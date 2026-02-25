The ‘Onua Maakye' host, Captain Smart, has dropped serious allegations against Ghana's EOCO boss, Raymond Archer

He alleged that Archer petitioned the Federal Bureau of Investigation to arrest Shatta Wale over his yellow Lamborghini

The accusation has sparked massive reactions on social media, as fans of the artist responded by sharing mixed reactions

Ghanaian media personality, Captain Smart, has caused a massive stir after accusing the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) boss, Raymond Archer, of orchestrating the arrest of Shatta Wale over his yellow Lamborghini.

EOCO probes Shatta Wale over Lamborghini

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the dancehall artist was detained by EOCO following an investigation into his purchase of a yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus.

The crime department reportedly confiscated the car as it was linked to an FBI case, in which Shatta Wale and a former officer of the National Signals Bureau were persons of interest.

A press release by the security agency noted that the artist's arrest was in connection with several criminal investigations, with detectives probing his alleged involvement in money laundering and tax evasion.

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, Shatta Movement (SM) fans stormed the headquarters of EOCO to demand the release of their leader. After several hours at the security agency, Shatta Wale was granted bail of GH¢10 million with two sureties.

Shatta Wale speaks after release by EOCO

Shatta Wale took to TikTok Live to address his fans following his release by EOCO. The dancehall artist first expressed his gratitude to his SM fans who had stormed the crime department to protest against his detention.

He further sent a message to the EOCO boss, thanking him for the help in carrying out the legal processes for his release.

Shatta Wale had maintained an opposing stance towards Raymond Archer after his Lamborghini was seized, making his appreciation of the EOCO boss quite questionable.

Captain Smart drops allegations against EOCO boss

Speaking on ' Onua Maakye' on Thursday, February 25, 2026, Captain Smart claimed that Raymond Archer was a bad person, alleging that he was behind the arrest of Shatta Wale in connection with his yellow Lamborghini Urus.

According to him, the EOCO boss purportedly petitioned the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to arrest the dancehall artist not long after his vehicle was shipped to Ghana.

He alleged that, after thorough investigations, the FBI realised that the vehicle was genuinely purchased and there was no case of theft.

“I am very serious this morning, and I can put my job on the line; EOCO boss, Raymond Archer, is a very bad person. He was behind Shatta Wale's arrest. He wrote a letter to the FBI, of which I have a copy, to probe him after he shipped his Lamborghini to Ghana. He was later led down after investigations conducted by the FBI showed that the car was not stolen but rightfully purchased,” he said.

Reactions to Captain Smart's Raymond Archer allegations

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Captain Smart's allegations against the EOCO boss.

Kelly Fitzgerald wrote:

“Because of this Raymond guy, NDC will definitely lose the Agona West seat because of the Abu Trica issue.”

Evans Anyan wrote:

“Abronye DC has said all this before, and because he is from NPP, NDC thought it was mere propaganda just to make their government unpopular.”

Taurus wrote:

“Raymond must resign from his position because he is not fit.”

Sam Power wrote:

“How could you do this to your fellow Ghanaian?”

Shatta Wale brags about buying another Lamborghini

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale responded to the press release signed by Raymond Archer, concerning his yellow Lamborghini, as he bragged about buying another one.

On a TikTok Live session, the artist mentioned that due to the case, he had shipped another Lamborghini.

He further clarified that he bought the yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus for $150,000 and had no idea that it had previously been used in the US for criminal activities.

