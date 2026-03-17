A teacher at the TMA Day Care Centre has recounted how she and her colleagues’ timely intervention saved nursery pupils after a private plane crashed on the school compound

According to the teacher, most of the children in the school were toddlers requiring constant assistance, and many were asleep at the time of the incident

The incident has highlighted the importance of emergency preparedness, vigilance, and cooperation in schools, especially those with very young children

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A pupil’s teacher at the Tema Municipal Assembly Day Care Centre (TMA Day Care Centre) has recounted how the timely intervention of her and other staff members prevented injury among nursery pupils after a private plane crashed on the school compound.

Narrating the incident, she explained that most of the pupils were toddlers who required assistance with almost everything.

Heroic rescue by teachers prevented injuries during a plane crash at a nursery school. Photo credit:TinaNews/TikTok, Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time, many of the children were fast asleep while staff went about their normal duties.

She said a loud bang near the school wall sent shivers through the staff and startled the few pupils who were awake.

The impact of the crash threw up dust into the air and spilt substances she believed to be fuel onto nearby sleeping pupils and staff.

The teacher praised the timely response of her colleagues and some construction workers at the scene, which prevented the situation from becoming far worse.

Due to the emergency, they had to bundle the children together and rush them to safety.

She admitted that it was a difficult task, but with the help of passersby, they were able to evacuate all the children safely.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Headmistress recalls narrow escape

Mrs Florence Agbetorso, Headmistress of the Tema Municipal Assembly Day Care Centre, has recounted the sad event of a tragic aeroplane accident that occurred on her school premises in Tema on March 16, 2026.

Staff and construction workers assist in evacuating children following a crash on school premises. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview at the school, Mrs Agbetorso explained that she and her teaching staff were caught completely off guard by the incident.

According to her, classes were ongoing at the time, and most of the younger students were resting when they suddenly heard a loud explosion outside.

Startled, staff and students rushed to investigate the source of the noise, only to discover that an aeroplane had crashed into the school compound.

She described the scene as chaotic, with confusion spreading quickly throughout the environment.

Acting swiftly, she instructed her teachers to evacuate all the children to safety, a move that was carried out efficiently and responsibly.

Mrs Agbetorso noted that they were fortunate the plane crashed head-on.

She added that the situation could have been far more tragic, with a higher number of casualties, if the aircraft had fallen on its side.

Reflecting on the incident, she explained that it appeared the pilot had been attempting to land at Oninku Football Park, a nearby football field, when the aircraft crash-landed in the daycare school compound.

Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Parliament fulfilled

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a prophecy by Prophet Telvin Sowah concerning Ghana's Parliament had come to pass.

The prophecy came in the wake of the death of Ayawaso East Member of Parliament (MP), Naser Toure Mahama.

He had forewarned of a vacancy in the House in early 2026, which was confirmed by the legislator's passing on January 4.

Source: YEN.com.gh