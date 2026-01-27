Blakk Rasta has reacted to new allegations Shatta Wale has levelled against him after he filed his GH₵100 million lawsuit case

In a video, the controversial radio presenter detailed his history with the dancehall musician and how their feud started

Blakk Rasta's response to Shatta Wale's allegations have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians social media users

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and musician Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has responded to some allegations Shatta Wale recently levelled against him amid their GH₵100 million defamation lawsuit case.

Blakk Rasta responds to Shatta Wale's allegations amid his GH₵100 million defamation lawsuit against the musician.

Source: Facebook

On Monday, January 19, 2026, Shatta Wale sued Blakk Rasta for GH₵100 million over alleged defamatory comments.

In a writ of summons filed by the dancehall musician's lawyers at the Robert Smith Law Group on January 8, 2026, the radio presenter is accused of making some allegations against their client.

According to Shatta Wale and his legal team, Blakk Rasta described him as a fraudster who associated himself with known fraudsters and allowed them to transfer proceeds from their crimes through his bank accounts.

They argued that the 3FM presenter's statements were false, malicious, and intended to scandalise and ridicule the SM boss.

The lawsuit also seeks several reliefs from the High Court in favour of Shatta Wale.

The press statement confirming Shatta Wale's lawsuit against Blakk Rasta, as posted on Facebook, is below:

Shatta Wale accuses Blakk Rasta of sabotage

In a recent TikTok live session, Shatta Wale noted that he wanted to make an example out of Blakk Rasta with his lawsuit.

He bragged that he had acquired the services of top lawyers to sue the radio presenter to send a message to other critics who have an agenda against him.

Shatta Wale accused Blakk Rasta of begging his Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sammy Baah Flex, for a music collaboration with him in the past.

The dancehall musician claimed that the 3FM presenter also begged him to teach him how to make money online.

He noted that his collaboration with the presenter would be removed from streaming platforms after their court case.

Shatta Wale also accused Blakk Rasta of sabotaging his music career for over 16 years and spreading rumours about him neglecting his struggling mother, Elsie Evelyn Avemegah.

The SM boss slammed the media personality for levelling allegations without providing evidence.

He also claimed that most Ghanaian judges were fans of his music and that he had close personal and business ties with politicians and other prominent individuals in the country.

Blakk Rasta responds to Shatta Wale's allegations

Speaking on his 'Black Pot' show on Monday, January 26, 2026, Blakk Rasta noted that he had still not received a writ of summons from a bailiff since Shatta Wale filed the defamation lawsuit against him.

The media personality recounted how he used to promote the SM boss's music project on his radio show many years ago

He noted that Shatta Wale got angry with him and warned him not to play his music platform after he played only one of the five songs he had submitted to him in the past.

Shatta Wale reportedly sues Blakk Rasta and demands GH₵100 million for allegedly defaming him.

Source: Facebook

Blakk Rasta recounted his past encounter with the Street Crown hitmaker at a music event, where he graced the stage with him and showed appreciation for promoting his song.

He questioned how the dancehall musician could accuse him of sabotaging his music career for over 16 years and ignore how he feuded with several media personalities and sidelined them.

Blakk Rasta also detailed their past clash and denied several allegations Shatta Wale had levelled against him.

The TikTok video of Blakk Rasta responding to Shatta Wale's allegations against him is below:

Blakk Rasta's response to Shatta stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Awalmuniru5 commented:

"As a young boy growing up, Blakk Rasta, you were perfect. You never misbehaved. Rasta, gone are those days. Remember, you were not born the way you are now."

Deemperor wrote:

"Father has every right to advise the son."

Sulemana Salifu Sumaila said:

"Why can't you let things be? Peace of mind is a treasure."

