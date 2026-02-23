Allegations against Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi have surfaced days after his untimely demise on Friday, February 13, 2026

In a video, content creator Nessa opened up about certain controversial incidents involving the late prophet before his death

Nessa's allegations against Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Popular Ghanaian content creator and TikTok personality Nessa has revived some allegations against Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi days after his untimely demise.

On Friday, February 13, 2026, news emerged that Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi had passed away. His colleagues later confirmed the sad news on social media.

The popular preacher, who founded the Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries International, reportedly died after a short illness.

News of his death sparked disbelief and immense grief amongst Ghanaians, occurring as it did abruptly, with no indication that the man of God was unwell.

The deceased's colleagues, including Bishop Daniel Obinim and Reverend Obofour, mourned his death with emotional eulogies.

After reports of Elisha Osei Kofi’s death went viral on Friday, February 13, several counter reports began emerging alleging that he was in a coma and not dead.

Several bloggers, including YouTuber Ohenea Media, published interviews with individuals claiming that the preacher was not dead.

A narrative emerged that he was still clinging to life and would eventually return to the land of the living.

The rumours sparked outrage on social media as many Ghanaians alleged that the preacher’s reported death was ‘planned’ for clout chasing purposes.

Elisha Osei’s family speaks on his death

In a public statement released on Saturday, February 21, 2026, Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi’s family confirmed his passing.

The family said the man of God died after suffering a cardiac arrest on February 13.

"With hearts filled with sorrow but anchored in the hope of resurrection, we announce the passing of Prince Elisha Kofi Osei, founder and General Overseer of the Grace Family Church International. He departed this life after a cardiac arrest on Friday, February 13, 2026," the statement said.

In the statement, they also shared a warning to those spreading false rumours about the preacher’s death and warned that legal action would be taken against them.

Below is the Facebook post with the statement shared by Pastor Prince Elisha Kofi Osei's family:

Nessa's allegations about Elisha Osei Kofi emerge

Following Pastor Elisha's family's statement, Nessa, who had previously threatened to expose the preacher, days after his death, noted that she would not speak about her personal encounters with the deceased out of respect for his widow.

The former MTN Hitmaker contestant claimed to have seen some things about the late prophet that she struggled to understand.

She accused the late Elisha of spiritually making an individual develop mental health issues, lies and manipulation.

Nessa raised questions about the late prophet's actions and claimed that other individuals had their own stories to share about their experiences with the deceased.

The content creator noted that she would publicly share more information about her encounters with the late Pastor Elisha at an appropriate time.

In another video, Nessa addressed criticisms from people who questioned why she had chosen to publicly speak after the pastor's demise.

She claimed to have complained about the prophet on Facebook many years ago.

The TikTok videos of Nessa speaking about the allegations against Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi are below:

Nessa's allegations against Elisha Osei stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kofi B commented:

"So if you spoke about it, why bring it up again?"

Meekness wrote:

"My dear, you are not the only victim. My best friend had an experience that if she had not been exposed enough, she could have been victimised."

Rehoboth said:

"My dear, the person in question is mo more. Let it rest. He is not here to defend himself. I understand how you feel."

