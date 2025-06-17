Meet the 10 oldest living actors still making history in Hollywood
Dick Van Dyke, Mel Brooks, and Lisa Lu are among the oldest living actors in Hollywood who are still actively shaping the industry with their talent. Despite being well into their 90s, these icons continue to appear in films and television shows. Their enduring presence proves that age does not limit creativity and cultural impact.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- The oldest living actors are from the Golden Age of Hollywood and continue to shape the industry’s evolution.
- Although all of these icons are in their 90s, they are still active in acting, producing, writing or directing.
- James Hong, Rita Moreno, and Clint Eastwood are some of the oldest living actors in Hollywood today.
The oldest living actors in Hollywood today
When compiling this list of the oldest living actors still making history in Hollywood, we primarily focussed on age (90 years or older and still active in Hollywood as of 2025), mainstream Hollywood involvement, and notable contributions to the film/TV industry.
|Actor
|Date of birth
|Years active
|Dick Van Dyke
|13 December 1925
|1947–present
|Mel Brooks
|28 June 1926
|1949–present
|Lisa Lu
|19 January 1927
|1958–present
|William Daniels
|31 March 1927
|1943–present
|James Hong
|22 February 1929
|1954–present
|Clint Eastwood
|31 May 1930
|1954–present
|Lois Smith
|3 November 1930
|1952–present
|Robert Duvall
|5 January 1931
|1952–present
|William Shatner
|22 March 1931
|1951–present
|Rita Moreno
|11 December 1931
|1943–present
1. Dick Van Dyke
- Date of birth: 13 December 1925
- Age: 99 years old (as of June 2025)
- Place of birth: West Plains, Missouri, United States
- Years active: 1947–present
Dick Van Dyke is one of the oldest male actors in Hollywood today. He is a positive-energy powerhouse whose influence in the industry spans nearly eight decades with starring roles in The Dick Van Dyke Show, Mary Poppins, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
The legendary actor is a multi-Emmy and Tony Award winner. In 2024, he was named the oldest Daytime Emmy Award winner for his role in Days of Our Lives, and also made history as the oldest contestant ever on The Masked Singer in 2023.
2. Mel Brooks
- Date of birth: 28 June 1926
- Age: 99 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Years active: 1949–present
Mel Brooks is a comedic pioneer who continues to impact Hollywood with wit and satire. He is among the few EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners, having directed and written hit films such as Young Frankenstein, The Producers, and Blazing Saddles.
He returned in 2023 with History of the World, Part II, a sequel to his 1981 hit. Brooks remains a beloved Hollywood star who proves that laughter truly is timeless.
3. Lisa Lu
- Date of birth: 19 January 1927
- Age: 98 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Beijing, China
- Years active: 1958–present
A veteran Chinese-American actress, Lisa Lu, has gracefully bridged the gap between Eastern and Western cinema. She is renowned for her roles in The Last Emperor, The Joy Luck Club, and Crazy Rich Asians, where she played the grandmother.
Lu, a three-time Golden Horse Award winner, is still active in Hollywood and Chinese-language film and television. Her elegance and cross-cultural effect continue to inspire future generations of actors.
4. William Daniels
- Date of birth: 31 March 1927
- Age: 98 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Years active: 1943–present
Widely recognised as Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World, William Daniels has had a successful career in Hollywood that spans eight decades, including roles in St. Elsewhere and the voice of KITT in Knight Rider.
As one of Hollywood's oldest living celebrities, the iconic actor has earned many nominations and won two Primetime Emmy Awards.
5. James Hong
- Date of birth: 22 February 1929
- Age: 96 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
- Years active: 1954–present
James Hong has had one of the most successful careers in Hollywood history, with over 430 credits on his IMDb profile. His legendary roles include Big Trouble in Little China, Blade Runner, and, most recently, Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), which earned him great acclaim.
Hong received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. He is a pioneer in Asian-American representation in the industry and is still active today.
6. Clint Eastwood
- Date of birth: 31 May 1930
- Age: 95 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States
- Years active: 1954–present
Clint Eastwood, an acclaimed, Oscar-winning filmmaker and actor, is a towering figure in American cinema and one of the most famous old people. Best known for Dirty Harry, Unforgiven, and Million Dollar Baby, the Hollywood legend is still directing and producing films even in his 90s.
His most recent film, Juror #2, was released in 2024. Eastwood's unparalleled longevity and cinematic influence in the film industry continue to inspire generations.
7. Lois Smith
- Date of birth: 3 November 1930
- Age: 94 years old (as of June 2025)
- Place of birth: Topeka, Kansas, United States
- Years active: 1952–present
Lois Smith is a highly respected Hollywood actress known for her work on stage and in films. Her recent performance in The Humans (2021) and her historic Tony Award at the age of 90 for The Inheritance demonstrate her enduring impact.
She has appeared in several critically praised films, including Lady Bird, Minority Report, and Marjorie Prime. Even in 2025, the American actress continues influencing young actors with depth and passion.
8. Robert Duvall
- Date of birth: 5 January 1931
- Age: 94 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States
- Years active: 1952–present
Robert Duvall is one of the oldest living actors in 2025. He is widely recognised for his roles in The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and Tender Mercies, which earned him an Oscar. The Hollywood legend still acts in independent films, including Hustle (2022) with Adam Sandler.
9. William Shatner
- Date of birth: 22 March 1931
- Age: 94 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- Years active: 1951–present
William Shatner is best known for his portrayal as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series, which made him a pop culture star. He became the oldest person to travel to space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket in 2021, at the age of 90.
Shatner continues to appear in films and TV shows, with some of his latest acting projects being 765874 (2024), Master of the Universe: Revolution (2024), and Fireheart (2022).
10. Rita Moreno
- Date of birth: 11 December 1931
- Age: 93 years (as of June 2025)
- Place of birth: Humacao, Puerto Rico
- Years active: 1943–present
Rita Moreno is one of the oldest living celebrities and a Hollywood legend who has earned the coveted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). She has been recently featured in films such as 80 for Brady and Fast X.
Rita uses her platform to fight for diversity in the arts. Her journey from West Side Story (1961) to modern blockbusters exemplifies endurance and adaptability.
What actress is 106 years old?
Caren Marsh is the oldest living actress, at 106 years as of 2025. The American actress was born on 6 April 1919 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her acting career spanned from 1937 to 1948, with performances in Welcome Stranger (1947) and Mad Youth (1939).
Who is the longest-working actor in Hollywood?
American actor, producer, director, and centenarian Norman Lloyd is Hollywood's longest-working actor, with a career spanning almost a century (1923–2020). He worked in theatre, radio, television, and film, and his final feature, Trainwreck, was released in 2015, after turning 100.
The oldest living actors are not just surviving—they are still active in the film world, proving that passion, resilience, and talent never expire. Whether acting, directing, or lending their voices to new projects, these men and women continue cementing their place in the industry even in their 90s.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the NBA's oldest active players. The NBA has a small group of experienced individuals who've defied conventional age norms.
LeBron James, P.J. Tucker, and Chris Tucker are some of the oldest players in the NBA today. In this piece, discover details of their career milestones.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Racheal Murimi (Lifestyle writer) Racheal Murimi is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She has over three years of experience in creating content. Racheal graduated from Dedan Kimathi University of Technology with a bachelor's degree in BCom, Finance. She has amassed sufficient knowledge on various topics, including biographies, fashion, lifestyle, and beauty. In 2023, Racheal finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. You can reach her at wambuimurimi254@gmail.com