A Ghanaian in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has given her account after seeing missiles fly overhead in Dubai for the first time

The incident followed missile launches by supposed Iranian forces reportedly aimed at US military targets in the Gulf region

Witnessing missiles and debris falling near residential areas, for the first time in her life, left her taken aback by the harsh reality

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has shared her surprise after witnessing missiles streak across the sky over Dubai, an experience she said was unlike anything she had ever seen.

The resident believed that any hostile activity in the region would be confined to military targets, after early reports indicated that Iranian missile launches were aimed at US-aligned installations in the Gulf region.

A Ghanaian woman living in the United Arab Emirates shares her experience after witnessing missiles fly across the skies of Dubai. Photo credit: sista_grace1_mrs/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, as Iran’s missile and drone barrage continued over the weekend, part of a broader regional escalation, many projectiles were detected and intercepted by UAE air defences, while fragments and debris fell across parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including residential areas.

Speaking about her experience, the Ghanaian woman said she had never seen such a sight before.

She described how the missiles and interceptor flares lit up the sky, and how the impact of explosions and falling fragments caused buildings to shake noticeably, stoking primal fear within residents.

According to some media reports, while most of the Iranian missiles and drones were shot down, debris from interceptions did cause fires at key sites like the Jebel Ali port and the Burj Al Arab hotel, and falling fragments were reported in some neighbourhoods.

Authorities stated that they are monitoring the situation and that national defence systems remain active to protect citizens and residents in the country.

According to the Ghanaian resident, early assurances about safety made the missile activity even more unexpected. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: AFP

Ghanaian in UAE witnesses missiles amid conflict

The woman also noted that early news coverage had emphasised the military nature of the attacks, which contributed to an initial sense of safety among expatriates.

However, witnessing missiles and interceptions over areas thought to be sheltered left her feeling taken aback by the reality of the conflict.

Her account echoes other firsthand descriptions from residents and influencers in Dubai, who have shared their reactions to an unprecedented wave of military activity in a city more often associated with peace, tourism and global business.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to Ghanaian woman witnessing missiles

Scores of people have taken to the comments section of the TikTok post to share their thoughts on the subject. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of their reactions.

Sister-grace commented:

"Wear your shoes and get prepared for anything."

Nana_abynasika said:

"Tell them. It feels like watching an action movie."

Fausty noted:

"I so much wish I could send a voice note to describe the horrors of current events here."

Ruth said:

"I was so scared last night, especially when I received the red notice alert."

85 feared dead in Iran after airstrike

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that at least 85 people were reportedly killed and more than 90 injured after an airstrike hit a girls’ elementary school in Minab, in Iran’s Hormozgan province, amid ongoing attacks by the US and Israel.

President Donald Trump had earlier announced 'major combat operations' on Truth Social, saying that the series of strikes had been aimed at eliminating the Iranian nuclear programme and neutralising threats to America's allies.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh