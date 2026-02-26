Yaytseslav Saga: Young Lady in Russian Man’s Videos Tests for HIV Live on Camera

Choice Kinoti, the lady who shared her HIV status after her video with the Russian man went viral, has conducted another live on camera

This comes after she broke her silence on the controversial trending footage detailing her relationship with the man in question, Yaytseslav

In her clip with the Russian man, she was seen busily performing domestic duties as she washed his boxer shorts and cleaned his dishes

Choice Kinoti, an upcoming Kenyan content creator, who found herself in the Russian man Yaytseslav's videos, has tested her HIV status live on camera after netizens doubted her earlier claims of testing negative.

In a couple of videos shared across several social media platforms, the lady who was in blonde braids sat in front of a table while she conducted the test.

Choice Kinoti, who was full of confidence, displayed her results to observers, triggering massive reactions. Fortunately, the test turned out negative as earlier claimed.

Her live HIV screening came after she broke her silence in a video detailing her relationship with Yaytseslav.

Watch the Instagram video of Choice Kinoti conducting the test below:

Choice Kinoti reacts to escapades with Yaytseslav

In one of Yaytseslav's videos from his time in Kenya, Choice Kinoti was seen performing domestic tasks for him. The controversial clip showed her washing the Russian man's white boxer shorts and cleaning dishes at the Airbnb rental where he resided.

The footage sparked massive reactions online, with many expressing their concern. However, Kinoti had noted that she had no regret for her actions, explaining her relationship with Yaytseslav.

In an interview, she stated that she and Yaytseslav made love with protection, explaining that she was in a romantic affair with Yaytseslav and was very much aware that he filmed their private moment together.

According to her, the Russian man promised to take her to a visa-free country for her birthday, claiming their relationship was not a casual encounter but a genuine love.

Speaking about washing Yaytseslav's clothes, she indicated that the Russian man cooked for her, and so the act was reciprocal.

Choice added that she later grew suspicious of his lover after finding out more explicit videos of their private moments had been recorded, and she confronted him.

Watch the YouTube video of Kinoti speaking about her relationship with the Russian man:

Outrage over Yaytseslav’s escapades with Ghanaian women

On February 12, 2026, Yaytseslav first made headlines when he shared short clips of his private moments with some Ghanaian women.

According to reports, he visited the Accra Mall area, where he approached shoppers and passersby, and had a short conversation with them while he recorded the moments.

He allegedly convinced the ladies to share their phone numbers with him and later got them to visit him at his residence, where he secretly recorded the risqué and shared them on social media as teasers.

Other reports indicated that he shared a summary of each encounter on his official Telegram with the wild ones uploaded to his private channel for a fee, allegedly without the concern of the victims.

The videos sparked massive outrage, which triggered some concerned Ghanaians to call for the arrest of Yaytseslav.

19-year-old lady in Yaytseslav's videos speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kalekye, one of the first women to encounter the Russian man, clarified her story after videos of her with the Russian man went viral.

Speaking in an interview, the 19-year-old lady admitted to meeting Yaytseslav. However, she denied ever visiting his apartment.

According to her, even though she saw him as an opportunity to elevate herself, his forward approach made her back away.

