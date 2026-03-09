Official social media pages of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba sparked debate after celebrating his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni

The pages shared an AI-generated image of both women embracing and praised their love and influence on the musician’s life

The gesture triggered mixed reactions online, with some netizens applauding the unity message while others criticised page administrators over alleged past bias

Daddy Lumba’s official Instagram account sent well wishes to his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, on International Women’s Day, sparking online controversy.

Akosua Serwaa fans blast Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba's social media admin over International Women's Day message.

The death of the Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, sparked a controversy between his wives.

Akosua Serwaa, his first wife, launched a court case to be declared his sole legal spouse, but was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, his estate, including his East Legon property, radio station DL FM, social media accounts and other prominent assets, reportedly remained under Odo Broni's control, leading to alleged bias against Akosua Serwaa.

Below is a Facebook post shared by Daddy Lumba's official account about Odo Broni.

Daddy Lumba’s account wishes wives well

On Sunday, March 8, 2025, the Instagram account of the late highlife legend shared an AI-generated image of Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni hugging.

The post also contained a message celebrating the impact both women made on Daddy Lumba’s life to commemorate International Women’s Day.

"Happy International Women’s Day to Madam Akosua Serwaa and Madam Odo Broni. The love, strength, and grace you shared with the legendary Daddy Lumba continue to inspire us all. Today, we celebrate you—not just as the women beside a legend, but as the remarkable women you are in your own right," the post read.

The post went viral and garnered thousands of reactions and comments, sparking controversy online, with many netizens slamming the page’s admin for perceived past bias against Akosua Serwaa.

Below is a TikTok post shared with the message.

Reactions to Daddy Lumba’s women’s day message

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the message shared by Daddy Lumba’s social media page.

lod_brian said:

"This should have been the case, but I blame Papa Shee."

daribila wrote:

"Who is on duty today. Hmmm."

Sir Enock commented:

"You guys are trying to learn sense the hard way now. En3 de3 Obaapa Serwaa is posted? The other time it was Maa Thess lol."

Rena Boat said:

"Who put sense in admins head today?"

Dennis Kyei Kwame wrote:

"What has changed? Nothing can hide the truth."

Federico Mensa commented:

"Fire on the mountain! Gradually, you will accept she is the only legitimate wife."

Daddy Lumba's manager, Roman Fada, causes controversy with his introduction of the late musician's two wives during a family meeting at his East Legon residence. @ghbrain, @daddylumbaofficial

Source: TikTok

Roman Fada blasted over Akosua Serwaa greeting

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's manager, Roman Fada, faced backlash after being accused of disrespecting Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

During a meeting at the late musician's family home, he caused a stir after introducing Akosua Serwaa as a former wife and Odo Broni as the legitimate spouse of the musician.

