Yaytseslav has broken his silence after both the Ghanaian government and the Russian Embassy publicly commented on his controversial videos

In an alleged interaction with a renowned Ghanaian blogger, the Russian content creator responded to some allegations levelled against him

Yaytseslav's remarks on the ongoing scandal involving the Ghanaian women have triggered mixed reactions from many social media users

Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav, the Russian man who recorded and shared videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women online, has reportedly responded to the allegations against him.

Russian content creator Yaytseslav clears the air on controversy over his recorded escapades with Ghanaian women.

Source: Facebook

Vyacheslav Trahov, who claims to be a Russian, has gone viral online after clips of his dealings with some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Many of the controversial videos showed him moving around the Accra Mall area, interacting with female shoppers and other passersby he encountered on the streets.

He would later invite them to his apartment and record their conversations and escapades with his Meta glasses to share online, reportedly without their permission.

Russian man Yaytseslav's escapades with Ghanaian women

In many instances, he convinced the Ghanaian ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him before convincing them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to put online.

After their escapades, he breached many privacy laws by uploading his content on TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram, where he has a private channel.

Excerpts of his videos were uploaded online, while the full content was accessible on his private Telegram channel at a subscription fee of five dollars per month.

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he was able to enter the country and engage in his activities without being caught.

At first, many people wondered who the infamous Russian man really was, as he was careful to hide his face in the videos.

However, vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips 24 TV, who was among the first to blow the whistle on Yaytseslav's activities, unveiled his identity on social media.

He shared reported videos of the man with his face showing as he and a lady went to his apartment after a public outing.

Following the backlash, Yaytseslav deleted all the videos of his dealings with the Ghanaian women from his social media platforms before being banned after massive agitation online.

The controversy has also drawn public responses from several government agencies, including the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, which condemned the Russian man's actions and launched a probe into the matter.

Communications Minister Sam George also shared plans to extradite Yaytseslav to the country to face possible prosecution, while the Russian embassy released a statement to acknowledge the scandal.

The Facebook video said to show Yaytselav's full identity amid the controversy is below:

Yaytseslav speaks on alleged escapades scandal

In an alleged interaction with Gossips24TV's Clement Nana Asamoah, Yaytseslav claimed that most of the allegations against him were untrue.

According to him, he travelled to Ghana for vacation due to his love for the African continent and its people, whom he described as "open and pleasant to talk to."

Yaytseslav denied claims of filming his escapades with the Ghanaian and sharing them on his social media platforms.

Communications Minister Sam George shares the government's efforts to bring Russian man Yaytseslav to book over viral videos with Ghanaian women.

Source: Facebook

The Russian content creator claimed that he only took footage to show the world that there were beautiful women in various African countries.

He reportedly said:

"Most of the information is not true. I came to Ghana on vacation because I like Africa and African people. They are very open and pleasant to talk to. "

"Many media write untruths. I don't own any explicit channels. I just wanted to show what nice women live in African countries."

Yaytseslav is reported to have claimed that the women who accused him of filming their escapades and uploading them online were only interested in seeking fame and gaining traction.

He also recounted his alleged interactions with one of the victims, who had accused him of making inappropriate advances towards him during their encounter in a hotel room.

The YouTube video detailing Yaytseslav's response to the allegations is below:

Yaytseslav's response to allegations stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bettyjohnson1963 commented:

"It might be difficult to get that guy arrested, but I know this has taught us to be more cautious and wise in different circumstances."

Mysticals wrote:

"He is lying."

D Star said:

"What side of the story? He has no side of the story."

Yaytseslav's Kenyan victim breaks silence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaytseslav's Kenyan victim, who was filmed washing his clothes, broke her silence amid the scandal.

In a video, Choice Kinoti claimed that she was romantically linked to the Russian content creator and had no idea that he had filmed their escapades.

Yaytseslav's Kenyan victim also explained why she washed his clothes at his apartment.

