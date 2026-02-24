Daisy Ogum, a fresh graduate of the University of Ghana, has dedicated her academic success to her mother, Dr Deda Ogum

A fresh graduate of the University of Ghana, Daisy Ogum, has publicly dedicated her academic success to her mother, Dr Deda Ogum, in a heartfelt message shared on TikTok.

Daisy took to her social media platform to celebrate her mother’s immense support and guidance throughout her academic journey, describing her as instrumental in her achievements.

Daisy Ogum, a graduate of the University of Ghana, has dedicated her success to her mother, Dr Deda Ogum. Photo credit: sagittariusdion21/TikTok

According to her, her decision to enrol at the University of Ghana was heavily influenced by her mother, who strongly believed in the prestige and opportunities associated with the institution.

She recounted that she had initially expressed interest in attending a different university but was persuaded otherwise.

She further explained that her mother made significant efforts to convince her, using her influence and connections to ensure she gained admission and was well-positioned for success.

"I really remember when I told her I wanted a different school other than Legon and she did everything to convince me. I had ears so I listened and here I am today. She used every power, connection, and authority she had to place me in high places. This graduation is yours as much as it is mine"

The graduate further stated that her achievement was as much her mother’s as it was hers, acknowledging the sacrifices and strategic support that contributed to her academic journey.

“I disappointed her many times and in many ways, and she would respond with silence. I now understand that it was not rejection but discipline.

Fresh University of Ghana graduate Daisy Ogum has celebrated her mother for her unwavering support. Photo credit: Sagittariusdion21/TikTok

"It was her way of teaching me to pause, reflect, grow and become a better person. I'm grateful for correcting me, believing in me and for never giving up on me."

Her tribute has since attracted reactions on social media, with many users praising the strong bond between mother and daughter.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to Diasy's post appreciating her mother

Scores of people have taken to the comment section to congratulate Daisy and her mother on her achievement. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Adepaphonics commented:

"This picture is going straight to my vision board."

Mhiz Estie said:

"Dr Deda taught me in level 100, school of Public Health."

Samuelanderson891 noted:

"You mother is a PhD holder. Mothers without qualifications are wonderful, yours having PhD is even special. Listen to her because she has a lot of experience."

Crssy commented:

"I just can't have enough of saying congratulations. For I know the God that did for you will definitely do it for me."

