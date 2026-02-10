A viral video of Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni’s brother and mother posing in front of a sprawling mansion has ignited fresh reactions online

The footage surfaced as legal tensions remain between his two wives over control of his reported GH¢10.8 million estate, which includes multiple homes, lands, and businesses

Netizens questioned whether the grand property belongs to Odo Broni’s family or forms part of Daddy Lumba’s contested assets, intensifying public interest in the ongoing drama

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A video of Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni’s brother, and her mother flaunting a mega mansion has gone viral amid the battle over the late musician’s properties.

Odo Broni’s brother, Akonta Prince and their mother flaunt a mega mansion amid the family's dispute with Akosua Serwaa over Lumba's estate. Image credit: @maaadwoa405, @queenbecca95, @beautyqueen_5l

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, tragically passed away on July 26, 2025.

After his death, a legal battle broke out between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, over who should be recognised as his legal wife.

Akosua Serwaa filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court seeking a determination as the late singer’s sole legal wife, but her case was thrown out.

She subsequently filed another case seeking to be granted letters of administration to the late singer’s estate, but her case was once again derailed after an intervention by Odo Broni’s lawyers and her daughter, Charlyn, applying for her name to be struck out as one of the applicants.

Below is an Instagram post with details of the legal battle between Daddy Lumba's wives.

Odo Broni’s brother and mother flaunt property

Amid the battle for Daddy Lumba’s estate, a list of alleged properties he owned surfaced on social media.

It included houses in Dome, West Legon, Tantra Hill, and East Legon; half of the plots of land in Tantra Hill, Kasoa Toll Booth, Tuba, Amasaman, Tesano, and Kwadaso, and half of his businesses, including DL FM and DL Water in Accra.

Akosua Serwaa valued the entire properties at Ghc5.4million, placing the worth of her late husband's known estate at approximately Ghc10.8million.

In a new video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on February 10, Odo Broni’s brother, Akonta Prince, and her mother, Aunty Cece, were seen standing on a massive property.

The duo appeared dressed for church and posed calmly for a photo.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with some netizens questioning whether the property belonged to the Ofori family or was one of the many properties left behind by Daddy Lumba, currently in contention.

Below is the TikTok video of Odo Broni’s brother and mother.

Reactions to Odo Broni's brother flaunting mansion

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of Odo Broni's brother and mother flaunting a massive property.

femme_rare said:

"Bullying glow nkoaa Nono?🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Akwasi Obibinii wrote:

"Lumba ne Akosua Serwaa ama no aben ama mo na mo ndi, awiey3 ne asem😂."

Obibiniise commented:

"Handsome Akonta Prince Ofori Atta and Daddy Lumba's Mother Theresa, Aunty Cece, the mother of the beautiful Odo Broni. May God bless this caring Lumba family."

Akosua Serwaa's children reaffirm their commitment to her amid her ongoing dispute with Odo Broni. Image credit: @alvinotchere

Source: TikTok

Akosua Serwaa's children speak on property dispute

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa's children broke their silence on the ongoing dispute between their mother and Odo Broni.

In a statement, they denied mounting social media speculation that they had abandoned their mother and reaffirmed their commitment to her fight to reclaim her rightful place as Daddy Lumba's legal wife.

Source: YEN.com.gh