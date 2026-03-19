Wendy Shay has received Sista Afia's strong endorsement for her 2026 Artiste of the Year quest

Sista Afia's backing has sparked praise for female solidarity in Ghana's music industry

Wendy Shay is facing stiff competition from Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Medikal, and Diana Hamilton

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has thrown her weight behind RuffTown Records signee Wendy Shay for the Artiste of the Year (AOTY) award at the upcoming 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

Wendy Shay receives a big endorsement from Sista Afia for her 2026 TGMA Artiste Of The Year bid. Photo source: @wendyshayofficial, @sista.afia

Source: Instagram

Wendy is among six top contenders battling for the coveted title, alongside Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Sarkodie, and Diana Hamilton

Her nomination was announced at the official unveiling of nominees on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Apart from the AOTY, Wendy Shay secured six other nominations.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, Sista Afia, known in private life as Francisca Gawugah, simply wrote:

"Wendy Shay for AOTY."

See the Facebook post below:

Sista Afia is no stranger to the TGMA conversation, having herself been a nominee and performer at previous editions of the scheme.

She is not the first prominent music personality to have come out boldly to support Wendy Shay.

Artiste manager and entertainment pundit Kwesi Ernest is also championing Wendy Shay for the 2026 TGMA AOTY.

In a video before the nominee's announcement, he had praised her resilience despite public trolling, cementing her status in Ghana's music scene.

According to Ernest, Shay's music's reach was growing and had potential for international recognition, like the BET Awards.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Sista Afia's Wendy Shay AOTY endorsement

Sista Afia's endorsement of Wendy Shay's AOTY bid has drawn immediate praise from fans, many of whom interpreted it as a display of female solidarity within an industry where women have historically been outnumbered by their male counterparts in top award categories.

Her willingness to publicly champion a fellow female artiste has been widely viewed as a significant gesture at a time when discussions around gender representation and mutual support among women in Ghanaian music continue to gain momentum.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Oppong Stephen said:

"Awwww, Sista Afia, your eyes open too much. Women supporting Women. Piawwww. No wonder I love your music basaaaaaa."

Philip Asante said:

"Your time is next. Supporting Wendy is like supporting Wale. We will all push you. 4 lyf is our lyf."

Dennito Reigns said:

"Sista Afia! I love and respect you more wati!!! I owe you a hug whenever I see you!"

Kojobesia Lopez said:

"A year will come, Wendy Shay too will tag you like this Queen Solomon Sista Afia. Woman supporting woman."

Sista Afia earns praise after endorsing Wendy Shay for the 2026 TGMA Artiste Of The Year award. Photo source: @sista.afia

Source: Instagram

Diana Hamilton reacts to TGMA AOTY nomination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Hamilton had expressed gratitude and excitement over her Artiste of the Year nomination at the 2026 TGMA.

In an interview, the gospel singer reflected on the support that keeps her music relevant amid fierce competition.

Hamilton, who is battling five others in the category, also sought clarification on her absence from other categories.

Source: YEN.com.gh