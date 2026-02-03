Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been elected as the NPP candidate for the 2028 elections after winning the party's primaries

He secured 56.48 per cent of the valid votes, defeating Kennedy Agyapong and three other contenders to earn his spot again

A resurfaced photo of the former vice president's late parents has sparked social media reactions following his primaries victory

Former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been elected as the presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48 per cent of the total valid votes cast, to defeat his main rival, Kennedy Agyapong, who came second with 46,554 votes, translating into 23.8 per cent.

The current MP for Abetifi and former state minister, Dr Bryan Acheampong, came third with 36,303 votes, representing 18.5 per cent, while the MP for Bosomtwe and fellow former state minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, polled 1,999 votes, representing one per cent.

The former general secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong, came fifth after securing 402 votes, amounting to 0.2 per cent.

In all, a total of 195,901 valid votes were cast in the primary, with 561 ballots rejected.

Days after Dr Bawumia was declared the winner of the presidential primary, a photo resurfaced on social media purporting to show the parents of the former vice president.

In a Facebook post by Sir-Obama Pokuase, a social media activist of the NPP, the trending photo showed Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and Hajia Mariama Bawumia, parents of the newly elected NPP presidential candidate.

The reemergence of Dr Bawumia's parents, who are both deceased, has sparked reactions on social media following Sir-Obama Pokuase's Facebook post.

@Owusu Banahene said:

"Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia was Council of state chairman under Prez Rawlings. The mother was NDC constituency women organizer. Dr Bawumia was NDC."

@Owoahene Akwasi Acheampong Kwakye also said:

"NDC women's organizer and founding fathers in picture. A converted son to NPP, Dr bawumia "

@Nicholas Folly Ahom commented:

"May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace until we meet again."

Who is Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia?

Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, who died in September 2002, was a teacher, politician, lawyer, and the paramount chief of Kperiga in the then Northern Region of Ghana, now the North East Region.

He was chairman of the Council of State in the Fourth Republic between 1993 and 2000, under former president Jerry John Rawlings.

The late Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia was also a member of the National Assembly of Ghana from 1951 to 1966.

He also served as clerk to the district council of Mamprusi and later to the Mamprusi State Council.

He was a member of the Northern People's Party and later the United Party (UP), but he defected from the UP while still in parliament and crossed over to the Convention People's Party in 1958.

After this, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia held several ministerial portfolios under Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He served as minister for portfolios such as Works and Housing and Local Government, was a Special Development Commissioner for Accra, and the Northern Regional Minister.

Ghanaians urged to vote for Bawumia

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Kobina Arthur Kennedy urged Ghanaians to give Bawumia a chance in the forthcoming 2028 election.

The renowned political activist cited historical examples of how vice presidents became successful after assuming the reins of government.

Dr Kennedy made these remarks while commenting on the former vice president's re-election as the NPP presidential candidate for 2028.

