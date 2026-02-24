Ananzo Official has broken his silence after undergoing major surgery at a medical facility on Tuesday, February 24, 2026

In a social media post, the famous washing bay promoter shared an update on his health after his medical procedure

Anazo Official's latest social media post has triggered many reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Popular Ghanaian washing bay promoter Eugene Ananzo Junior, popularly known as Ananzo Official, has shared an update after undergoing a major surgery.

On Monday, February 23, 2026, Ananzo Official sparked concern as he announced that he had been battling a health problem.

The music promoter also shared that he would be undergoing his first-ever major surgery at an undisclosed medical facility.

He wrote:

"Not feeling my best, but tomorrow is my first surgery. We move regardless."

The tweet was brief, but it carried weight. Many of his followers immediately sensed that something was not right.

Within minutes, the replies section was filled with words of encouragement, prayers, and motivational messages from fans who have followed his journey from the very beginning.

The X post of Ananzo Official speaking about his health problem and surgery is below:

Ananzo shares new update after medical surgery

In a post he shared on his X page on Tuesday afternoon, Ananzo confirmed that he had successfully undergone surgery.

The washing bay music producer, whom Nigerian music superstar Davido gifted $5,000 for promoting his 2025 hit song, With You featuring Omah Lay, on social media, expressed gratitude to God after his medical procedure.

He wrote:

"Had a successful surgery, God did."

Ananzo also shared photos of himself lying on a bed at the medical facility with an intravenous (IV) drip in his hand.

The music promoter flashed a bright smile for the camera as he made a hand gesture to signify that he was in good health.

The X post of Ananzo speaking after his medical surgery is below:

Sarkodie endorses Ananzo after music performance

Sarkodie endorsed Anazo after the music promoter made a video singing the rapper's song Lavida Loca at his washing bay.

The video went viral and caught the attention of the decorated rapper, such that he took to the comment section to leave several fire emojis, meaning that he was impressed with Ananzo's performance of the song.

Sarkodie went a step further to even share the music promoter's video on his Instagram stories.

Ananzo could not contain his excitement and took to his social media platforms to share a screenshot of Sarkodie's comment and his Instagram story post.

Ananzo's health update after surgery stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kwesi_winfred1 commented:

"Eii, what happened to you? Anyway I thank God for you being alive."

ObiaaBewu said:

"We thank the doctors and give credit to God."

CollinsNtiful2 wrote:

"Speedy recovery, God is with you."

Radio personality DJ Okoto passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that radio personality DJ Okoto passed away from illness on Friday, February 20, 2026.

Several high-profile media personalities announced the news of their Tarkwa-based colleague on social media.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to mourn DJ Okoto following his untimely demise.

