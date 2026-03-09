Rihanna reportedly escaped harm after a woman allegedly opened fire on her mansion in Beverly Hills, prompting a swift response from the LAPD

Reports by PEOPLE Magazine and the Los Angeles Times say the suspect fired multiple shots from a white Tesla before fleeing, but was later arrested and disarmed

Rihanna was reportedly home during the frightening incident, though it remains unclear whether her partner A$AP Rocky and their children were present

Global music icon Rihanna reportedly narrowly escaped tragedy after a woman was arrested for shooting at her residence.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to reports of 'shots fired' at the musician's plush Beverly Hills mansion around 1:15 p.m. (PCT) on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, a woman had opened fire on the residence in a White Tesla from across the street and then escaped on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

Authorities apprehended her without incident and confiscated a weapon, while her identity is being withheld at this time.

The Los Angeles Times reported, citing LAPD radio dispatch records, that she fired more than 10 shots before fleeing.

PEOPLE confirmed through sources that Rihanna was home at the time of the incident. The outlet said it was unclear if her husband, A$AP Rocky and any of their three children, RZA, Riot and Rocki, were also at home.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly purchased their Beverly Hills mansion in 2020.

The 7,600-square-foot, 1930s-built home reportedly features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, and a pool, blending modern and traditional design, according to multiple reports.

The music power couple reportedly acquired the property for $13.8million.

Reactions to shots fired at Rihanna’s home

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from social media users reacting to the news of shots being fired at Rihanna’s home.

Unique Vee said:

"I’m not famous like you are, so I am going to say it’s giving side chick 🫣."

Crystal Crystal Crystal wrote:

"That woman was bold enough to roll up solo and shoot 10x, she's scorned."

Twiller Fuhrealer commented:

"It was probably one of ASAP Rocky's disgruntled mistresses😣!"

Shannon Hansbury said:

"Wait a minute, who is doing a drive-by on Rihanna's house 😮?"

Joanne Horowitz commented:

"Whoa!!!!!! That is messed up! Happy she and her family are OK."

Jordan Beisel said:

"What could go wrong in a country with a culture that is flooded with 400 million guns in civilian hands, ensuring that everyone has easy access to guns?"

Susan Reimers wrote:

"Cray. There are little ones in that house, too. How scary for them all."

