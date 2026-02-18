The outspoken media personality, Vim Lady, has shared legal insight into the Russian man's escapades with Ghanaian women

She shed light on how the Russian broke numerous Ghanaian laws and outlined the legal basis via which the controversial figure can be extradited to Ghana for prosecution

Vim Lady's analysis about the case has sparked massive reactions on social media as users thronged the comments section to share their thoughts

Famous media personality Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has added her voice to the Russian man, Yaytseslav's escapades with Ghanaian women.

Speaking in a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the media personality gave her legal opinions on the case, concluding that the Russian man's actions violate several Ghanaian laws despite none of the victims filing a complaint against him just yet.

“Let us understand that the Russian man who came to Ghana and recorded his private moments with Ghanaian women and uploaded them to the dark web has committed a crime,” she stated.

Vim Lady, while making her argument, outlined the specific laws under which the Office of the Attorney General could rely to build a case against the controversial figure.

Under the Ghana Criminal Act Section 28, it states that anyone who distributes obscene images has committed a crime. Also under the Cybercrime law, anyone who breaches the privacy of someone to upload their private moments, either with or without the consent of the person, has committed a crime,” she added.

The media personality reiterated that crimes have no expiry date, hence Yaytseslav will still be prosecuted months or years down the line if nabbing him at the moment proves difficult.

“The Ghana government can contact the Russian embassy in Ghana to ascertain if Yaytseslav is indeed a citizen and whether he came to Ghana under a Russian passport. Afterwards, they may write a letter to the Russian government for him to be extradited, or they may deal with him there. He can also be sent to Interpol to be placed on the list of wanted persons”

Watch the Instagram video of Vim Lady below:

Yaytseslav’s videos with Ghanaian women spark outrage

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, a Russian man, Yaytseslav, whose real name is Vladislov Lyulkov, made headlines when he shared short clips from his escapades with Ghanaian women for reasons best known to him.

According to a report by Gossip 24 TV's Clement Nana Asamoah, the man in question often moved around the Accra Mall area, got acquainted with shoppers and other passersby, and recorded their conversations to share online.

In many instances, Yaytseslav convinced the ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him and even got them to visit his residence later, all of which he recorded to share online.

He reportedly shared a summary of each encounter on his Telegram, while other private videos were shared in a private channel at a fee. The prevailing belief is that the videos were shared without the women's consent.

Reactions to Vim Lady's Yaytseslav saga views

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the presenter's legal insight into Yaytseslav's escapades with Ghanaian women.

Dorothy Ameyaa wrote:

"Sister, forget it because I don't think Russia will give him up for Ghana to prosecute him.”

Kwame wrote:

"Madam, where were you at the time when they were happily dancing and taking $20? Or will you pay for the investigation fees?”

Ama Sandy wrote:

"Even if they arrest and prosecute him, my problem is, he has already disgraced them, and nothing can erase that."

Camption wrote:

"After he was banned on TikTok, he keeps creating different accounts to post it.”

Watch the TikTok video of Oheneni Adazoa giving her opinion on Yaytseslav below:

Oheneni Adazoa reacts to Russian man's videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the reaction of Sompa FM's presenter, Oheneni Adazoa, to the viral videos of the Russian man with Ghanaian women.

According to her, she was very happy about the scandal because she had been advising women on infidelity, but they always turned a deaf ear to her advice.

She further asked the husbands of the married victims to divorce them to serve as a deterrent for other ladies.

