KarmaPresident, PrinceElishaOseiKofi

Source: Facebook

Karma President's Elisha Osei Kofi prophecy surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President's prophecy about a man of God's death surfaced after Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi's passing.

In a video recorded a day before the man of God's death, he warned that several powerful men of God would die this year, noting it was simply their time to return to the Lord.

Source: YEN.com.gh