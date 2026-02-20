Evangelist Papa Shee faced backlash after the first day of a three-day intercessory prayer event for Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, reportedly recorded low patronage at Obra Spot in Accra

The crusade came amid the lingering estate dispute following Daddy Lumba’s death, as Akosua Serwaa’s legal efforts to be declared his sole surviving wife have not succeeded in court

Despite the apparent low patronage, Papa Shee proceeded with preaching, prayers, and deliverance, while social media users questioned the purpose of the event and slammed the turnout

Papa Shee faces backlash over alleged low turnout at the Akosua Serwaa Fosuh crusade at the Obra Spot on February 19, 2026.

Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

After his death, his two surviving wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, have been embroiled in a battle over his estate.

Despite several court filings seeking to be declared the late singer’s sole surviving wife and to be granted power of attorney over his properties, Akosua Serwaa has been unsuccessful, with the Kumasi High Court failing to rule in her favour.

Amid the ongoing challenges, Papa Shee, a close confidante of Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, announced that a three-day event would be held to pray for the late singer’s first wife.

Low patronage plagues Papa Shee’s crusade

On Thursday, February 19, the first day of the event, dubbed three days of intercessory prayers for Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, was held at the Obra Spot in Accra.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Awurama First Lady, the venue appeared bare, with many chairs laid out for guests who appeared not to have shown up.

One video showed Papa Shee in a sombre mood as he prepared to start the program despite the apparent low patronage.

The TikTok video of Papa Shee’s Akosua Serwaa event is below.

In other videos later sighted by YEN.com.gh, Papa Shee went ahead with the program despite the challenges faced.

He preached to those in attendance and also held a prayer and deliverance session.

Reactions to Papa Shee’s flopped Akosua show

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the reported low patronage at Papa Shee’s 3-day intercessory prayers for Akosua Serwaa Fosuh.

Turkson said:

"Eiiiii, enti east coast west coast paaaa nie?"

Chantel😌❤️ wrote:

"Please, is Mama Akosua sick or something? What exactly is the crusade for?"

Joana Wilson commented:

"What is the theme for the crusade? Akosua Serwaa for Lumba properties anaa?"

sawetie24 said:

"I should come and pray for something wey no concern me and my daily bread eeeeiiii 😂😂😂.

🦋🦋🙏iamGodslove🙏🦋🦋 wrote:

"Eiiiii Papa Shee!!!! Why didn't you intercede for your friend when her husband was alive?"

Team Legal Wives accuse Papa Shee of allegedly embezzling donation money for Akosua Serwaa.

Team Legal Wives accuses Papa Shee of embezzlement

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee faced accusations of embezzlement from members of the Akosua Serwaa fan club dubbed Team Legal Wives.

In a video, Ashante Queen, one of the foremost members of the group, accused the Evangelist of using some funds the group raised for Akosua Serwaa for his personal needs.

