Odo Broni’s Brother and Mother Seen Bonding at Mega Mansion Amid Battle for Daddy Lumba’s Estate
- A viral video of Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni’s brother and mother posing in front of a sprawling mansion has ignited fresh reactions online
- The footage surfaced as legal tensions remain between his two wives over control of his reported GH¢10.8 million estate, which includes multiple homes, lands, and businesses
- Netizens questioned whether the grand property belongs to Odo Broni’s family or forms part of Daddy Lumba’s contested assets, intensifying public interest in the ongoing drama
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
A video of Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni’s brother, and her mother flaunting a mega mansion has gone viral amid the battle over the late musician’s properties.
Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, tragically passed away on July 26, 2025.
After his death, a legal battle broke out between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, over who should be recognised as his legal wife.
Akosua Serwaa filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court seeking a determination as the late singer’s sole legal wife, but her case was thrown out.
She subsequently filed another case seeking to be granted letters of administration to the late singer’s estate, but her case was once again derailed after an intervention by Odo Broni’s lawyers and her daughter, Charlyn, applying for her name to be struck out as one of the applicants.
Below is an Instagram post with details of the legal battle between Daddy Lumba's wives.
Odo Broni’s brother and mother flaunt property
Amid the battle for Daddy Lumba’s estate, a list of alleged properties he owned surfaced on social media.
It included houses in Dome, West Legon, Tantra Hill, and East Legon; half of the plots of land in Tantra Hill, Kasoa Toll Booth, Tuba, Amasaman, Tesano, and Kwadaso, and half of his businesses, including DL FM and DL Water in Accra.
Akosua Serwaa valued the entire properties at Ghc5.4million, placing the worth of her late husband's known estate at approximately Ghc10.8million.
In a new video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on February 10, Odo Broni’s brother, Akonta Prince, and her mother, Aunty Cece, were seen standing on a massive property.
The duo appeared dressed for church and posed calmly for a photo.
The video has sparked reactions on social media, with some netizens questioning whether the property belonged to the Ofori family or was one of the many properties left behind by Daddy Lumba, currently in contention.
Below is the TikTok video of Odo Broni’s brother and mother.
Reactions to Odo Broni's brother flaunting mansion
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of Odo Broni's brother and mother flaunting a massive property.
femme_rare said:
"Bullying glow nkoaa Nono?🥰🥰🥰🥰."
Akwasi Obibinii wrote:
"Lumba ne Akosua Serwaa ama no aben ama mo na mo ndi, awiey3 ne asem😂."
Obibiniise commented:
"Handsome Akonta Prince Ofori Atta and Daddy Lumba's Mother Theresa, Aunty Cece, the mother of the beautiful Odo Broni. May God bless this caring Lumba family."
Akosua Serwaa's children speak on property dispute
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa's children broke their silence on the ongoing dispute between their mother and Odo Broni.
In a statement, they denied mounting social media speculation that they had abandoned their mother and reaffirmed their commitment to her fight to reclaim her rightful place as Daddy Lumba's legal wife.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh