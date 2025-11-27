Ghanaian gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has responded after his ex-wife Genevieve Osei Boateng filed a lawsuit against him

The gospel star Genevieve Osei Boateng married in 1999 and has four children together before their divorce in 2025

Some social media users have commented on Edward Akwasi Boateng's video, which has gone viral on Facebook

Ghanaian gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has finally spoken after his ex-wife, Genevieve Osei Boateng, sued him.

The preacher addressed the lawsuit filed over his properties in the Ashanti Region.

Edward Akwasi Boateng explains why he did for his ex-wife Genevieve Osei Boateng after she filed a lawsuit against her.

Edward Akwasi Boateng reacts as ex-wife sues him

Edward Akwasi Boateng has broken his silence after his ex-wife, Genevieve Osei Boateng, sued him, demanding half of his properties.

The minister of God claimed in an interview that she made this decision after his latest appearance on Hello FM.

He explained that he officially divorced his wife after the Daddy Lumba issue sparked debate online. Boateng admitted that he used money from his music to build their house during the marriage, but said he treated his wife like a queen throughout their relationship.

He added that she enjoyed an all-expenses-paid trip to the United States and that he even bought her a car.

The M'akoma So Ade hitmaker disclosed that his ex-wife has since built her own house and bought a car following their separation.

Edward Akwasi Boateng added that he does not owe her, contrary to media speculation that she took a loan on his behalf, which he refused to pay.

The Facebook post of Edward Akwasi Boateng speaking about the lawsuit filed against him is below:

Tracey Boakye builds house for Edward Boateng

In a viral video, gospel singer Edward Akwasi Boateng stated that some Ghanaians and celebrities, including Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwar (known privately as Valentina Agyeiwaa), contributed money to help build his second house.

Gospel star Edward Akwasi Boateng expressed his gratitude to fans in Ghana and the diaspora for their support.

He also stated that Ghanaian preacher Bernard El-Bernard gifted him a car befitting his status as a star.

The YouTube video is below:

Ghanaians react as Akwasi Boateng addresses lawsuit

Some social media users have commented on the viral Facebook video as gospel legend, Edward Akwasi Boateng, spoke about his lawsuit, his ex-wife and the mother of his four children, who has filed against him.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Nana Kwame Ashley

"Where was she when the man was struggling..? Things are getting better so she wants 50% of his property...wow interesting time ahead."

Kofi Stone stated:

"The Lumba case is an advice to all Men."

Berty Boy

"Hmmmm some women will really suffer in the days ahead paaa."

Se La Se stated:

"This is all they know, properties properties hmm."

Ike Whiteman

"All men should plan well."

Kweku Desmond commented:

"Just put them in your mom's name."

Atiah Samuel stated:

"About 67% of the world's richest women made it through divorce."

Ike Whiteman stated:

"If the woman has also built a house, then she should also give part to the man."

Edward Akwasi Boateng receives a white car from Bernard El Bernard before his wife filed a lawsuit.

Edward Boateng comments on Akosua Serwaa’s lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran gospel performer Edward Akwasi Boateng, who shared his views on the conflict involving the wives of the late legendary artist Daddy Lumba.

He openly questioned why Akosua Serwaa did not file for divorce while the legendary musician was still alive.

Edward Akwasi Boateng’s widely circulated interview on the X platform attracted various comments from social media users.

