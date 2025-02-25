50 iconic 60s bands that shaped the music industry worldwide

The 1960s was a revolutionary decade in music, defining the soundscapes of rock, blues, pop, and soul, which continue to inspire many artists today. The Beatles are the best-selling band of all time, The Beach Boys introduced groundbreaking production techniques, and The Who were rebellious. Take a closer look at iconic 60s bands who left an unforgettable influence on music history.

M. Jagger of The Rolling Stones, Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, and Paul McCartney of The Beatles are members of iconic 60s bands. Photo: Gary Miller, Scott Dudelson, Matt Cardy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The 60s bands introduced significant revolutions in the music industry.

The Beatles, a 60s band, are the best-selling band of all time with 183 million album sales.

These bands helped launch hard rock and heavy metal.

60s bands became catalysts of societal change by challenging authority and social norms.

50 iconic 60s bands

While we've aimed for accuracy, remember that music appreciation is subjective.

1. Beatles

Origin: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Year of formation: 1960

1960 Genres: Rock, pop, beat, psychedelia

Rock, pop, beat, psychedelia Members: Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison

Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison Year active: 1960-1970

With over 600 million records sold worldwide, The Beatles stand out as the best-selling music act of all time. They became one of the most influential British rock bands of the 1960s with classic hits such as Let It Be, Hey Jude, and Yesterday.

2. The Rolling Stones

Origin: London, England

London, England Year of formation: 1962

1962 Genres: Rock, pop, blues

Rock, pop, blues Members: Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood

Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood Years active: 1962–present

The Rolling Stones are a British rock band best known for their blues-inspired rock style and rebellious image. They became one of the most popular bands in the 60s with timeless hits like Paint It Black and Angie.

3. The Beach Boys

Origin: Hawthorne, California, United States

Hawthorne, California, United States Year of formation: 1961

1961 Genres: Rock, pop, surf, psychedelia

Rock, pop, surf, psychedelia Members: Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston

Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston Years active: 1961-present

The Beach Boys is an American rock band well known for their harmonious vocals and surf-rock style. They later evolved into more innovative studio techniques with albums like Pet Sounds and classic hits like Good Vibrations.

4. The Doors

Origin: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Year of formation: 1965

1965 Genres: Psychedelic rock, blues rock, acid rock

Psychedelic rock, blues rock, acid rock Members: Jim Morrison, Robby Krieger, Ray Manzarek, John Densmore

Jim Morrison, Robby Krieger, Ray Manzarek, John Densmore Years active: 1965–2013

The Doors were among the best American rock bands of the 1960s, famous for their dark, psychedelic sound and poetic lyrics. They were the first band to have eight consecutive gold albums, releasing classics like Light My Fire and Riders on the Storm.

5. The Who

Origin: London, England

London, England Year of formation: 1964

1964 Genres: Rock, hard rock, power pop

Rock, hard rock, power pop Members: Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle, Pete Townshend, Keith Moon

Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle, Pete Townshend, Keith Moon Years active: 1964–present

The Who is a British rock band well known for their explosive live performances and pioneering rock opera. They influenced generations with their rebellious spirit, powerful sound, and hit singles like My Generation and Won't Get Fooled Again.

6. The Kinks

Origin: London, England

London, England Year of formation: 1963

1963 Genres: Rock, pop

Rock, pop Members: Ray Davies, Dave Davies, Mick Avory, Pete Quaife

Ray Davies, Dave Davies, Mick Avory, Pete Quaife Years active: 1963–1997

The Kinks were one of the most influential 60s rock bands best known for their signature riffs and songwriting skills. They influenced generations with their distinct Britpop and pink sound, releasing classics such as You Really Got Me and Lola.

7. Pink Floyd

Origin: London, England

London, England Year of formation: 1965

1965 Genres: Progressive rock, psychedelic rock, experimental rock

Progressive rock, psychedelic rock, experimental rock Members: Roger Waters, Syd Barrett, Nick Mason, Richard Wright, David Gilmour

Roger Waters, Syd Barrett, Nick Mason, Richard Wright, David Gilmour Years active: 1965–2022

Pink Floyd was a British rock band famous for their groundbreaking concepts, experimental sound, and iconic albums like The Wall and The Dark Side of the Moon. Their influence on sound production and visual storytelling remains unmatched.

8. The Byrds

Origin: California, United States

California, United States Year of formation: 1964

1964 Genres: Rock, pop, psychedelia

Rock, pop, psychedelia Members: Gene Clark, Roger McGuinn, Chris Hillman, David Crosby, Michael Clarke

Gene Clark, Roger McGuinn, Chris Hillman, David Crosby, Michael Clarke Years active: 1964–2000

The Byrds were an iconic American rock band that pioneered country rock, and folk rock by introducing psychedelic elements into mainstream rock. They influenced numerous artists with classics such as Turn! Turn! Turn! and Mr. Tambourine Man.

9. Led Zeppelin

Origin: London, England

London, England Year of formation: 1968

1968 Genres: Hard rock, blues rock, folk rock, heavy metal

Hard rock, blues rock, folk rock, heavy metal Members: Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, John Bonham

Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, John Bonham Years active: 1968–1980

Led Zeppelin was an iconic '60s band popular for revolutionising hard rock and heavy metal. They released classic hits such as Stairway to Heaven and Kashmir. Their influence on rock music and live performances remains unmatched.

10. Cream

Origin: London, England

London, England Year of formation: 1966

1966 Genres: Blues, jazz, rock

Blues, jazz, rock Members: Jack Bruce, Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker

Jack Bruce, Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker Years active: 1966–2005

Cream is widely considered the first supergroup as it was formed by members of previously successful bands. The group's virtuoso musicianship distinguished them, as evidenced by hits such as White Room and Sunshine of Your Love.

11. The Zombies

Origin: St Albans, England

St Albans, England Year of formation: 1961

1961 Genres: Rock, beat, pop, R&B

Rock, beat, pop, R&B Members: Rod Argent, Paul Atkinson, Colin Blunstone, Chris White, Hugh Grundy

Rod Argent, Paul Atkinson, Colin Blunstone, Chris White, Hugh Grundy Years active: 1961–present

The Zombies, a legendary 60s British rock band, were among the pioneers of psychedelic rock and baroque pop. They are well-known for their timeless singles such as She's Not There and Time of the Season and their album Odessey and Oracle.

12. Jefferson Airplane

Origin: San Francisco, California, United States

San Francisco, California, United States Year of formation: 1965

1965 Genres: Psychedelic rock, acid rock, folk rock

Psychedelic rock, acid rock, folk rock Members: Grace Slick, Marty Balin, Jorma, Paul Kantner, Jack, Spencer Dryden

Grace Slick, Marty Balin, Jorma, Paul Kantner, Jack, Spencer Dryden Years active: 1965–1996

Jefferson Airplane was an American rock band famous for releasing classics like White Rabbit and Somebody to Love. They rose to prominence as pioneers of psychedelic rock and counterculture, defining the San Francisco sound in the 1960s.

13. The Velvet Underground

Origin: New York, United States

New York, United States Year of formation: 1964

1964 Genres: Art rock, proto-punk, experimental rock

Art rock, proto-punk, experimental rock Members: Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison, Moe Tucker, Nico

Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison, Moe Tucker, Nico Years active: 1964–1996

The Velvet Underground were an American rock band well-known for revolutionising rock with their avant-garde sound and raw lyricism. They influenced generations with songs such as Sweet Jane and Pale Blue Eyes.

14. The Monkees

Origin: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Year of formation: 1966

1966 Genres: Pop rock, rock, bubblegum, psychedelia

Pop rock, rock, bubblegum, psychedelia Members: Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork

Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork Years active: 1966–2021

The Monkees were an American pop-rock band, who were among the first major crossover successes between television and music. Songs like I'm a Believer become a pop-rock classic. Their TV show, The Monkees (1966–1968), won two Emmys.

15. The Animals

Origin: Newcastle, England

Newcastle, England Year of formation: 1963

1963 Genres: Rock and roll, R&B

Rock and roll, R&B Members: Alan Price, Eric Burdon, Hilton Valentine, Chas Chandler, and John Steel

Alan Price, Eric Burdon, Hilton Valentine, Chas Chandler, and John Steel Years active: 1963–present

The Animals are a legendary 60s band who were key figures in the British Invasion. They are famous for blending blues and rock with powerful vocals with classic hits such as House of the Rising Sun and We Gotta Get Out of This Place.

16. The Yardbirds

Origin: London, England

London, England Year of formation: 1963

1963 Genres: Blues rock, psychedelic rock, R&B

Blues rock, psychedelic rock, R&B Members: Jeff Beck, Chris Dreja, Jimmy Page, Keith Relf, and Jim McCarty

Jeff Beck, Chris Dreja, Jimmy Page, Keith Relf, and Jim McCarty Years active: 1963–present

The Yardbirds were a groundbreaking English rock band consisting of some of the greatest guitarists in rock history. They influenced the development of heavy metal and progressive rock with songs like For Your Love and Shapes of Things.

17. The Moody Blues

Origin: Birmingham, England

Birmingham, England Year of formation: 1964

1964 Genres: Rock, proto-prog, R&B

Rock, proto-prog, R&B Members: Justin Hayward, Graeme Edge, John Lodge, Mike Pinder, Ray Thomas

Justin Hayward, Graeme Edge, John Lodge, Mike Pinder, Ray Thomas Years active: 964–2018

The Moody Blues was an influential 1960s English rock group. They rose to prominence with singles like Nights in White Satin and Tuesday Afternoon, which combined progressive rock and orchestral elements.

18. Simon & Garfunkel

Origin: Queens, New York City, United States

Queens, New York City, United States Year of formation: 1956

1956 Genres: Folk rock

Folk rock Members: Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel

Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel Years active: 1956–2010

Simon & Garfunkel was one of the most iconic American folk rock duos known for their harmonised vocals and poetic lyrics. They released classics like The Sound of Silence and Bridge Over Troubled Water.

19. Buffalo Springfield

Origin: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Year of formation: 1966

1966 Genres: Folk rock, psychedelic rock, country rock

Folk rock, psychedelic rock, country rock Members: Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Bruce Palmer, Richie Furay, Dewey Martin

Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Bruce Palmer, Richie Furay, Dewey Martin Years active: 1966–2012

Buffalo Springfield was a 60s band best known for their protest anthem For What It's Worth. Their blend of rock, folk, and country laid the groundwork for future genres like country rock and folk-rock.

20. The Lovin’ Spoonful

Origin: New York, United States

New York, United States Year of formation: 1965

1965 Genres: Folk rock, pop, rock

Folk rock, pop, rock Members: John Sebastian, Steve Boone, Zal Yanovsky, Joe Butler

John Sebastian, Steve Boone, Zal Yanovsky, Joe Butler Years active: 1964–present

The Lovin’ Spoonful were an iconic 60s rock band best known for their folk rock and sunshine pop sound. They were one of the first American music groups to challenge the British Invasion with songs such as Do You Believe in Magic and Daydream.

21. Fleetwood Mac

Origin: London, United States

London, United States Year of formation: 1967

1967 Genres: Pop rock, soft rock, blues, art pop

Pop rock, soft rock, blues, art pop Members: Mick Fleetwood, John, Christine McVie, Stevie, Lindsey Buckingham

Mick Fleetwood, John, Christine McVie, Stevie, Lindsey Buckingham Years active: 1967–present

Fleetwood Mac is one of the most successful 60s bands with female singers. They became one of the best-selling bands in history with iconic albums like Rumours, which had a blend of rock, pop, and blues and won a Grammy for Album of the Year (1978).

22. The Turles

Origin: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Year of formation: 1965

1965 Genres: Folk rock, psychedelic pop

Folk rock, psychedelic pop Members: Mark Volman, Howard, Al Nichol, Jim Tucker, Chuck Portz, Don Murray

Mark Volman, Howard, Al Nichol, Jim Tucker, Chuck Portz, Don Murray Years active: 1965–present

The Turtles became one of the most successful pop-rock bands of the 1960s, best known for their top hits like Happy Together and She’d Rather Be with Me. Their influence on 60s rock and sunshine pop endures.

23. Creedence Clearwater Revival

Origin: El Cerrito, California, United States

El Cerrito, California, United States Year of formation: 1967

1967 Genres: Swamp rock, roots, blues, country rock, Southern rock

Swamp rock, roots, blues, country rock, Southern rock Members: Tom Fogerty, John Fogerty, Stu Cook, Doug Clifford

Tom Fogerty, John Fogerty, Stu Cook, Doug Clifford Years active: 1959–1972

Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) were an American band famous for their swamp rock and Southern-influenced sound. They became a global sensation with hits like Bad Moon Rising and Fortunate Son.

24. The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Origin: London, England

London, England Year of formation: 1966

1966 Genres: Hard rock, blues-rock, psychedelic rock

Hard rock, blues-rock, psychedelic rock Members: Jimi Hendrix, Mitch Mitchell, Noel Redding

Jimi Hendrix, Mitch Mitchell, Noel Redding Years active: 1966–1969

The Jimi Hendrix Experience was one of the most influential a British-American rock band in the 1960s. They revolutionized electric guitar music with timeless songs like Purple Haze and All Along the Watchtower.

25. The Mamas and the Papas

Origin: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Year of formation: 1965

1965 Genres: Folk rock, sunshine pop

Folk rock, sunshine pop Members: John Phillips, Michelle Phillips, Denny Doherty, Cass Elliot

John Phillips, Michelle Phillips, Denny Doherty, Cass Elliot Years active: 1965–1998

The Mamas and the Papas was an American folk rock band famous for their rich harmonies and countercultural appeal. They attained fame with songs like California Dreamin' and Monday, Monday (which won a Grammy Award in 1967).

26. The Shadows

Origin: London, England

London, England Year of formation: 1958

1958 Genres: Rock and roll, instrumental rock, surf rock, country

Rock and roll, instrumental rock, surf rock, country Members: Hank Marvin, Jet Harris, Bruce Welch, Tony Meehan

Hank Marvin, Jet Harris, Bruce Welch, Tony Meehan Years active: 1958–2015

The Shadows was an iconic instrumental rock band that dominated the British music charts in the pre-Beatles era. They pioneered rock and roll instrumentals with hits like Apache and Foot Tapper and served as Cliff Richard’s backing band.

27. The Grateful Dead

Origin: Palo Alto, California, United States

Palo Alto, California, United States Year of formation: 1965

1965 Genres: Rock

Rock Members: Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill, Mickey Hart, Ron McKernan

Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill, Mickey Hart, Ron McKernan Years active: 1965–1995

The Grateful Dead became one of the most legendary jam bands in history, noted for their improvisational live performances and a dedicated fan base, the Deadheads. They released timeless songs like Truckin' and Casey Jones.

28. The Ventures

Origin: Tacoma, Washington, United States

Tacoma, Washington, United States Year of formation: 1958

1958 Genres: Instrumental rock, surf

Instrumental rock, surf Members: Bob Bogle, Don Wilson, Nokie Edwards, Mel Taylor

Bob Bogle, Don Wilson, Nokie Edwards, Mel Taylor Years active: 1958–present

The Ventures is the best-selling instrumental rock band of all time, selling over 100 million records. They pioneered surf rock sound and gained fame with hits like Walk, Don't Run, and Pipeline, influencing many guitarists.

29. Herman's Hermits

Origin: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Year of formation: 1964

1964 Genres: Beat, pop rock, bubblegum

Beat, pop rock, bubblegum Members: Peter Noone, Keith, Karl Green, Derek Leckenby, Barry Whitwam

Peter Noone, Keith, Karl Green, Derek Leckenby, Barry Whitwam Years active: 1963–present

Herman's Hermits are a prominent British rock band. They were best known for their catchy pop rock and earned popularity with songs like I'm Into Something Good and There's a Kind of Hush.

30. The Troggs

Origin: Andover, Hampshire, England

Andover, Hampshire, England Year of formation: 1964

1964 Genres: Garage rock, pop rock, proto-punk, freakbeat

Garage rock, pop rock, proto-punk, freakbeat Members: Reg Presley, Pete Staples, Chris Britton, Ronnie Bond

Reg Presley, Pete Staples, Chris Britton, Ronnie Bond Years active: 1964–present

The Troggs are an English beat music band, who became a global sensation with hits like Wild Thing and With a Girl Like You. They were pioneers of garage rock and proto-punk, influencing punk and alternative rock bands.

31. Country Joe and the Fish

Origin: Berkeley, California, United States

Berkeley, California, United States Year of formation: 1965

1965 Genres: Psychedelic rock, acid rock, folk rock

Psychedelic rock, acid rock, folk rock Members: Country Joe McDonald, Barry Melton

Country Joe McDonald, Barry Melton Years active: 1965–2006

Country Joe and the Fish were an iconic American psychedelic rock band. This 60s band became renowned for songs like Not So Sweet Martha Lorraine and I-Feel-Like-I'm-Fixin'-to-Die Rag, becoming a defining voice of the 60s counterculture movement.

32. Gerry and the Pacemakers

Origin: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Year of formation: 1959

1959 Genres: Merseybeat, pop, rock and roll

Merseybeat, pop, rock and roll Members: Gerry Marsden alongside Les Maguire, Les Chadwick, Freddie Marsden

Gerry Marsden alongside Les Maguire, Les Chadwick, Freddie Marsden Years active: 1956–present

Gerry and the Pacemakers was an English beat group best known for their Merseybeat sound. They became famous with songs like You’ll Never Walk Alone (the anthem for Liverpool FC) and Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying.

33. Steppenwolf

Origin: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Year of formation: 1967

1967 Genres: Rock, blues

Rock, blues Members: Goldy McJohn, John Kay, Jerry Edmonton

Goldy McJohn, John Kay, Jerry Edmonton Years active: 2018

Steppenwolf was among the most famous heavy metal 60s bands. This Canadian-American band earned popularity for hits like Born to Be Wild, helping to popularise the term heavy metal and influencing the genre’s name and style.

34. Paul Revere & the Raiders

Origin: Boise, Idaho, United States

Boise, Idaho, United States Year of formation: 1958

1958 Genres: Garage rock, frat rock, proto-punk, psychedelic pop, rock and roll

Garage rock, frat rock, proto-punk, psychedelic pop, rock and roll Members: Paul Revere, Mark Lindsay, Phil Volk, Drake Levin, Mike Smith

Paul Revere, Mark Lindsay, Phil Volk, Drake Levin, Mike Smith Years active: 1958–2014

Paul Revere & the Raiders was an iconic 60s band known for blending rock and pop with high-energy performances and including Revolutionary War-style clothes in their attire. They rose to fame with hits like Here They Come and Midnight Ride.

35. The Mothers of Invention

Origin: Pomona, California, United States

Pomona, California, United States Year of formation: 1964

1964 Genres: Rock, jazz, experimental, avant-garde

Rock, jazz, experimental, avant-garde Members: Frank Zappa, Ray Estrada, Don Preston, Jimmy Carl Black

Frank Zappa, Ray Estrada, Don Preston, Jimmy Carl Black Years active: 1964–1975

The Mothers of Invention, an American rock band led by Frank Zappa, were pioneers of experimental and avant-garde rock. They rose to prominence with records such as Freak Out! and Uncle Meat, pushing the frontiers of psychedelic and progressive rock.

36. Vanilla Fudge

Origin: New York, United States

New York, United States Year of formation: 1966

1966 Genres: Rock, proto-prog

Rock, proto-prog Members: Mark Stein, Vince Martell, Tim Bogert, Carmine Appice

Mark Stein, Vince Martell, Tim Bogert, Carmine Appice Years active: 1967–present

Vanilla Fudge was an American rock band known for their slowed-down, heavy reinterpretations of popular songs. They became a fan favourite with their You Keep Me Hangin’ On hit cover.

37. The Holy Modal Rounders

Origin: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Year of formation: 1963

1963 Genres: Old-time, folk, rock

Old-time, folk, rock Members: Steve Weber, Peter Stampfel, John Annis, Sam Shepard, Richard Tyler

Steve Weber, Peter Stampfel, John Annis, Sam Shepard, Richard Tyler Years active: 1963–2003

The Holy Modal Rounders was a revolutionary American folk music group. They received cult fame with songs like If You Want to Be a Bird and their unique, eccentric approach to traditional music.

38. King Crimson

Origin: London, England

London, England Year of formation: 1968

1968 Genres: Rock, post-progressive

Rock, post-progressive Members: Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, Ian McDonald, Peter Sinfield

Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, Ian McDonald, Peter Sinfield Years active: 1968–2021

King Crimson was an English-based progressive rock band. They incorporated classical, folk, jazz, and heavy metal elements into their music with albums like In the Court of the Crimson King and Red.

39. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Origin: Long Beach, California, United States

Long Beach, California, United States Year of formation: 1966

1966 Genres: Country, folk, bluegrass

Country, folk, bluegrass Members: Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, Bob Carpenter

Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, Bob Carpenter Years active: 1966–present

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is an American country rock and folk band. The band rose to prominence with Will the Circle Be Unbroken, an album series that brought together country legends and bridged the gap between rock and country music.

40. The Spencer Davis Group

Origin: Birmingham, England

Birmingham, England Year of formation: 1963

1963 Genres: Beat, R&B, blue-eyed soul, blues, rock

Beat, R&B, blue-eyed soul, blues, rock Members: Spencer Davis, Muff Winwood, Steve Winwood, Pete York

Spencer Davis, Muff Winwood, Steve Winwood, Pete York Years active: 1963–2020

The Spencer Davis Group was a prominent 60s band known for their powerful, soulful sound that helped shape the development of rock and blue-eyed soul. They gained fame with hits like Gimme Some Lovin’ and I’m a Man.

41. Ten Years After

Origin: Nottingham, England

Nottingham, England Year of formation: 1967

1967 Genre: Blues rock

Blues rock Members: Alvin Lee, Chick Churchill, Leo Lyons, Ric Lee

Alvin Lee, Chick Churchill, Leo Lyons, Ric Lee Years active: 1966–present

Ten Years After, an English blues rock band, were pioneers of blues rock and hard rock. From 1968 to 1973, the band had eight consecutive top 40 albums on the UK Albums Chart. Their most popular songs are I'm Going Home and Love Like a Man.

42. The Flying Burrito Brothers

Origin: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Year of formation: 1968

1968 Genres: Country rock, progressive country

Country rock, progressive country Members: Bernie Leadon, Kleinow, Rick Roberts, Michael Clarke, Chris Hillman

Bernie Leadon, Kleinow, Rick Roberts, Michael Clarke, Chris Hillman Years active: 1968–present

The Flying Burrito Brothers are an American country rock band famous for blending country, rock, and folk in groundbreaking albums like The Gilded Palace of Sin. The group rose to fame with songs such as Sin City and Hot Burrito #1.

43. Procol Harum

Origin: Essex, England

Essex, England Year of formation: 1967

1967 Genres: Progressive rock, proto-prog, art rock, psychedelia

Progressive rock, proto-prog, art rock, psychedelia Members: Gary Brooker, Matthew Fisher, Robin Trower, B.J. Wilson

Gary Brooker, Matthew Fisher, Robin Trower, B.J. Wilson Years active: 1967–2022

Procol Harum were an influential 60s band best known for their 1967 smash hit A Whiter Shade of Pale, one of the few singles to sell over 10 million copies. Their influence on symphonic rock remains profound.

44. The Incredible String Band

Origin: Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland Year of formation: 1966

1966 Genres: Psychedelic folk, British folk rock, English folk

Psychedelic folk, British folk rock, English folk Members: Robin Williamson, Mike Heron, Clive Palmer

Robin Williamson, Mike Heron, Clive Palmer Years active: 1966–2006

The Incredible String Band were an influential Scottish psychedelic folk band. They played a key role in the 1960s counterculture with albums such as Hangman's Beautiful Daughter and The 5000 Spirits or the Layers of the Onion.

45. Deep Purple

Origin: London, England

London, England Year of formation: 1968

1968 Genres: Rock, heavy metal

Rock, heavy metal Members: Ritchie Blackmore, Roger Glover, Jon Lord, Ian Gillan, Ian Paice

Ritchie Blackmore, Roger Glover, Jon Lord, Ian Gillan, Ian Paice Years active: 1968–present

Deep Purple were among the pioneers of hard rock and heavy metal sound. The group released timeless hits like Smoke on the Water and Child in Time. They were listed in the Guinness World Records as the loudest band in 1975.

46. Them

Origin: Belfast, Northern Ireland

Belfast, Northern Ireland Year of formation: 1964

1964 Genres: Rock, proto-punk, rhythm, blues, freakbeat

Rock, proto-punk, rhythm, blues, freakbeat Members: Van Morrison, Alan Henderson, Eric Wrixon, Ronnie, Billy Harrison

Van Morrison, Alan Henderson, Eric Wrixon, Ronnie, Billy Harrison Years active: 1964–1972

Them was a Northern Irish rock band best known for their 1964 single Gloria, which has become one of rock's most covered songs. They helped shape the British Invasion and garage rock trends.

47. The Great Society

Origin: San Francisco, California, United States

San Francisco, California, United States Year of formation: 1965

1965 Genres: Psychedelic rock, acid rock

Psychedelic rock, acid rock Members: Grace Slick, Darby Slick, Jerry Slick

Grace Slick, Darby Slick, Jerry Slick Years active: 1965–1966

The Great Society was an American rock band well known for their experimental sound and early versions of songs such as Somebody to Love. They were vital in the 1960s San Francisco music scene before Grace Slick joined Jefferson Airplane.

48. Big Brother & the Holding Company

Origin: San Francisco, California, United States

San Francisco, California, United States Year of formation: 1965

1965 Genres: Psychedelic rock, acid rock, blues rock

Psychedelic rock, acid rock, blues rock Members: Janis Joplin, James Gurley, Peter Albin, Sam Andrew, Dave Getz

Janis Joplin, James Gurley, Peter Albin, Sam Andrew, Dave Getz Years active: 1965–present

Big Brother & the Holding Company were a key band in the San Francisco psychedelic rock scene, becoming a global sensation with Janis Joplin as their lead singer. They released hit songs like Ball and Chain and Piece of My Heart.

49. Fairport Convention

Origin: London, England

London, England Year of formation: 1967

1967 Genres: Folk rock, folk

Folk rock, folk Members: Richard Thompson, Ashley Hutchings, Shaun Frater, Simon Nicol

Richard Thompson, Ashley Hutchings, Shaun Frater, Simon Nicol Years active: 1967–present

Fairport Convention were pioneers of the electric folk genre. They released hit albums like Liege & Lief, which is considered one of the greatest folk albums of all time, and songs such as Who Knows Where the Time Goes?

50. The Sonics

Origin: Tacoma, Washington, United States

Tacoma, Washington, United States Year of formation: 1960

1960 Genres: Garage rock, proto-punk, rock and roll

Garage rock, proto-punk, rock and roll Members: Gerry Roslie, Andy Parypa, Larry Parypa, Bob Bennett, Rob Lind

Gerry Roslie, Andy Parypa, Larry Parypa, Bob Bennett, Rob Lind Years active: 1960–present

The Sonics are an American garage rock band best known for their aggressive, hard-edged sound that influenced punk rock. They attained fame with songs such as Psycho, and The Witch.

What role did psychedelic rock bands play in the 1960s music scene?

Psychedelic rock bands like Jefferson Airplane, The Grateful Dead, and The Doors played a significant role in shaping the 1960s counterculture movement. Their music, characterised by extended improvisations, experimental sounds, and surreal lyrics, encapsulated the spirit of the era’s political and social changes.

How did 1960s bands influence the rise of heavy metal and punk rock?

Numerous 1960s bands laid the groundwork for heavy metal and punk rock with their aggressive playing styles and rebellious themes. The Kinks and The Who pioneered power chords and high-energy performances that influenced punk rock, while Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin developed heavier sounds that transformed into metal.

The 1960s were a watershed moment in music history, giving birth to some of the most influential bands of all time. These 60s bands shaped the foundation of modern music and continue to inspire artists globally.

