Kwadwo Safo Jnr sparked reactions online after opening up about the motivation one needs to start a church

His comments occurred amid a deepening succession dispute with his sister, Adwoa Safo, following the death of their father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo

His remarks have reignited social media speculation, with many Ghanaians questioning whether the businessman is subtly hinting at plans to establish his own church

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the son of the late Ghanaian entrepreneur and man of God Apostle Kwadwo Safo, has stirred mixed reactions online after speaking about the foundations needed to establish a church.

The founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and Kantanka Automobiles, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, died on September 11, 2025.

His daughter, the senior New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, announced the tragic news in a statement.

Apostle Safo’s death kicked off a reported succession battle between his children, specifically Adwoa and Kwadwo Safo Jnr, who served as the Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobiles.

In a statement released on October 6, 2025, the Safo family warned the public against dealing with Kwadwo Safo Jnr, deepening speculation over the ongoing power struggle.

After the family statement ‘disowning’ him, the businessman went into hiding, and has only recently resurfaced to share videos on his social media pages.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr speaks on church establishment

In a video shared to TikTok on Monday, February 23, 1016, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, also known as Nana Safo Akofena, spoke about the essentials for starting a church.

According to him, anyone who starts a church thinking about using it as a vehicle for personal enrichment could be described as having a questionable character.

“The moment the idea to start a church is based upon finances or money, your character becomes a bit questionable. Because my belief is that worshipping or serving God is a calling. Now, when you start to look for money from that, who sent you?” He queried.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr said the bible acknowledges that a preacher must live via the proceeds of their ministry, but he argued that should not be the sole defining motive of setting up a church.

“God understands that everyone who serves him wholeheartedly or fully, has to survive. So if you check the scripture, it says the preacher feeds from their craft. But the moment that becomes inception, the idea that starts the whole thing, the character becomes questionable,” he added.

The video has sparked off a new wave of speculation on social media, with many Ghanaians wondering if the late preacher’s son was hinting at his future plans.

