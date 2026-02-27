Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o has publicly announced her battle with fibroids, two years after receiving the diagnosis

In a video, the Kenyan-born Oscar award winner shared details about her past diagnosis and struggles with the health issue

Many fans took to social media to sympathise with Lupita Nyong'o following her honest announcement of her fibroid diagnosis

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Kenyan-born Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o has shared that she has been diagnosed with fibroids for a second time.

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o says she has 50 fibroids as she details her battle with the medical condition. Photo source: Lupita Nyong'o

Source: Facebook

In an interview with the Today Show on Wednesday, February 27, 2026, the 42-year-old actress opened up about her battle with the medical condition, which causes noncancerous growths in the uterus and can lead to severe symptoms.

Lupita Nyong'o shared that she first found out that she had uterine fibroids in 2014, the same year she received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Patsey in the Steve McQueen-directed movie, 12 Years a Slave.

She noted that she underwent medical surgery where 23 fibroids were removed from her body.

Lupita stated that she received her latest fibroid diagnosis from medical doctors two years ago and that she was left with the option of undergoing another surgery to remove them or live with the condition.

"The first time I got the fibroids taken out, they took out 23, and this time, I was informed two years ago that I have over 50. I am being faced with the same options: surgery or live with the pain."

Lupita Nyong’o says fibroids deeply affected her

The Black Panther actress said she had not yet decided to undergo a myomectomy, a surgical operation to remove fibroids while preserving the uterus, due to its implications.

She explained that she had the largest size of fibroids, comparing them to those of an orange.

Nyong'o also opened up about how the diagnosis emotionally impacted her life and left her isolated from society.

"I am not ready to make that decision. It is quite invasive, and it is a big threat to our reproductive organs."

"When you have fibroids, doctors usually use fruit to explain to you what size your fibroids are. So your fibroid could be the size of a grape. My biggest fibroid is the size of an orange."

"I felt shame. What did I do to cause them? And I felt very alone and quite scared for my reproductive health."

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar appeals for support amid her long-time battle with a brain tumour. Photo source: @halimabubakar, Naija Gist Direct/YouTube

Source: Twitter

The Oscar award winner expressed pride in publicly speaking about her medical condition and connecting with other women facing similar battles.

Nyong’o added that she was currently advocating and raising funds for scientists to find less invasive and non-invasive ways to treat fibroids.

The Instagram video of Lupita Nyong'o speaking about her battle with fibroids is below:

Fans sympathise Lupita Nyong'o amid fibroids battle

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Fumzybabie commented:

"Wishing you all the best in your journey. Your courage is truly admirable."

Jnr_animations said:

"Ouch, that's tough! Sending her well wishes."

Ritaberry_desserts wrote:

"Women go through a lot with their reproductive organs. May God help us."

Actress Halima Abubakar speaks about tumour battle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Halima Abubakar spoke about her battle with a brain tumour that sidelined her from acting for many years and begged for support.

In a video, the Nollywood actress detailed the challenges she faced in dealing with her health issues and how the treatment had severely affected her financial status.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh