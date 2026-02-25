Prophet Roja is trending once again after a video of him delivering prophecies went viral on social media

This comes after he prayed for God's guidance, stating that the vision he had about impending events was not good

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the statement made by Prophet Roja

Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as De Lighter Roja, has set social media ablaze in the wake of his latest prophetic declaration.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @roja.ministry, Prophet Roja, who was preaching to his congregants, opened up on a vision he claimed to have had about impending events yet to come.

Ghanaian Prophet Roja intercedes on behalf of Ghana as he shares a doom prophecy Photo credit:@De Ligther Roja/Facebook

Sounding worried, he appealed to God to have mercy on Ghana, opening up about the bad happenings he claims to have foreseen.

He stated that in his vision, he saw airports being shut, with the world coming under a lockdown.

Prophet Roja added that tragic happenings would be witnessed around the world and appealed to God to protect Ghana should these tough times begin to manifest.

"I saw that there is going to be another lockdown. I foresaw many countries having their borders shut. Airports will be shut; no planes will fly. I am seeing something like a total lockdown where people will be indoors. There is a demon who came from the sea, and I foresee tragic things happening on roads, at sea, and in the air. But God should protect Ghana," he told members of the church.

Prophetic declarations made by Roja

Prophet Roja has never shied away from making his visions of impending events known and has caused controversy with prophetic messages he gave about former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Appearing on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoɔ show on Wednesday, February 4, for an interview, Prophet Roja opined that Prophet ElBernard’s prophecy that Kennedy Agyapong would lead the party into the 2028 elections as its flagbearer could still come to pass.

He therefore admonished the Vice President’s team to act quickly on his message before it was too late.

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, retained as flagbearer of the NPP Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Prophet Roja's global shutdown prophecy

Social media users have shared opinions on the prophetic statement made by Prophet Roja.

Ohemaa Serwaa Kontonkyi commented:

"My entire family and I are covered with the blood of Jesus."

nahnahaquiyah opined:

"I cover my family with the precious blood of Jesus Christ. Amen. No weapon or evil plot against us shall prosper. Amen."

Kofi tawiahkofi99 stated:

"No matter what happens, Christ Jesus knows his people and will protect his own."

Luckyboy GH stated:

"Those who always listen to international news will not take this as prophecy; we already know."

SIKA KWEKU stated:

"I’ve never seen any good prophecy from this guy before… No bad thing will happen in the name of Jesus Christ."

Roja drops prophecy about Boadi Nyamekye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja made a declaration about the Head and Founder of Maker's House Chapel International, Professor Michael Boadi Nyamekye.

In a video, Prophet Roja, who was speaking at a church event, stated that he foresaw men of God plotting evil against Professor Nyamekye.

