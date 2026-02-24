Stephen Sedem Deegbe, a member of the NDC’s Communication Team, has criticised the low salaries of regional party communicators

He accused National Communication Officer Sammy Gyamfi of favouring central staff while neglecting regional communicators

The video of his remarks on Hot FM has sparked widespread reactions on social media

A member of the Greater Accra Communication Team of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Sedem Deegbe, has expressed frustration over the low salaries received by the party’s communicators.

Stephen Deegbe claimed that communicators of the party in the Greater Accra Region earn less than GH₵700 a month.

He subsequently criticised the National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, accusing him of discriminating against the regional communicators.

“NDC Greater Accra Regional Communicators earn less than GH₵700 a month, but I blame Sammy Gyamfi, who is now at the Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD),” he said.

“Is he not the one who helped Eric Adjei secure a position in government? Is he not the one who pushed Beatrice Annan to the presidency as a presidential staffer? My own brother, Godwin Mahama, is the spokesperson for Tema Oil Refinery… I don’t have a problem with this, but do you leave out regional communicators?” he questioned.

Stephen Deegbe made the claim while speaking on Hot FM's Hot Morning Drive on Monday, 23 February 2026.

In a video circulating on social media, Stephen Deegbe appeared visibly angry as he made his point.

He further urged Sammy Gyamfi to address the concerns of the party’s regional communicators, noting that many are struggling despite their political party being in office.

Watch the Facebook video below:

NDC communicator’s salary rant sparks reactions

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many netizens flocking to the comments section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

@Political Trends said:

"But the dollar is down, the petrol price is down, and inflation is also down. So what’s he talking about? NDC people should be ok now."

@Nash King also said:

"A monkey and a baboon cannot have the same meal."

@Kobby Tutu commented

"Michael Tettey, your boys are hungry. Ey3 zu..... ey3 formula 133. Azaaaaaa party."

@Harold Aki also commented:

"You don't depend on party communication as your only job, try and do something else."

@Nana Kwadwo Safo Kantanka wrote:

"How do they get the money to pay these many communicators? ORAL must look into this. Or is Sammy Gyamfi using the profits from Gold Board to pay his communicators?"

