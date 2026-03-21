Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor and his family have released their first statement following the tragic plane crash that killed his two sons

The family described Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor as “bright lights” and appealed to the public for privacy as they grieve

They also expressed gratitude for the support received and thanked agencies like the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Ghana National Fire Service for their response

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Elder Frank Donkor, the founder and leader of the Hebron Prayer Camp, and his family have broken their silence after the Tema plane crash tragedy that claimed the lives of his sons.

Elder Frank Donkor’s family speaks after the tragic deaths of Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor in the March 16 plane crash. Image credit: @gossips24tv, ElderFrankDonkor/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Two people were killed on Monday, March 16, 2026, when an aircraft they were travelling on crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1 near a daycare school.

According to reports, the microlight aircraft, with tail number 9D-AGV, flew from Ho and was headed to Accra when the tragedy occurred.

On Tuesday, March 17, the victims were identified as siblings and sons of the popular Ghanaian man of God, Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp.

Okay FM identified the deceased as Captain Frank Donkor Jnr, an experienced Ghanaian pilot and decorated flight instructor, and his junior brother, a recent University graduate, Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor.

Below is the Instagram post with details of the crash victims' identities.

Elder Donkor’s family speaks after tragedy

On March 21, 2026, the Donkor family released a statement addressing the tragedy for the first time since it occurred.

The statement was released via the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Dwumfuor, who shared it with the press.

“With a heavy heart of loss, the Wettey and Donkor families announce the passing of our beloved sons, Captain Frank Amoanyi Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, following the tragic microlight aircraft crash at Tema Community 1 on March 16, 2026,” the statement said.

“Frank and Elijah were not just sons of Elder & Mrs Frank Donkor; they were bright lights within our families, full of promise, warmth, and life.”

The statement appealed to the general public to give the family time to grieve and process their loss.

“As we go through this challenging moment, we humbly appeal to the public, the media and all well-wishers to kindly grant our families the space and privacy to grieve. This is an extremely difficult time for us, and we deeply appreciate your understanding.”

The family also expressed gratitude for the love and support they had received and promised to release funeral details in due time, while taking comfort in Job 1:21, which speaks about God giving and taking at his own discretion.

Finally, the statement thanked authorities, including the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), for their prompt response in dealing with the tragedy.

Below is a TikTok video of Elder Frank Donkor with his sons before their demise.

Video of Elder Donkor and sons' surface

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Elder Frank Donkor with his two late sons at an event resurfaced on social media after their deaths, sparking sorrowful reactions.

The emotional video showed the pastor proudly introducing his sons, Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah, at an event.

Source: YEN.com.gh