The remarks, made in a viral TikTok video, sparked mixed reactions online, with some Ghanaians challenging his biblical interpretation while others urged him to reconsider his statement

The video surfaced amid reports that the preacher had lost his uncle, Togbe Vincent Kwaku Duah, with footage showing him attending the funeral in Vakpo

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah Explains Why He Doesn’t Shave, Video Sparks Debate

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Recall3poets on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, the founder and leader of the Believers Worship Centre, popularly known as the Philadelphia Movement, said his decision was rooted in biblical scripture.

“Prophets of God in the Bible do not shave their heads, nor do they shave their chins. As I am a natural prophet, I do not shave my head or my beard, yet it does not grow past a certain point,” he said.

Adom Kyei Duah's assertion sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing doubts about his claim.

Below is the TikTok video of Adom Kyei Duah speaking about shaving.

Reactions to Adom Kyei Duah’s shaving comments

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments in response to the video of Adom Kyei Duah explaining his reasons for not shaving.

Alkins said:

"In the Bible, a prophet is someone who is called by God to speak His message — not someone defined by hairstyle or beard. In Jeremiah 1:5, God calls Jeremiah before he was born. In Amos 7:14–15, Amos says God sent him to prophesy. In Ezekiel 2:3–5, God sends Ezekiel to speak to Israel."

Rich-Co TV wrote:

"It's not true 🙏."

Quamie Jay 🎙️ commented:

"Let me watch and pass 😁."

Nyansapor said:

"You are calling Diana Asamoah ooo 😅😅."

GLORIOUS POWER ARK CHAPEL 💒 wrote:

"That can only be a special direction for a person for a season, but not all prophets. Sir, withdraw your statement."

Adom Kyei Duah attends funeral in Vakpo

The trending video of Adom Kyei Duah surfaced amid reports that he had lost his uncle, who is considered his second father, Togbe Vincent Kwaku Duah.

In a viral video, the man of God was seen standing quietly as his uncle was lowered into the grave.

Several traditional customs were observed as family members were seen dressed in mourning cloth, while other elders sat in respect.

The late Togbe was venerated, as many people who knew him shared heartfelt words about the life he lived.

Below is a TikTok video from Adom Kyei Duah’s uncle’s funeral.

