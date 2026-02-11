Hamamat Montia’s rarely seen daughters stole the show as they appeared by her side at an event on Tuesday, February 10, 2026

The beauty was named Ghana’s shea butter ambassador at a special ceremony at the Ministry of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts

Hamamat’s latest achievement followed her viral appearance on IShowSpeed’s Ghana stream, further cementing her influence

Ghanaian beauty queen and entrepreneur Hamamat Montia’s beautiful daughters have garnered online attention after making a rare public appearance.

Hamamat Montia's daughters make a rare public appearance at the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts on February 10, 2026. Image credit: @iamhamamat, @verifiednewsghana/TikTok

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the 2006 Miss Malaika winner appeared at the premises of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts (MoTCCA) located in Accra to receive a special honour.

She was named Ghana's shea butter ambassador and presented with a citation honouring her immense impact in advancing the shea butter industry in the country, as well as her dedication to projecting local culture and empowering women.

The sector minister, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, handed the citation to Hamamat and expressed how honoured she was to be recognising her.

“It is not a side conversation in our national development. It is central to who we are and how we present ourselves to the world. I am, therefore, deeply honoured to preside over the appointment of Ms Hamamat Montia as Culture Ambassador for Ghana Shea Butter by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts," she said.

The honour came weeks after her appearance on the IShowSpeed Ghana stream, where she went viral after massaging the American content creator with 10 associates.

Below is a TikTok video of Hamamat Montia being presented with a citation by Dzifa Abla Gomashie.

Hamamat Montia’s children make rare appearance

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh taken at the event, Hamamat Montia stood with some important dignitaries as they exchanged pleasantries about the event.

She was flanked by two of her daughters, whom she introduced to the individuals she was speaking with.

Popular media personality George Quaye also walked up to Hamamat and hugged her, expressing amazement at the growth of her children.

Despite her public profile, Hamamat Montia’s kids rarely step out with their mother, making their sighting exciting to Ghanaians on social media.

The TikTok video of Hamamat Montia and her daughters at the event is below.

Hamamat Montia was born on July 22, 1988, in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region.

She rose to fame after winning Miss Malaika Ghana at the age of 18 in 2006 and Model of Africa Universe in 2007.

The beauty queen is married to Ghanaian businessman Samuel Afari Dartey, the owner of the Safari Group of Companies, which operates the well-known luxury resorts Aqua Safari and Safari Valley Resort, with whom she shares three children.

Hamamat Montia and a team of women massage media mogul Bola Ray at the Starr FM studios in Accra. Image credit: @iamhamamat, BolaRay/Facebook

Hamamat Montia massages Bola Ray

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hamamat Montia massaged Bola Ray, the CEO of the Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network.

The studio massage occurred on February 6, 2026, in the aftermath of her viral moment with US streamer IShowSpeed during his Africa tour.

