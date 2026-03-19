Sista Afia Supports Wendy Shay to Win the 2026 TGMA Artiste Of The Year
- Wendy Shay has received Sista Afia's strong endorsement for her 2026 Artiste of the Year quest
- Sista Afia's backing has sparked praise for female solidarity in Ghana's music industry
- Wendy Shay is facing stiff competition from Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Medikal, and Diana Hamilton
Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has thrown her weight behind RuffTown Records signee Wendy Shay for the Artiste of the Year (AOTY) award at the upcoming 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).
Wendy is among six top contenders battling for the coveted title, alongside Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Sarkodie, and Diana Hamilton
Her nomination was announced at the official unveiling of nominees on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Apart from the AOTY, Wendy Shay secured six other nominations.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, Sista Afia, known in private life as Francisca Gawugah, simply wrote:
"Wendy Shay for AOTY."
See the Facebook post below:
Sista Afia is no stranger to the TGMA conversation, having herself been a nominee and performer at previous editions of the scheme.
She is not the first prominent music personality to have come out boldly to support Wendy Shay.
Artiste manager and entertainment pundit Kwesi Ernest is also championing Wendy Shay for the 2026 TGMA AOTY.
In a video before the nominee's announcement, he had praised her resilience despite public trolling, cementing her status in Ghana's music scene.
According to Ernest, Shay's music's reach was growing and had potential for international recognition, like the BET Awards.
Watch the Facebook video below:
Reactions to Sista Afia's Wendy Shay AOTY endorsement
Sista Afia's endorsement of Wendy Shay's AOTY bid has drawn immediate praise from fans, many of whom interpreted it as a display of female solidarity within an industry where women have historically been outnumbered by their male counterparts in top award categories.
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Her willingness to publicly champion a fellow female artiste has been widely viewed as a significant gesture at a time when discussions around gender representation and mutual support among women in Ghanaian music continue to gain momentum.
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.
Oppong Stephen said:
"Awwww, Sista Afia, your eyes open too much. Women supporting Women. Piawwww. No wonder I love your music basaaaaaa."
Philip Asante said:
"Your time is next. Supporting Wendy is like supporting Wale. We will all push you. 4 lyf is our lyf."
Dennito Reigns said:
"Sista Afia! I love and respect you more wati!!! I owe you a hug whenever I see you!"
Kojobesia Lopez said:
"A year will come, Wendy Shay too will tag you like this Queen Solomon Sista Afia. Woman supporting woman."
Diana Hamilton reacts to TGMA AOTY nomination
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Hamilton had expressed gratitude and excitement over her Artiste of the Year nomination at the 2026 TGMA.
In an interview, the gospel singer reflected on the support that keeps her music relevant amid fierce competition.
Hamilton, who is battling five others in the category, also sought clarification on her absence from other categories.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh