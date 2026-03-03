Evangelist Nana Agradaa, who is now an ex-convict, admitted she was shaking in fear when she was taken to prison and struggled to accept her 15-year sentence

She said prayer and scriptures like Acts Chapter 12 and John Chapter 1 became her source of strength behind bars

The Ghana Prisons Service video captured her describing her time in prison as a period of deep reflection and spiritual growth

The Ghana Prisons Service has released a video capturing a reflective moment with Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, as she recounted her time in prison and the faith she says sustained her.

Speaking calmly but with visible emotion, Agradaa described the fear that gripped her on the day she was escorted to begin her sentence.

She admitted that the thought of incarceration left her shaken.

Nana Agradaa admitted fear upon being sentenced

“When I was going to prison, I was shaking in fear,” she said. “I kept telling God that I leave myself in His hands because I did not know what the prison experience would be like.”

She disclosed that receiving a 15-year sentence was a moment she struggled to process internally.

According to her, she questioned herself repeatedly and found it difficult to reconcile the punishment with her own understanding of her actions at the time.

Yet, amid the uncertainty, she said she held on to one conviction: that prayer and the Word of God could alter circumstances.

Agradaa explained that she immersed herself in scripture, drawing parallels between her situation and biblical accounts of imprisonment and restoration.

Agradaa compared her ordeal to biblical stories

She referenced Acts Chapter 12, the story of Peter’s imprisonment and subsequent release after prayers were offered on his behalf.

That passage, she noted, became a constant reminder that no situation is beyond divine intervention.

She also cited John Chapter 1 Verses 1 to 3, which speaks about the Word being present in the beginning and being central to creation.

Reflecting on that scripture, she said she believed that if God used His word to create the world, then relying on that same word could influence her own outcome.

Throughout the video, she mentioned other biblical figures, including Jonah, whom she described as punished and later corrected, and King Nebuchadnezzar, whose authority was taken and later restored.

She also referred to the prophet Ezekiel while continuing to quote various passages that, in her view, shaped her mental and spiritual resilience.

Her remarks suggest that prison became, for her, a period of deep introspection and spiritual recalibration rather than despair.

The tone of the recording made by the Ghana Prison Service presents a woman attempting to frame her experience within a narrative of faith, discipline and personal growth.

Since the video surfaced, reactions have been mixed, with some sympathising with her testimony and others questioning her reflections.

Nonetheless, the footage offers a rare glimpse into how she interprets one of the most challenging chapters of her life.

Angel Asiamah shares AI footage of Agradaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah moved many Ghanaians online after sharing an emotional prayer for his wife, Nana Agradaa, asking God to protect and strengthen her as she continued serving her reduced jail term.

The heartfelt post was accompanied by what appeared to be a digitally altered video of the embattled televangelist pleading with the public to remember her in prayers.

Agradaa’s 15-year sentence had been reduced to 12 calendar months by the Amasaman High Court, with her lawyer indicating she would be released as early as March 3, 2026.

