Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC National Chairman, has rejected Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak’s claim that no evidence exists of electoral violence

He criticised the report as biased and called for accountability and punitive action over the 2020 and 2024 voting-day violence

Asiedu Nketia emphasised that election-related violence must not be ignored or covered up

The Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has rejected the Interior Minister, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak’s, claim that no evidence of violence was received in relation to a death recorded during the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to NDC supporters in the Awutu Senya East Constituency of the Central Region as part of his 'Thank You' tour on Monday, 16 February 2026, Asiedu Nketia indicated that the party would not accept the report from the Interior Ministry.

It will be recalled that during the elections, Philis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, the current MP for Awutu Senya East, who was then the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, alleged on social media that her convoy had been attacked by thugs linked to Hawa Koomson, the then incumbent MP.

She claimed that the incident led to the deaths of some of her team members.

Following the swearing-in of President John Mahama, the Interior Ministry was ordered to conduct investigations into the electoral violence and submit a report for further action.

At the conclusion of the investigations, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, presented a report which indicated that the Kasoa election-related violence was caused by security lapses and institutional failures.

Speaking at the government's Accountability Series on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, Muntaka Mubarak stated that Philis Naa Koryoo Okunnor had denied that her convoy was attacked and claimed that she had been nowhere near the scene of the incident.

Asiedu Nketia demands accountability from Muntaka

Reacting to this, Asiedu Nketia described it as biased and an attempt to protect the perpetrators of the electoral crimes recorded in 2024.

The NDC’s National Chairman further demanded accountability and punitive action over the voting-day violence of 2020 and 2024.

“I have heard someone say that there is no evidence of the electoral violence that took place in Kasoa. We are not children at this party," he said.

"If we have all agreed that violence relating to elections is unacceptable, we must all endeavour to stop it. We must desist from covering up issues when it comes to violence,” he added.

Kasoa NPP demands arrest of Naa Koryoo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that some NPP supporters in Kasoa had called for the arrest of Awutu Senya East MP Philis Naa Koryoo Okunnor over alleged false claims.

The supporters accused her of peddling lies against her predecessor, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and demanded a public apology.

He also urged Philis Naa Koryoo Okunnor to render an unqualified apology to residents of Kasoa, the largest community in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, as well as Hawa Koomson.

Their demand followed a government report that blamed election-day violence in the constituency on security failures, not political attacks.

