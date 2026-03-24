Nana Ama McBrown has been spotted with her ex-husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah in public on a rare occasion

In a video, the celebrated actress and her ex-husband showcased their close bond at the entrance of a building

Nana Ama McBrown's latest public sighting with Maxwell Mensah comes months after she officially confirmed their divorce

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Award-winning Ghanaian actress and TV personality Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly known as Nana Ama McBrown, has made a rare public appearance with her ex-husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, months after her divorce announcement.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunts her close bond with her ex-husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah after their divorce. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown, @evandernanaprempeh/TikTok

Source: Instagram

In an interview with TV presenter Cookie Tee on TV3's 'New Day' morning show on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, the veteran Kumawood actress confirmed that her marriage to Maxwell Mawu Mensah had ended after 12 years.

According to McBrown, her decision to end her marriage was very difficult and necessary for her and her ex-husband.

The Onua Showtime host emphasised that she and her ex-husband agreed to a mutual and amicable split. She clarified that there is no animosity between them.

She praised Maxwell, stating that he never insulted or maltreated her during their 12 years of marriage.

The veteran actress stated that she and Maxwell only argued on one occasion during their trip to Brazil to watch the 2014 World Cup, with her ex-husband later apologising for the incident.

She added that she and her ex-husband had a cordial relationship and were focused on co-parenting their daughter, Maxin Maushi McBrown.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown announcing her divorce from Maxwell Mawu Mensah is below:

McBrown bonds with Maxwell Mensah after divorce

In a Snapchat video reshared by blogger Evander Nana Prempeh on TikTok on Monday, March 23, 2026, McBrown was spotted with Maxwell at the entrance of her residence.

In the video, the actress filmed herself and her ex-husband as the latter prepared to exit while sitting inside his luxury black Range Rover as their interaction.

McBrown beamed with excitement as she bid farewell to Maxwell during his departure.

A young child was also heard saying goodbye to the actress's ex-husband as he drove off in his Range Rover.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown bonding with her ex-husband Maxwell Mensah is below:

McBrown and Maxwell's marriage, divorce rumours

McBrown and Maxwell Mawuli Mensah got married in a private traditional ceremony in August 2016. The couple dated for many years before their union.

On February 19, 2019, the veteran actress and her then-husband welcomed their only child, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, in Canada.

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown shows off her grandmother, Madam Philomina, on her 90th birthday. Photo source: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

Speculation about their divorce had swirled on social media on multiple occasions a few years before McBrown's announcement.

In August 2023, Accra-based business mogul Ohene Pharah alleged that Maxwell had been having a secret affair with his baby mama, Serwaa Prikels.

In June 2024, divorce rumours emerged once again after Maxwell deleted all photos of McBrown from his social media pages.

Nana Ama McBrown shows off her grandmother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown showed off her grandmother Madam Philomina during her 90th birthday celebration.

In a video, the celebrated actress joined her family members at a Catholic church for her grandmother's milestone celebration.

Footage of Nana Ama McBrown with Madam Philomina in public triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh