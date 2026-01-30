Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has waded in on the GHOne TV presenter, Lily Mohammed's criticism against Okudzeto Ablakwa

She further lashed out at the person behind the scenes who asked her to come out to apologise after her video went viral on social media

Social media users just couldn't let it slide as they went after Afia for making such a statement against the Foreign Affairs Minister

Valentine Nana Agyeiwaa, widely known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has added her voice to the ongoing debate about Foreign Affairs Minister Okudzeto Ablakwa's decision to grant a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed.

Lily Mohammed criticises Okudzeto over IShowSpeed's passport

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, social media erupted after Lily Mohammed, a presenter on GHOne TV, criticised Okudzeto Ablakwa after he announced a free delivery of a passport to IShowSpeed following his livestream tour in Ghana.

"I must add my two cents. Let’s get serious as a country. The person comes to Ghana for a day or two, and you just hand them a Ghanaian passport. Wonyɛ serious? Wonyɛ serious?" she said.

Lily further expressed disappointment in the minister, saying:

"Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, we had high expectations of you. You hand a Ghanaian passport to someone who’s streaming, who is here for his personal content. What has he done for Ghana? And the moment he steps on our jollof, Ghanaians eat from it. Wonye serious? Let’s put value on our passports. Let’s put value on this country."

She again argued that some people occupying high offices are unserious:

While acknowledging IShowSpeed’s role in projecting Ghana internationally, she argued that rewarding him with a passport was not the right approach.

"I think he deserves a pat on the back. But to give him a Ghanaian passport? Let’s get serious in this country."

Lily apologises to Okudzeto over IShowSpeed comment

A few hours after her jab, the GHOne TV presenter came out to publicly apologise for her unexpected actions.

She extended her apology to Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister as well as Ghanaians who felt offended by the statement she made.

Watch the Instagram video of Lily Mohammed apologising to Okudzeto Ablakwa below:

Afia Schwarzenegger defends Lily for criticising Okudzeto

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwarzenegger has waded in on the ongoing debate as she backs Lily Mohammed to jab Okudzeto Ablakwa.

According to her, there are many Ghanaians who are struggling to get a passport, but the Minister, in less than 24 hours, was able to issue a valid Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed.

She further jabbed the person behind the presenter's apology, stating that Lily shouldn't have done that because what she said was allegedly the truth. She claimed that what she did has allegedly exposed the NDC.

Afia Schwarzenegger sent a strong message to the political party, saying that they shouldn't take the citizens for granted, as they have only four years to rule.

Watch the Instagram video of Afia Schwarzenegger below:

Afia's jab at Okudzeto triggers reactions

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Masada wrote:

"What about Mac Miller, the excavate, who your party welcomed at Jubilee House, were you okay then?"

On The Low wrote:

"I got my passport within a day, so what are you saying. Took a picture at Tema and went for it at Accra."

Choices wrote:

"Obtaining a passport comes with no stress under this government. I paid 500gh last year, and it was delivered to me at my house just 2 weeks ago."

Kevin Taylor fires Lily over passport saga

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the host of "Loud Silence", Kevin Taylor, blasted Lily Mohammed over her controversial statement on IShowSpeed's passport.

His comment sparked massive reactions on social media.

