Nana Agradaa’s Emotional Reunion With Daughter Melts Hearts After Early Release

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Nana Agradaa has melted hearts online after sharing a touching video of herself reuniting with her daughter

The founder of Heaven Way Champions Ministry was freed on March 3, 2026, after the Amasaman High Court reduced her 15-year sentence on appeal

In the viral clip, Nana Agradaa and her daughter appeared excited as they spent time together at home, sparking warm reactions from fans

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Nana Agradaa warmed hearts on social media after reuniting with her beautiful daughter following her incarceration.

Nana Agradaa emotionally reunites with her daughter after spending eight months in prison for fraud and charlatanic advertisement. Image credit: @oneghanatv, @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champions Ministry, born Patricia Asiedua, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

Nana Agradaa was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement.

Prosecutors alleged that the preacher ran advertisements on radio and television claiming to possess money-doubling powers, which she would display at a church service.

Many Ghanaians attended the event and handed over money, which they never got back.

While serving her sentence, Nana Agradaa filed an appeal at the Amasaman High Court, seeking to overturn the Circuit Court decision.

On February 5, 2026, Nana Agradaa’s sentence was finally reduced on appeal, with the court ruling that she should serve only 12 months in jail, including time served.

She was finally released on March 3, 2026, sparking jubilation among her fans and followers online.

Below is a Facebook video of Nana Agradaa at home after being released.

Nana Agradaa reunites with daughter

Since being released, Nana Agradaa returned to her frequent social media posting, although with some changes from before she was jailed.

Her recent posts usually show her listening to gospel music or appearing pleased to finally be free but without her saying a word.

On March 12, 2026, she shared a new video of herself and one of her daughters at their residence.

The preacher and her daughter both looked excited as they gazed at the camera and enjoyed their ability to be in each other’s company once again.

The TikTok video of Nana Agradaa and her daughter sparked heartwarming reactions online, with many Ghanaians expressing joy that the preacher was finally free to enjoy time with her family.

Watch the TikTok video of Nana Agradaa’s daughter below.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa's reunion with daughter

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Nana Agradaa and her daughter.

Nana Akua said:

"Agraadaa has become young oo, and beautiful."

Kwahu Beyonce 💫 wrote:

"Agradaa, get ready because we are going to Kwahu this Easter."

Official celebrity queen 🫅 🦋 commented:

"Silence 🤫 is the best way to get to know your best self 🥰."

Nana Agradaa speaks about her ordeal in prison after her release on March 3, 2026. Image credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Nana Agradaa speaks on prison ordeal

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa opened up about her experience in prison after she was released on March 3, 2026.

In a viral post shared by the Ghana Prison Service, she said prayer and scriptures like Acts Chapter 12 and John Chapter 1 became her source of strength behind bars.

Source: YEN.com.gh