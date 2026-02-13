Abronye DC has accused Prophet Roja of demanding $1.5 million from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He further alleged that the prophet had already taken $1 million from Kennedy Agyapong before attempting to switch allegiance

Abronye also claimed that some pastors are using prophecies to blackmail prominent figures, including President John Dramani Mahama

The Bono Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, has levelled a serious allegation against controversial Ghanaian pastor Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja.

According to the NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Prophet Roja demanded $1.5 million from former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the lead-up to the party's presidential primary.

Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, accuses Prophet Roja of demanding $1.5m from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to change a prophecy in his favour. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Onia TV recently, Abronye DC alleged that the Ghanaian prophet had initially prophesied victory for Kennedy Agyapong, stating that he would defeat Dr Bawumia in the NPP flagbearer race.

He further claimed that Prophet Roja took $1 million from Kennedy Agyapong, a former MP for Assin Central.

Despite this, Abronye DC said in a Ghanaweb report that the popular prophet later met with the former Vice President’s team and demanded $1.5 million to reverse his earlier prophecy in Dr Bawumia's favour.

However, Dr Bawumia's team reportedly told the prophet that they did not have that amount of money for his purported prophecy.

"You prophesied for Kennedy Agyapong and made arrangements yourself to meet Dr Bawumia's team. Bawumia said he was at a campaign ground, so you arranged to meet his team.

"You told them that even though you had already prophesied for Kennedy Agyapong, you could change your mind if they gave you $1.5 million to counter the $1 million Kennedy Agyapong gave you. We have CCTV footage to prove it, so if you want us to show it, we will," he further alleged.

Abronye DC, who is reportedly lacing his boots to contest for the NPP's National Organiser position, also claimed that some of the so-called prophets in Ghana have been blackmailing individuals, including President John Dramani Mahama, with their prophecies.

"I will speak the truth now. The intimidation is too much. Some of these pastors have been blackmailing people in this country, including President John Dramani Mahama," Abronye claimed.

The NPP Bono Regional Chairman consequently dared Prophet Roja to deny his allegations if he is truly a man of God.

What was the outcome of NPP primary?

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia won the New Patriotic Party presidential primary to become the party's flagbearer for the 2028 election.

Bawumia was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission at a coronation event held at the NPP headquarters on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

He polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.8%, and Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5%.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum polled 1,999 votes, representing 1%, while former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, secured 402 votes, amounting to 0.2%.

In all, a total of 195,901 valid votes were cast in the primary, with 561 ballots rejected.

The NPP constitution indicates that for a candidate to be elected a presidential candidate, that person must obtain more than 50% of the total valid votes cast.

Prophet Roja admonishes former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, regarding his role as leader of the NPP. Photo credit: @Stephen Adom Duah/Facebook, @De Ligther Roja/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Prophet Roja drops doom prophecy for Bawumia

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that social media had gone agog over the latest prophetic declaration made by Prophet Roja regarding the future of the NPP

This was after he admonished the former Vice President to act immediately and get certain things done.

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the statement made by Prophet Roja.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh