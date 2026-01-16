Award-winning Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has disclosed how much he earned from selling part of his music catalogue.

The dancehall artist disclosed this private information during a live session on X (formerly Twitter) on January 15, 2026.

Shatta Wale makes $3 million from selling songs

Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale encouraged rising stars to consider selling their music catalogues to generate more income and invest in other ventures.

In a trending video, the Ayoo hitmaker claimed he made $3 million from selling 300 of his songs.

Shatta Wale explained that he used part of the money to purchase houses and to start his online ride-hailing company, Shaxi.

"I have over 11,000 songs online that my team is still trying to gather. I sold 300 of my songs for $3 million, used the money to buy houses, do whatever I want to do with it, put some in my Shaxi business and other businesses.

"Your same artiste went to say there’s nobody in Ghana that has a catalogue worth that much,” Wale said.

The X video of Shatta explaining how he made his wealth is below:

Stonebwoy speaks on music catalogue valuation

In September 2025, Ghanaian musician Livingstone Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, shared his thoughts on the value of music catalogues during DJ Slim’s Loud Lounge.

The BET Award winner stated that he didn't believe any Ghanaian music catalogue was worth $3–4 million.

I don’t think any catalogue in Ghana right now is going to earn a mention at around $3–4 million,” Stonebwoy stated.

