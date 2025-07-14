Julie Juu of Cantata drama series fame spent time with Delay at the Ghana Party in the Park event at Barnet Playing Fields on Saturday, July 12, 2025

The veteran actress put her youthful looks on display as she and the TV host lavished praise on each other at the annual musical festival in the UK

Julie Juu's attendance at the big event marked a rare public appearance for the veteran actress, who has been a resident in the UK for over a decade

Veteran Ghanaian actress Abena Achiaa, popularly known as Julie Juu, has courted attention after making a rare public appearance in the UK with media personality Delay.

The Cantanta drama series actress and Delay were among numerous notable personalities, including KiDi, Gyakie, Giovani Caleb, Robert Klah, and many others, who attended the 2025 edition of the Ghana Party in the Park event at Barnet Playing Fields on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

The large crowd was thrilled by a host of entertaining musical performances from King Promise, Moliy, Kweku Smoke, DopeNation, Cina Soul, Beeztrap KOTM and AratheJay.

Julie Juu parties with Delay in UK

At the Ghana Party in the Park event, Julie Juu was spotted hanging out with Delay as they enjoyed the performances from the billed artistes.

In a video she shared on her official TikTok page, the veteran actress beamed with excitement as the TV show host praised her for paving the way for "slay queens" in Ghana.

She flaunted her youthful looks with her trademark multi-coloured Afro wig, long coloured eyelashes, and heavy makeup as she showed her excitement during her linkup with media personality Delay.

Julie Juu's sighting at the Ghana Party in the Park event marked a rare public appearance for the Cantata drama series actress in several months.

In December 2024, the Cantata drama series actress spoke about her life in the UK during an interview with renowned blogger Zionfelix at the 2024 edition of the Ghana Party in the Park event.

She noted that she had been living in the UK for over a decade and that she decided to relocate from Ghana because she did not enjoy her life in the country.

Julie Juu said her absence from one of her two children's graduation ceremonies due to her presence in Ghana also influenced her decision to follow in the footsteps of her colleagues and relocate abroad.

The veteran actress said she fell in love with the UK after attending an event dubbed Family Day and that she vowed not to return to Ghana after her husband, the legendary movie producer and director Nana Bosomprah, passed away in 2010.

The video of Julie Juu hanging out with Delay at the Ghana Party in the Park event is below:

