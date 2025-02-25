50 iconic 60s bands that shaped the music industry worldwide
The 1960s was a revolutionary decade in music, defining the soundscapes of rock, blues, pop, and soul, which continue to inspire many artists today. The Beatles are the best-selling band of all time, The Beach Boys introduced groundbreaking production techniques, and The Who were rebellious. Take a closer look at iconic 60s bands who left an unforgettable influence on music history.
Key takeaways
- The 60s bands introduced significant revolutions in the music industry.
- The Beatles, a 60s band, are the best-selling band of all time with 183 million album sales.
- These bands helped launch hard rock and heavy metal.
- 60s bands became catalysts of societal change by challenging authority and social norms.
50 iconic 60s bands
When compiling this list of the top '80s music artists, we used a combination of factors such as the band's key achievements, biggest hits, greatest albums, influence, and opinions on ranking sites like Dig and Ranker, and IMDb. While we’ve aimed for accuracy, remember that music appreciation is subjective.
1. Beatles
- Origin: Liverpool, England
- Year of formation: 1960
- Genres: Rock, pop, beat, psychedelia
- Members: Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison
- Year active: 1960-1970
With over 600 million records sold worldwide, The Beatles stand out as the best-selling music act of all time. They became one of the most influential British rock bands of the 1960s with classic hits such as Let It Be, Hey Jude, and Yesterday.
2. The Rolling Stones
- Origin: London, England
- Year of formation: 1962
- Genres: Rock, pop, blues
- Members: Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood
- Years active: 1962–present
The Rolling Stones are a British rock band best known for their blues-inspired rock style and rebellious image. They became one of the most popular bands in the 60s with timeless hits like Paint It Black and Angie.
3. The Beach Boys
- Origin: Hawthorne, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1961
- Genres: Rock, pop, surf, psychedelia
- Members: Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston
- Years active: 1961-present
The Beach Boys is an American rock band well known for their harmonious vocals and surf-rock style. They later evolved into more innovative studio techniques with albums like Pet Sounds and classic hits like Good Vibrations.
4. The Doors
- Origin: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1965
- Genres: Psychedelic rock, blues rock, acid rock
- Members: Jim Morrison, Robby Krieger, Ray Manzarek, John Densmore
- Years active: 1965–2013
The Doors were among the best American rock bands of the 1960s, famous for their dark, psychedelic sound and poetic lyrics. They were the first band to have eight consecutive gold albums, releasing classics like Light My Fire and Riders on the Storm.
5. The Who
- Origin: London, England
- Year of formation: 1964
- Genres: Rock, hard rock, power pop
- Members: Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle, Pete Townshend, Keith Moon
- Years active: 1964–present
The Who is a British rock band well known for their explosive live performances and pioneering rock opera. They influenced generations with their rebellious spirit, powerful sound, and hit singles like My Generation and Won't Get Fooled Again.
6. The Kinks
- Origin: London, England
- Year of formation: 1963
- Genres: Rock, pop
- Members: Ray Davies, Dave Davies, Mick Avory, Pete Quaife
- Years active: 1963–1997
The Kinks were one of the most influential 60s rock bands best known for their signature riffs and songwriting skills. They influenced generations with their distinct Britpop and pink sound, releasing classics such as You Really Got Me and Lola.
7. Pink Floyd
- Origin: London, England
- Year of formation: 1965
- Genres: Progressive rock, psychedelic rock, experimental rock
- Members: Roger Waters, Syd Barrett, Nick Mason, Richard Wright, David Gilmour
- Years active: 1965–2022
Pink Floyd was a British rock band famous for their groundbreaking concepts, experimental sound, and iconic albums like The Wall and The Dark Side of the Moon. Their influence on sound production and visual storytelling remains unmatched.
8. The Byrds
- Origin: California, United States
- Year of formation: 1964
- Genres: Rock, pop, psychedelia
- Members: Gene Clark, Roger McGuinn, Chris Hillman, David Crosby, Michael Clarke
- Years active: 1964–2000
The Byrds were an iconic American rock band that pioneered country rock, and folk rock by introducing psychedelic elements into mainstream rock. They influenced numerous artists with classics such as Turn! Turn! Turn! and Mr. Tambourine Man.
9. Led Zeppelin
- Origin: London, England
- Year of formation: 1968
- Genres: Hard rock, blues rock, folk rock, heavy metal
- Members: Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, John Bonham
- Years active: 1968–1980
Led Zeppelin was an iconic '60s band popular for revolutionising hard rock and heavy metal. They released classic hits such as Stairway to Heaven and Kashmir. Their influence on rock music and live performances remains unmatched.
10. Cream
- Origin: London, England
- Year of formation: 1966
- Genres: Blues, jazz, rock
- Members: Jack Bruce, Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker
- Years active: 1966–2005
Cream is widely considered the first supergroup as it was formed by members of previously successful bands. The group's virtuoso musicianship distinguished them, as evidenced by hits such as White Room and Sunshine of Your Love.
11. The Zombies
- Origin: St Albans, England
- Year of formation: 1961
- Genres: Rock, beat, pop, R&B
- Members: Rod Argent, Paul Atkinson, Colin Blunstone, Chris White, Hugh Grundy
- Years active: 1961–present
The Zombies, a legendary 60s British rock band, were among the pioneers of psychedelic rock and baroque pop. They are well-known for their timeless singles such as She's Not There and Time of the Season and their album Odessey and Oracle.
12. Jefferson Airplane
- Origin: San Francisco, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1965
- Genres: Psychedelic rock, acid rock, folk rock
- Members: Grace Slick, Marty Balin, Jorma, Paul Kantner, Jack, Spencer Dryden
- Years active: 1965–1996
Jefferson Airplane was an American rock band famous for releasing classics like White Rabbit and Somebody to Love. They rose to prominence as pioneers of psychedelic rock and counterculture, defining the San Francisco sound in the 1960s.
13. The Velvet Underground
- Origin: New York, United States
- Year of formation: 1964
- Genres: Art rock, proto-punk, experimental rock
- Members: Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison, Moe Tucker, Nico
- Years active: 1964–1996
The Velvet Underground were an American rock band well-known for revolutionising rock with their avant-garde sound and raw lyricism. They influenced generations with songs such as Sweet Jane and Pale Blue Eyes.
14. The Monkees
- Origin: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1966
- Genres: Pop rock, rock, bubblegum, psychedelia
- Members: Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork
- Years active: 1966–2021
The Monkees were an American pop-rock band, who were among the first major crossover successes between television and music. Songs like I'm a Believer become a pop-rock classic. Their TV show, The Monkees (1966–1968), won two Emmys.
15. The Animals
- Origin: Newcastle, England
- Year of formation: 1963
- Genres: Rock and roll, R&B
- Members: Alan Price, Eric Burdon, Hilton Valentine, Chas Chandler, and John Steel
- Years active: 1963–present
The Animals are a legendary 60s band who were key figures in the British Invasion. They are famous for blending blues and rock with powerful vocals with classic hits such as House of the Rising Sun and We Gotta Get Out of This Place.
16. The Yardbirds
- Origin: London, England
- Year of formation: 1963
- Genres: Blues rock, psychedelic rock, R&B
- Members: Jeff Beck, Chris Dreja, Jimmy Page, Keith Relf, and Jim McCarty
- Years active: 1963–present
The Yardbirds were a groundbreaking English rock band consisting of some of the greatest guitarists in rock history. They influenced the development of heavy metal and progressive rock with songs like For Your Love and Shapes of Things.
17. The Moody Blues
- Origin: Birmingham, England
- Year of formation: 1964
- Genres: Rock, proto-prog, R&B
- Members: Justin Hayward, Graeme Edge, John Lodge, Mike Pinder, Ray Thomas
- Years active: 964–2018
The Moody Blues was an influential 1960s English rock group. They rose to prominence with singles like Nights in White Satin and Tuesday Afternoon, which combined progressive rock and orchestral elements.
18. Simon & Garfunkel
- Origin: Queens, New York City, United States
- Year of formation: 1956
- Genres: Folk rock
- Members: Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel
- Years active: 1956–2010
Simon & Garfunkel was one of the most iconic American folk rock duos known for their harmonised vocals and poetic lyrics. They released classics like The Sound of Silence and Bridge Over Troubled Water.
19. Buffalo Springfield
- Origin: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1966
- Genres: Folk rock, psychedelic rock, country rock
- Members: Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Bruce Palmer, Richie Furay, Dewey Martin
- Years active: 1966–2012
Buffalo Springfield was a 60s band best known for their protest anthem For What It's Worth. Their blend of rock, folk, and country laid the groundwork for future genres like country rock and folk-rock.
20. The Lovin’ Spoonful
- Origin: New York, United States
- Year of formation: 1965
- Genres: Folk rock, pop, rock
- Members: John Sebastian, Steve Boone, Zal Yanovsky, Joe Butler
- Years active: 1964–present
The Lovin’ Spoonful were an iconic 60s rock band best known for their folk rock and sunshine pop sound. They were one of the first American music groups to challenge the British Invasion with songs such as Do You Believe in Magic and Daydream.
21. Fleetwood Mac
- Origin: London, United States
- Year of formation: 1967
- Genres: Pop rock, soft rock, blues, art pop
- Members: Mick Fleetwood, John, Christine McVie, Stevie, Lindsey Buckingham
- Years active: 1967–present
Fleetwood Mac is one of the most successful 60s bands with female singers. They became one of the best-selling bands in history with iconic albums like Rumours, which had a blend of rock, pop, and blues and won a Grammy for Album of the Year (1978).
22. The Turles
- Origin: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1965
- Genres: Folk rock, psychedelic pop
- Members: Mark Volman, Howard, Al Nichol, Jim Tucker, Chuck Portz, Don Murray
- Years active: 1965–present
The Turtles became one of the most successful pop-rock bands of the 1960s, best known for their top hits like Happy Together and She’d Rather Be with Me. Their influence on 60s rock and sunshine pop endures.
23. Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Origin: El Cerrito, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1967
- Genres: Swamp rock, roots, blues, country rock, Southern rock
- Members: Tom Fogerty, John Fogerty, Stu Cook, Doug Clifford
- Years active: 1959–1972
Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) were an American band famous for their swamp rock and Southern-influenced sound. They became a global sensation with hits like Bad Moon Rising and Fortunate Son.
24. The Jimi Hendrix Experience
- Origin: London, England
- Year of formation: 1966
- Genres: Hard rock, blues-rock, psychedelic rock
- Members: Jimi Hendrix, Mitch Mitchell, Noel Redding
- Years active: 1966–1969
The Jimi Hendrix Experience was one of the most influential a British-American rock band in the 1960s. They revolutionized electric guitar music with timeless songs like Purple Haze and All Along the Watchtower.
25. The Mamas and the Papas
- Origin: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1965
- Genres: Folk rock, sunshine pop
- Members: John Phillips, Michelle Phillips, Denny Doherty, Cass Elliot
- Years active: 1965–1998
The Mamas and the Papas was an American folk rock band famous for their rich harmonies and countercultural appeal. They attained fame with songs like California Dreamin' and Monday, Monday (which won a Grammy Award in 1967).
26. The Shadows
- Origin: London, England
- Year of formation: 1958
- Genres: Rock and roll, instrumental rock, surf rock, country
- Members: Hank Marvin, Jet Harris, Bruce Welch, Tony Meehan
- Years active: 1958–2015
The Shadows was an iconic instrumental rock band that dominated the British music charts in the pre-Beatles era. They pioneered rock and roll instrumentals with hits like Apache and Foot Tapper and served as Cliff Richard’s backing band.
27. The Grateful Dead
- Origin: Palo Alto, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1965
- Genres: Rock
- Members: Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill, Mickey Hart, Ron McKernan
- Years active: 1965–1995
The Grateful Dead became one of the most legendary jam bands in history, noted for their improvisational live performances and a dedicated fan base, the Deadheads. They released timeless songs like Truckin' and Casey Jones.
28. The Ventures
- Origin: Tacoma, Washington, United States
- Year of formation: 1958
- Genres: Instrumental rock, surf
- Members: Bob Bogle, Don Wilson, Nokie Edwards, Mel Taylor
- Years active: 1958–present
The Ventures is the best-selling instrumental rock band of all time, selling over 100 million records. They pioneered surf rock sound and gained fame with hits like Walk, Don't Run, and Pipeline, influencing many guitarists.
29. Herman's Hermits
- Origin: Manchester, England
- Year of formation: 1964
- Genres: Beat, pop rock, bubblegum
- Members: Peter Noone, Keith, Karl Green, Derek Leckenby, Barry Whitwam
- Years active: 1963–present
Herman's Hermits are a prominent British rock band. They were best known for their catchy pop rock and earned popularity with songs like I'm Into Something Good and There's a Kind of Hush.
30. The Troggs
- Origin: Andover, Hampshire, England
- Year of formation: 1964
- Genres: Garage rock, pop rock, proto-punk, freakbeat
- Members: Reg Presley, Pete Staples, Chris Britton, Ronnie Bond
- Years active: 1964–present
The Troggs are an English beat music band, who became a global sensation with hits like Wild Thing and With a Girl Like You. They were pioneers of garage rock and proto-punk, influencing punk and alternative rock bands.
31. Country Joe and the Fish
- Origin: Berkeley, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1965
- Genres: Psychedelic rock, acid rock, folk rock
- Members: Country Joe McDonald, Barry Melton
- Years active: 1965–2006
Country Joe and the Fish were an iconic American psychedelic rock band. This 60s band became renowned for songs like Not So Sweet Martha Lorraine and I-Feel-Like-I'm-Fixin'-to-Die Rag, becoming a defining voice of the 60s counterculture movement.
32. Gerry and the Pacemakers
- Origin: Liverpool, England
- Year of formation: 1959
- Genres: Merseybeat, pop, rock and roll
- Members: Gerry Marsden alongside Les Maguire, Les Chadwick, Freddie Marsden
- Years active: 1956–present
Gerry and the Pacemakers was an English beat group best known for their Merseybeat sound. They became famous with songs like You’ll Never Walk Alone (the anthem for Liverpool FC) and Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying.
33. Steppenwolf
- Origin: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1967
- Genres: Rock, blues
- Members: Goldy McJohn, John Kay, Jerry Edmonton
- Years active: 2018
Steppenwolf was among the most famous heavy metal 60s bands. This Canadian-American band earned popularity for hits like Born to Be Wild, helping to popularise the term heavy metal and influencing the genre’s name and style.
34. Paul Revere & the Raiders
- Origin: Boise, Idaho, United States
- Year of formation: 1958
- Genres: Garage rock, frat rock, proto-punk, psychedelic pop, rock and roll
- Members: Paul Revere, Mark Lindsay, Phil Volk, Drake Levin, Mike Smith
- Years active: 1958–2014
Paul Revere & the Raiders was an iconic 60s band known for blending rock and pop with high-energy performances and including Revolutionary War-style clothes in their attire. They rose to fame with hits like Here They Come and Midnight Ride.
35. The Mothers of Invention
- Origin: Pomona, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1964
- Genres: Rock, jazz, experimental, avant-garde
- Members: Frank Zappa, Ray Estrada, Don Preston, Jimmy Carl Black
- Years active: 1964–1975
The Mothers of Invention, an American rock band led by Frank Zappa, were pioneers of experimental and avant-garde rock. They rose to prominence with records such as Freak Out! and Uncle Meat, pushing the frontiers of psychedelic and progressive rock.
36. Vanilla Fudge
- Origin: New York, United States
- Year of formation: 1966
- Genres: Rock, proto-prog
- Members: Mark Stein, Vince Martell, Tim Bogert, Carmine Appice
- Years active: 1967–present
Vanilla Fudge was an American rock band known for their slowed-down, heavy reinterpretations of popular songs. They became a fan favourite with their You Keep Me Hangin’ On hit cover.
37. The Holy Modal Rounders
- Origin: New York City, New York, United States
- Year of formation: 1963
- Genres: Old-time, folk, rock
- Members: Steve Weber, Peter Stampfel, John Annis, Sam Shepard, Richard Tyler
- Years active: 1963–2003
The Holy Modal Rounders was a revolutionary American folk music group. They received cult fame with songs like If You Want to Be a Bird and their unique, eccentric approach to traditional music.
38. King Crimson
- Origin: London, England
- Year of formation: 1968
- Genres: Rock, post-progressive
- Members: Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, Ian McDonald, Peter Sinfield
- Years active: 1968–2021
King Crimson was an English-based progressive rock band. They incorporated classical, folk, jazz, and heavy metal elements into their music with albums like In the Court of the Crimson King and Red.
39. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- Origin: Long Beach, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1966
- Genres: Country, folk, bluegrass
- Members: Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, Bob Carpenter
- Years active: 1966–present
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is an American country rock and folk band. The band rose to prominence with Will the Circle Be Unbroken, an album series that brought together country legends and bridged the gap between rock and country music.
40. The Spencer Davis Group
- Origin: Birmingham, England
- Year of formation: 1963
- Genres: Beat, R&B, blue-eyed soul, blues, rock
- Members: Spencer Davis, Muff Winwood, Steve Winwood, Pete York
- Years active: 1963–2020
The Spencer Davis Group was a prominent 60s band known for their powerful, soulful sound that helped shape the development of rock and blue-eyed soul. They gained fame with hits like Gimme Some Lovin’ and I’m a Man.
41. Ten Years After
- Origin: Nottingham, England
- Year of formation: 1967
- Genre: Blues rock
- Members: Alvin Lee, Chick Churchill, Leo Lyons, Ric Lee
- Years active: 1966–present
Ten Years After, an English blues rock band, were pioneers of blues rock and hard rock. From 1968 to 1973, the band had eight consecutive top 40 albums on the UK Albums Chart. Their most popular songs are I'm Going Home and Love Like a Man.
42. The Flying Burrito Brothers
- Origin: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1968
- Genres: Country rock, progressive country
- Members: Bernie Leadon, Kleinow, Rick Roberts, Michael Clarke, Chris Hillman
- Years active: 1968–present
The Flying Burrito Brothers are an American country rock band famous for blending country, rock, and folk in groundbreaking albums like The Gilded Palace of Sin. The group rose to fame with songs such as Sin City and Hot Burrito #1.
43. Procol Harum
- Origin: Essex, England
- Year of formation: 1967
- Genres: Progressive rock, proto-prog, art rock, psychedelia
- Members: Gary Brooker, Matthew Fisher, Robin Trower, B.J. Wilson
- Years active: 1967–2022
Procol Harum were an influential 60s band best known for their 1967 smash hit A Whiter Shade of Pale, one of the few singles to sell over 10 million copies. Their influence on symphonic rock remains profound.
44. The Incredible String Band
- Origin: Edinburgh, Scotland
- Year of formation: 1966
- Genres: Psychedelic folk, British folk rock, English folk
- Members: Robin Williamson, Mike Heron, Clive Palmer
- Years active: 1966–2006
The Incredible String Band were an influential Scottish psychedelic folk band. They played a key role in the 1960s counterculture with albums such as Hangman's Beautiful Daughter and The 5000 Spirits or the Layers of the Onion.
45. Deep Purple
- Origin: London, England
- Year of formation: 1968
- Genres: Rock, heavy metal
- Members: Ritchie Blackmore, Roger Glover, Jon Lord, Ian Gillan, Ian Paice
- Years active: 1968–present
Deep Purple were among the pioneers of hard rock and heavy metal sound. The group released timeless hits like Smoke on the Water and Child in Time. They were listed in the Guinness World Records as the loudest band in 1975.
46. Them
- Origin: Belfast, Northern Ireland
- Year of formation: 1964
- Genres: Rock, proto-punk, rhythm, blues, freakbeat
- Members: Van Morrison, Alan Henderson, Eric Wrixon, Ronnie, Billy Harrison
- Years active: 1964–1972
Them was a Northern Irish rock band best known for their 1964 single Gloria, which has become one of rock's most covered songs. They helped shape the British Invasion and garage rock trends.
47. The Great Society
- Origin: San Francisco, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1965
- Genres: Psychedelic rock, acid rock
- Members: Grace Slick, Darby Slick, Jerry Slick
- Years active: 1965–1966
The Great Society was an American rock band well known for their experimental sound and early versions of songs such as Somebody to Love. They were vital in the 1960s San Francisco music scene before Grace Slick joined Jefferson Airplane.
48. Big Brother & the Holding Company
- Origin: San Francisco, California, United States
- Year of formation: 1965
- Genres: Psychedelic rock, acid rock, blues rock
- Members: Janis Joplin, James Gurley, Peter Albin, Sam Andrew, Dave Getz
- Years active: 1965–present
Big Brother & the Holding Company were a key band in the San Francisco psychedelic rock scene, becoming a global sensation with Janis Joplin as their lead singer. They released hit songs like Ball and Chain and Piece of My Heart.
49. Fairport Convention
- Origin: London, England
- Year of formation: 1967
- Genres: Folk rock, folk
- Members: Richard Thompson, Ashley Hutchings, Shaun Frater, Simon Nicol
- Years active: 1967–present
Fairport Convention were pioneers of the electric folk genre. They released hit albums like Liege & Lief, which is considered one of the greatest folk albums of all time, and songs such as Who Knows Where the Time Goes?
50. The Sonics
- Origin: Tacoma, Washington, United States
- Year of formation: 1960
- Genres: Garage rock, proto-punk, rock and roll
- Members: Gerry Roslie, Andy Parypa, Larry Parypa, Bob Bennett, Rob Lind
- Years active: 1960–present
The Sonics are an American garage rock band best known for their aggressive, hard-edged sound that influenced punk rock. They attained fame with songs such as Psycho, and The Witch.
What role did psychedelic rock bands play in the 1960s music scene?
Psychedelic rock bands like Jefferson Airplane, The Grateful Dead, and The Doors played a significant role in shaping the 1960s counterculture movement. Their music, characterised by extended improvisations, experimental sounds, and surreal lyrics, encapsulated the spirit of the era’s political and social changes.
How did 1960s bands influence the rise of heavy metal and punk rock?
Numerous 1960s bands laid the groundwork for heavy metal and punk rock with their aggressive playing styles and rebellious themes. The Kinks and The Who pioneered power chords and high-energy performances that influenced punk rock, while Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin developed heavier sounds that transformed into metal.
The 1960s were a watershed moment in music history, giving birth to some of the most influential bands of all time. These 60s bands shaped the foundation of modern music and continue to inspire artists globally.
