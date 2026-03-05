Kwesi Ernest has championed Wendy Shay for Artiste of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

In a video, he praised her resilience despite public trolling, cementing her status in Ghana's music scene

According to Ernest, Shay's music's reach is growing and has potential for international recognition, like the BET Awards

Entertainment analyst and artiste manager Kwesi Ernest has thrown his weight behind Wendy Shay for the coveted Artiste of the Year prize at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

According to him, Wendy Shay, born Wendy Addo, has shown extraordinary resilience and prolific output over the past year.

Wendy Shay is backed by Kwesi Ernest to win Artiste of the Year at the 2026 TGMA.

Appearing on Onua TV, Kwesi Ernest made a direct appeal to the TGMAs board, arguing that the RuffTown Records artiste had earned recognition across multiple categories.

"This year's Artiste of the Year award should go to her. She deserves to be nominated in all categories. She has worked so hard and invested a lot of money into her craft," he stated.

Central to his argument was Wendy Shay's ability to thrive in the face of relentless public ridicule. The pundit ranked her among the most trolled musicians in Ghana's history, second only to the late Ebony Reigns.

"Among all the trolls, she has been blessed and is moving forward," he noted, describing her perseverance as a testament to her character.

Kwesi Ernest also pointed to the widespread reach of her recent catalogue as evidence of her dominance.

"From 2025 to 2026, her music has been recognised, even children sing her songs," he observed, adding that her dedication could eventually propel her onto the global stage. "I believe she would win BET Awards," he said.

When is 2026 TGMA 2026 happening?

The 2026 TGMA, the 27th edition, began in earnest in January with the opening of nominations between January 20 and February 8, 2026.

The organisers, Charterhouse, have yet to release the full list of nominations and thus make it difficult to know who she will be up against and her chances of winning as being championed by Kwesi Ernest.

However, industry conversations place her in a pole position alongside Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, and a few others as top contenders for Artist of the Year and other major categories.

Wendy Shay is one of the highly-tipped contenders for the 2026 TGMA Artiste of the Year award.

The main event is expected to take place in Accra on Saturday, May 9, 2026, the organisers have announced, adding that the venue will be communicated at a later date.

Wendy has been a consistent performer since she burst onto the music scene with her Uber Driver mega hit in 2018.

She was nominated for the Female Artiste of the Year in the 4th YEN Entertainment Awards, but lost to Gyakie.

Wendy Shay gifts Shatta Wale 110-inch TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay had gifted Shatta Wale a 110-inch TV during a visit to his Trasacco mansion.

In a video which warmed hearts online, Shatta Wale expressed his gratitude to Shay, promising the TV will be a lifelong companion.

