Meet 20 famous detectives every crime and mystery fan should know

Famous detectives like Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot, and Miss Marple have defined the mystery genre with their sharp minds, unique methods, and timeless appeal. These iconic figures shaped how we experience suspense and deduction on screen and page. Get ready to revisit the legendary minds who turned solving crimes into an art form.

Thomas Magnum (L), Jessica Fletcher (M), and Adrian Monk (R) are among the famous detectives ever known. Photo: CBS, Brian Bowen and Sam Jones (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Detectives come in many forms – from teenage amateurs like Nancy Drew to hardboiled investigators like Philip Marlowe .

to hardboiled investigators like . Real-life detectives like Eugène Vidocq and Joe Kenda , alongside iconic fictional figures, have shaped public fascination with mystery and justice.

and , alongside iconic fictional figures, have shaped public fascination with mystery and justice. Characters like Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot, and Jessica Fletcher have become household names, influencing pop culture worldwide.

Famous detectives in movies and TV shows

The list of famous detectives is inexhaustible, ranging from those in books, TV, and real life to those from different eras and styles. This piece highlights notable figures in no specific order, inviting you to explore their unique stories.

Name TV series/ Film Lieutenant Columbo Columbo Sherlock Holmes Sherlock Nancy Drew Nancy Drew Perry Mason Perry Mason Thomas Magnum Magnum P.I. Dr. Spencer Reid Criminal Minds Adrian Monk Monk Dana Scully The X-Files Jessica Fletcher Murder, She Wrote Veronica Mars Veronica Mars Auguste Dupin The Murders in the Rue Morgue Joe and Frank Hardy The Hardy Boys/ Nancy Drew Mysteries John Rockford The Rockford Files Philip Marlowe Murder, My Sweet Leroy Jethro Gibbs Justin Stowell in NCIS: Origins Hercule Poirot Murder on the Orient Express Walter Neff Double Indemnity Virgil Tibbs In the Heat of the Night Easy Rawlins Devil in a Blue Dress Miss Jane Marple The Murder at the Vicarage

1. Lieutenant Columbo

Peter Falk attends the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Pool

Portrayed by : Peter Falk

: Peter Falk TV series: Columbo

Written by: Richard Levinson and William Link

Richard Levinson and William Link Known for: One more thing signature catchphrase

Detective Lieutenant Columbo, famously portrayed by Peter Falk, is a quintessential detective who relies on his cunning and intuitive skills rather than traditional methods. Columbo's extraordinary ability to piece together seemingly insignificant details into a compelling narrative makes him one of the greatest detectives of all time.

2. Sherlock Holmes

Benedict Cumberbatch attends the "The Thing with Feathers" press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Sebastian Reuter

Portrayed by : Benedict Cumberbatch

: Benedict Cumberbatch TV series : Sherlock

: Written by : Arthur Conan Doyle

: Arthur Conan Doyle Known for: Ability to solve complex cases

Who is the most famous detective in the world right now? According to Life, Sherlock Holmes is the famous detectives in history. He was created by British writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. He calls himself a consulting detective and is great at noticing details, using logic, and solving crimes. Holmes is often told by his friend Dr. Watson, who helps him investigate.

3. Nancy Drew

Kennedy McMann during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. Photo: David Crotty

Portrayed by: Kennedy McMann

Kennedy McMann TV series : Nancy Drew

: Written by: Noga Landau, Stephanie Savage, and Josh Schwartz

Noga Landau, Stephanie Savage, and Josh Schwartz Known for: Teenage amateur detective

Nancy Drew is one of the most famous female detectives, known for solving mysteries with intelligence, courage, and charm. She is still a teenager and more of an amateur sleuth. But like Fletcher, Nancy often solves cases the professionals can't—though she usually deals with fewer murders.

4. Perry Mason

Raymond Burr staring at the camera in a black suit. Photo: Gene Trindl

Portrayed by : Raymond Burr

: Raymond Burr TV series : Perry Mason

: Written by : Erle Stanley Gardner

: Erle Stanley Gardner Known for: Brilliant legal skills and courtroom expertise

Perry Mason, created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, made his mark in television with the Perry Mason series from 1957 to 1966. Played masterfully by Raymond Burr, Mason is a defence attorney who takes on cases that seem impossible to crack.

5. Thomas Magnum

Jay Hernandez appearing in episode 508 of Magnum P.I. Photo: Zack Dougan

Portrayed by : Jay Hernandez

: Jay Hernandez TV series: Magnum, P.I.

Written by : Peter M. Lenkov

: Peter M. Lenkov Known for: The charismatic private eye

Thomas Magnum, played by Tom Selleck in the popular series Magnum, P.I., combines charisma and intellect, making him a standout figure in detective lore. Set against the idyllic backdrop of Hawaii, Magnum serves as a private investigator who solves cases while enjoying the perks of island life.

6. Dr. Spencer Rei

Dr. Spencer Reid during the filming of the Criminal Minds. Photo: Darren Michaels

Portrayed by : Matthew Gray Gubler

: Matthew Gray Gubler TV series: Criminal Minds

Written by: Jeff Davis and Greg Geller

Jeff Davis and Greg Geller Known for: Exceptional intelligence and social awkwardness

Matthew Gray Gubler is a talented Las Vegas actor, director, comedian, painter, and bestselling author. He studied film at NYU and got his first acting role through Wes Anderson. Gray played Dr. Spencer Reid on Criminal Minds for 15 seasons and directed episodes. He has won awards, voiced animated characters, and written popular books.

7. Adrian Monk

Mr. Monk returns to school in episode 1 of the Monk TV series. Photo: USA Network

Portrayed by : Tony Shalhoub

: Tony Shalhoub TV series : Monk

: Written by : Andy Breckman

: Andy Breckman Known for: Monk's brilliant but obsessive-compulsive nature

Adrian Monk is a brilliant detective whose sharp eye for detail and photographic memory help him solve tough cases. However, he's battling OCD, fears, and grief from his wife’s death. Inspired by Columbo and Sherlock Holmes, Monk mixes humour and emotion, making him unforgettable.

8. Dana Scully

Agent Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) undergoes testing regarding her pregnancy in the The X Files episode "Per Manum. Photo: FOX Image

Portrayed by : Gillian Anderson

: Gillian Anderson TV series: The X-Files

Written by : Jack B. Severs

: Jack B. Severs Known for: Catchphrase I want to believe

Dana Scully, played by Gillian Anderson, is among the famous female detectives and an FBI agent in The X-Files. She works with Fox Mulder to solve strange cases. At first, she relies on science and doubts the supernatural, but she later becomes a believer. Scully later becomes a renowned doctor and appears in nearly every episode and both X-Files movies.

9. Jessica Fletcher

Honoree Angela Lansbury accepts an honorary award during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Portrayed by : Angela Lansbury

: Angela Lansbury TV series : Murder, She Wrote

: Written by : Peter Glatzer

: Peter Glatzer Known for: The reluctant sleuth

Jessica Fletcher, played by Angela Lansbury in the long-running TV series Murder, She Wrote, represents an archetype of the amateur detective. A mystery novelist from Cabot Cove, Maine, she finds herself entangled in real-life murder mysteries, often using her storytelling skills to solve them.

10. Veronica Mars

Kristen Bell attends the 2025 TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Photo: Paul Bruinooge

Portrayed by : Kristen Bell

: Kristen Bell TV series : Veronica Mars

: Written by : Rob Thomas

: Rob Thomas Known for: Catchphrase like; You know, I'm not just a pretty face

Veronica Mars is among the most famous detective characters in the television series Veronica Mars. She is a sharp teen detective who solves mysteries in the wealthy town of Neptune. After her best friend's murder remains unsolved, she investigates local corruption, class divides, and personal secrets.

11. Auguste Dupin

George C. Scott (M) stands outside his trailer on location while filming the movie Bank Shot. Photo: Henry Diltz

Portrayed by : George C. Scott

: George C. Scott TV series: The Murders in the Rue Morgue

Written by : Edgar Allan Poe

: Edgar Allan Poe Known for: The cultured detective

C. Auguste Dupin is widely recognised as one of the earliest fictional detectives, based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story Murders in the Rue Morgue. Dupin is an intellectual and analytical figure who showcases the detective archetype who uses reason and logic to solve complex crimes.

12. Joe and Frank Hardy

Parker Stevenson (L) and Shaun Cassidy (R) appearing in the ABC TV special 'The Magic of ABC'. Photo: American Broadcasting Companies

Portrayed by : Parker Stevenson and Shaun Cassidy

: Parker Stevenson and Shaun Cassidy TV series : The Hardy Boys/ Nancy Drew Mysteries

: Written by: Edward Stratemeyer

Edward Stratemeyer Known for: Teenage boy detectives

Joe and Frank are well-known for their appearance in Hardy Boys. Throughout the series, they dive into case after case. For many young readers, they were the gateway to detective stories. Joe and Frank seem to have just two friends—Chet and Tony—and each date one of their friends' sisters.

13. John Rockford

Actor James Garner's portrait session at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Mark Mainz

Portrayed by : James Garner

: James Garner TV series : The Rockford Files

: Written by : Roy Huggins and Stephen J. Cannell

: Roy Huggins and Stephen J. Cannell Known for: Catchphrases like: I'm back and Don't call me Rocky

Jim Rockford is a down-on-his-luck private eye from The Rockford Files, played by James Garner. He works out of a run-down Malibu trailer, makes $200 a day (plus expenses), and is often hurt or unpaid. His a former convict, and bends rules to help clients and pulls off legendary car moves — all to a catchy theme song.

14. Philip Marlowe

Actor Dik Powell and Dorothy Lamour in a publicity shot from the movie in United States. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Portrayed by : Dik Powell

: Dik Powell TV series : Murder, My Sweet

: Written by : Raymond Chandler

: Raymond Chandler Known for: The hardboiled detective

Philip Marlowe, created by Raymond Chandler, represents the hardboiled detective archetype. He first appeared in the novel The Big Sleep and was later adapted into a film, establishing Marlowe as a classic figure in noir fiction. Marlowe's portrayal in Murder, My Sweet further solidified his status as a cornerstone of the detective genre, particularly in this film.

15. Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the NCIS TV series. Photo: Sonja Flemming

Portrayed by : Mark Harmon

: Mark Harmon TV series : Justin Stowell in NCIS: Origins

: Written by : Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill

: Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill Known for: Catchphrases; Rule 1: Never let suspects sit together.

Marlowe Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon in NCIS, is a former Marine sniper turned special agent who leads a team at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Skilled in handling danger, Gibbs relies on his team for tech and forensics. He's calm but tough, dislikes red tape, and is the team's strong, guiding force.

16. Hercule Poirot

David Suchet attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Alan Chapman

Portrayed by: David Suchet

David Suchet TV series: Murder on the Orient Express

Written by : Agatha Christie

: Agatha Christie Known for: Catchphrases like Come, come, my friend

As one of the most famous detectives in history, Poirot might only be rivaled by Sherlock Holmes. Created by Christie, this clever Belgian with the iconic mustache may be a little less quirky than Sherlock, but just as brilliant—after all, he did crack cases on the Murder on the Orient Express.

17. Walter Neff

Fred MacMurray appears in the ABC TV movie 'The Chadwick Family. Photo: Disney General Entertainment Content

Portrayed by : Fred MacMurray

: Fred MacMurray Film : Double Indemnity

Written by : Billy Wilder, Raymond Chandler

: Billy Wilder, Raymond Chandler Known for: The anti-detective protagonist

While not a detective in the traditional sense, Walter Neff from James M. Cain's Double Indemnity plays a pivotal role in the neo-noir genre. Portrayed by Fred MacMurray in the 1944 film, Neff is an insurance salesman whose involvement in a murder scheme makes him an unconventional yet fascinating character.

18. Virgil Tibbs

Virgil Tibbs moving out of a car. Photo: FilmPublicity

Portrayed by: Howard Rollins

Howard Rollins TV series: In the Heat of the Night

Written by : Sidney Poitier

: Sidney Poitier Known for: Catchphrase; They call me Mister Tibbs!

Virgil Tibbs, a sharp detective from Philadelphia, was most famously played by Sidney Poitier in In the Heat of the Night (1967). Mistaken for a suspect in a racist Southern town, he's asked to solve a murder. Despite prejudice, Tibbs finds the killer and earns respect.

19. Easy Rawlins

Denzel Washington attends The Entertainment Community Fund 2025 Gala at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Photo: Amie McCarthy

Portrayed by : Denzel Washington

: Denzel Washington Film : Devil in a Blue Dress

: Written by: Walter Mosley

Walter Mosley Known for: Hardboiled detective

Ezekiel "Easy" Rawlins, one of the most iconic detectives in literary history, is an unlicensed private investigator navigating the streets of Los Angeles from the 1940s through the 1960s. He shares traits with other hardboiled detectives, but his stories stand out because he is black. That gives his cases a unique edge, especially in the Denzel Washington film Devil in a Blue Dress.

20. Miss Jane Marple

Actress Joan Hickson plays detective Miss Marple in the production filmed in Barbados. Photo: Bill Rowntree

Portrayed by: Joan Hickson

Joan Hickson Film : The Murder at the Vicarage

: Written by : Agatha Christie

: Agatha Christie Known for: As an amateur sleuth

Despite Hercule Poirot's charm and brilliance, you will be drawn more to Miss Marple's quiet wisdom. Sitting unnoticed with her knitting, she often sees what others miss. Her subtle style—gently dropping a small insight that unravels everything—over dramatic reveals.

Who is the greatest real detective of all time?

Naming the greatest real detective is subjective, but notable figures include Allan Pinkerton, Eugène Vidocq, and J. Edgar Hoover. They are known for their lasting impact and fame.

Who is the World's no. 1 detective?

There's no official “World No. 1 detective,” but Sherlock Holmes remains the most iconic fictional detective, making Arthur Conan Doyle world-famous.

Who was the first detective in real life?

Eugène-François Vidocq, a former criminal turned crime-fighter, is known as the first real detective and the father of modern criminology. He created the investigative bureau and private detective agency.

The realm of real and fictional detectives is ever-expanding, representing a spectrum of personalities, methodologies, and moral questions. From Perry Mason's legal brilliance to Walter Neff's morally complex narrative, these famous detectives offer unique insights into the human condition, intertwined with the thrill of mystery.

