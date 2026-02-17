Popular Obuasi Rapper Atia Gh Reportedly in Critical Condition After Horrific Crash at Brahabebome
Popular Obuasi-based Ghanaian rapper, Atia Gh, is reportedly in critical condition after being involved in an accident along with his manager and a prominent businessman in Brahabebome in the Ashanti Region.
The news of the accident was shared by the TikTok account Obuasini News on Sunday, February 15, 2026.
In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the platform showed the aftermath of the crash with the car believed to have been transporting the musician left hanging due to the serious nature of the accident.
"Obuasi-based rapper Atia Gh, manager and CEO of Borga Bitters, and Nana Shaddy, were involved in a serious accident; all three are in critical condition. @Atia GH." The TikToker wrote.
The TikTok video showing the alleged crash involving rapper Atia GH is below.
Who is Atia GH?
Atia GH is a Ghanaian rapper and musician known for his distinctive Twi rap style and energetic tracks. He's gaining popularity in the Ghanaian music scene, particularly through social media platforms, where he has built huge followings on Facebook and TikTok.
The rapper hails from Obuasi in the Ashanti Region and graduated from Obuasi Senior High Technical School, which he proudly lists on his profile. He has labelled himself as the Twi Rap Painter and is affiliated with the Common Music record label.
He has released notable singles, including Banku featuring Yaa Pono, Billings with Kwesi Amewuga, and Back 2 Sender featuring Kwame Yogot.
A day before his reported accident, he shared a video promoting a new song.
The last TikTok video shared by Atia GH before his reported accident is below.
Reactions to Atia GH’s accident
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the sad news of Atia GH’s accident.
Skykhid☝️ Monarch said:
"May God heal them ❤️🩹."
AVANA QUEEN 👸 ❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹💋 wrote:
"God, please protect Atia GH for me 🙏🙏🙏."
Yahaya One ☝️ 🥰🥰 commented:
"He will be fine soon."
humbnanakobby1 said:
"Ei, what’s happening nowadays to Obuasi people? Hmmmm😳."
amisty wrote:
"Ya Allah, have mercy on Obuasi, we lost our MC and now this 🥲."
Lil problem 🪓🪓 commented:
"😭😭😭😭😭 Why, my Godfather Atia? Why, God, why 😭😭?"
Sarah Arthur said:
"Ooo, sorry. I wish them a speedy recovery, but I saw them at the AGA clubhouse last week. Hmmm, life."
Obuasi entertainer MC Gabriel passes away
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Obuasi-based entertainer, Gabriel Nsiah Asare, popularly known as MC Gabriel, reportedly passed away in a tragic road accident.
According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday, February 14, 2026, along the Dompoase-Bekwai Road near Benito Hospital while the MC was returning from hosting an event on Valentine’s Day.
News of his passing sparked an outpouring of grief online as fans and colleagues flooded social media with tributes.
