Former Black Stars player Odartey Lamptey and his children stole hearts at a recent football match appearance

The children caught the attention of their father's playing mate, Sammy Kuffour, who playfully interacted with them

Videos of Odartey's children warmed hearts online, especially for the striking resemblance they shared with their dad

Former Ghana international Eric Nii Odartey Lamptey and his three children recently caught attention as they stepped out for a football match.

Sammy Kuffour interacts with Odartey Lamptey's children during a football game at Bawaleshie Park on Monday, March 23, 2026. Photo source: Andydotcom

Source: Facebook

Odartey Lamptey visited the Bawaleshie Park at East Legon to watch the Monday Stars football game featuring his former Black Stars colleague, Sammy Kuffour, and others.

Accompanying him were his two daughters and son, whose appearance warmed hearts on social media.

In a video sighted on Facebook, the eldest of Odartey's children, Maliaki, who will be 12 years old in May, led her siblings to cross the road as their father followed closely.

After crossing, they stood behind their father as he interacted with someone on the pitch before leading them to go and sit down.

Watch another Facebook video below:

Sammy Kuffour interacts with Odartey Lamptey's children

Moments after they got seated, their father's former playing mate, Sammy Kuffour, came around to interact with them.

The former Bayern Munich defender was seen teasing Odartey that he needed no DNA to test the paternity of his children.

Kuffour then shook hands with the girls before rubbing his hand through the hair of the boy and remarking,

Watch the Facebook video below:

Kuffour was later heard asking Odartey's second daughter, "Why does she look so much like her father like that?"

Watch the Facebook video below:

Odartey Lamptey's wife and children

The interest in Odartey Lamptey's children stems from controversy surrounding their father's first marriage to Gloria Appiah, which ended in divorce.

The divorce proceedings were started by Odartey after he realised, through a DNA test, that the three children he had cared for up to university were not his.

Following the divorce, Odartey married Ruweida Yakubu, with whom he has had these three children. The last of them, the boy, was born in 2019.

Odartey Lamptey and his wife, Ruweida Yakubu, have three children. Photo source: @nii_odartey_lamptey

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Odartey Lamptey's children's video

The videos of Odartey Lamptey and his children have warmed hearts online. Many took to the comment section to commend the former Aston Villa star's resilience.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled.

Anthony Gunn said:

"Kuffour told him that as for these children, they are yours; they really resemble you."

Martin Dangmaa said:

"As for these ones, he doesn't need DNA, na photocopy."

Dela Rave said:

"This one u don't need DNA to believe oo"

Papa Eben said:

"He had to start all over again. DNA over naming ceremony. What a man. Epitome of resilience."

Hadi Mohammed said:

"So happy to see him happy and smiling again. The way he handled the issue calmly is the reason a lot of victims of the same situation never took their lives or became murderers. Mr Nii Odartey Lamptey is a HERO both on and off the field. A true role model we must emulate."

Ewurabena Owusu said:

"Resilience...True, they say, when you realise you are on the wrong train, the more you remain in it, the more expensive the return trip will be...He took a bold decision, and the universe helped him."

Gospel singer Anita Afriyie speaks on divorce

In other news on YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian gospel musician Anita Afriyie has opened up about her divorce from her husband and her broken heart.

In a video, the music star shared what led to her separation from her husband and how she suffered a broken heart on several occasions in the marriage.

Anita Afriyie's sad recollections have triggered a massive reaction on social media, as concerned Ghanaians shared their varied opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh