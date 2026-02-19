Adwoa Pinamang, the ex ex-wifeof late Ghanaian gospel icon Yaw Sarpong, moved mourners to tears during a solemn candlelight vigil held in Kumasi on February 18.

Yaw Sarpong’s Funeral: Adwoa Pinamang and Children Struggle to Hold Back Tears at Candlelight Vigil

Overcome with emotion, she struggled to hold back tears as family, friends, and supporters walked through the streets in honour of the celebrated musician.

By her side were her children, equally weighed down by grief.

Their only daughter was seen leaning on her brother’s shoulder, weeping quietly as the procession advanced.

Though the young man initially appeared composed, later a TikTok footage captured him breaking down, sharing in the collective sorrow that defined the night.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Yaw Sarpong's candlelight vigil draws music legends

The vigil drew an outpouring of support from Ghana’s gospel fraternity and beyond.

Among those present were Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Ohene Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Rev. Thomas Yawson, and Great Ampong. Their presence underscored the deep respect the late star commanded within the industry.

Yaw Sarpong’s legacy remains firmly rooted in Ghana’s gospel tradition. As a leading figure of the renowned Asomafo band, he crafted songs that transcended church walls and resonated with audiences nationwide.

His music carried messages of hope, faith, and resilience, qualities that many say defined his life.

Throughout the evening, tributes flowed freely. Colleagues shared fond memories, recalling the bonds they built with him over decades of ministry and performance. Musical renditions filled the air, turning grief into a celebration of impact.

While sorrow lingered, so did gratitude for a life that shaped a generation of gospel lovers. In candlelight and song, Kumasi honoured not just a musician, but a lasting symbol of faith and inspiration.

