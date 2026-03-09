Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Rihanna: Woman Allegedly Opens Fire on Pop Star's Beverly Hills Mansion
Celebrities

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
3 min read
  • Rihanna reportedly escaped harm after a woman allegedly opened fire on her mansion in Beverly Hills, prompting a swift response from the LAPD
  • Reports by PEOPLE Magazine and the Los Angeles Times say the suspect fired multiple shots from a white Tesla before fleeing, but was later arrested and disarmed
  • Rihanna was reportedly home during the frightening incident, though it remains unclear whether her partner A$AP Rocky and their children were present

Global music icon Rihanna reportedly narrowly escaped tragedy after a woman was arrested for shooting at her residence.

Los Angeles police officers arrests a woman after opening fire on Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion on March 8, 2026. Image credit: Dutch/Bauer-Griffin, XNY/Star Max/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to reports of 'shots fired' at the musician's plush Beverly Hills mansion around 1:15 p.m. (PCT) on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, a woman had opened fire on the residence in a White Tesla from across the street and then escaped on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

Authorities apprehended her without incident and confiscated a weapon, while her identity is being withheld at this time.

The Los Angeles Times reported, citing LAPD radio dispatch records, that she fired more than 10 shots before fleeing.

PEOPLE confirmed through sources that Rihanna was home at the time of the incident. The outlet said it was unclear if her husband, A$AP Rocky and any of their three children, RZA, Riot and Rocki, were also at home.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly purchased their Beverly Hills mansion in 2020.

The 7,600-square-foot, 1930s-built home reportedly features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, and a pool, blending modern and traditional design, according to multiple reports.

The music power couple reportedly acquired the property for $13.8million.

Reactions to shots fired at Rihanna’s home

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from social media users reacting to the news of shots being fired at Rihanna’s home.

Unique Vee said:

"I’m not famous like you are, so I am going to say it’s giving side chick 🫣."

Crystal Crystal Crystal wrote:

"That woman was bold enough to roll up solo and shoot 10x, she's scorned."

Twiller Fuhrealer commented:

"It was probably one of ASAP Rocky's disgruntled mistresses😣!"

Shannon Hansbury said:

"Wait a minute, who is doing a drive-by on Rihanna's house 😮?"

Joanne Horowitz commented:

"Whoa!!!!!! That is messed up! Happy she and her family are OK."

Jordan Beisel said:

"What could go wrong in a country with a culture that is flooded with 400 million guns in civilian hands, ensuring that everyone has easy access to guns?"

Susan Reimers wrote:

"Cray. There are little ones in that house, too. How scary for them all."
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announce the birth of their third child on September 25, 2025. Image credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Rihanna announces birth of third baby

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Rihanna announced the birth of her third baby in a post shared to social media on September 25, 2025.

The viral post showed a photo of the musician with her cute newborn baby and a caption announcing the birth.

Rihanna reportedly delivered on September 13, 2025 and together with her husband, named their new child Rocki Irish Mayers.

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Okine avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh

