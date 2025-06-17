Meet the 10 oldest living actors still making history in Hollywood

Dick Van Dyke, Mel Brooks, and Lisa Lu are among the oldest living actors in Hollywood who are still actively shaping the industry with their talent. Despite being well into their 90s, these icons continue to appear in films and television shows. Their enduring presence proves that age does not limit creativity and cultural impact.

James Hong, Rita Moreno, and Dick Van Dyke are some of the oldest living actors still making waves in Hollywood. Photo: Gilbert Flores, Kristina Bumphrey, Paul Morigi (modified by author)

The oldest living actors in Hollywood today

When compiling this list of the oldest living actors still making history in Hollywood, we primarily focussed on age (90 years or older and still active in Hollywood as of 2025), mainstream Hollywood involvement, and notable contributions to the film/TV industry.

Actor Date of birth Years active Dick Van Dyke 13 December 1925 1947–present Mel Brooks 28 June 1926 1949–present Lisa Lu 19 January 1927 1958–present William Daniels 31 March 1927 1943–present James Hong 22 February 1929 1954–present Clint Eastwood 31 May 1930 1954–present Lois Smith 3 November 1930 1952–present Robert Duvall 5 January 1931 1952–present William Shatner 22 March 1931 1951–present Rita Moreno 11 December 1931 1943–present

1. Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke at the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Date of birth: 13 December 1925

13 December 1925 Age: 99 years old (as of June 2025)

99 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: West Plains, Missouri, United States

West Plains, Missouri, United States Years active: 1947–present

Dick Van Dyke is one of the oldest male actors in Hollywood today. He is a positive-energy powerhouse whose influence in the industry spans nearly eight decades with starring roles in The Dick Van Dyke Show, Mary Poppins, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The legendary actor is a multi-Emmy and Tony Award winner. In 2024, he was named the oldest Daytime Emmy Award winner for his role in Days of Our Lives, and also made history as the oldest contestant ever on The Masked Singer in 2023.

2. Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks attends the "Spaceballs" screening during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Date of birth: 28 June 1926

28 June 1926 Age: 99 years old (as of 2025)

99 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Years active: 1949–present

Mel Brooks is a comedic pioneer who continues to impact Hollywood with wit and satire. He is among the few EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners, having directed and written hit films such as Young Frankenstein, The Producers, and Blazing Saddles.

He returned in 2023 with History of the World, Part II, a sequel to his 1981 hit. Brooks remains a beloved Hollywood star who proves that laughter truly is timeless.

3. Lisa Lu

Lisu Lu attends the Lisa Lu Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Hollywood, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Date of birth: 19 January 1927

19 January 1927 Age: 98 years old (as of 2025)

98 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Years active: 1958–present

A veteran Chinese-American actress, Lisa Lu, has gracefully bridged the gap between Eastern and Western cinema. She is renowned for her roles in The Last Emperor, The Joy Luck Club, and Crazy Rich Asians, where she played the grandmother.

Lu, a three-time Golden Horse Award winner, is still active in Hollywood and Chinese-language film and television. Her elegance and cross-cultural effect continue to inspire future generations of actors.

4. William Daniels

Date of birth: 31 March 1927

31 March 1927 Age: 98 years old (as of 2025)

98 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Years active: 1943–present

Widely recognised as Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World, William Daniels has had a successful career in Hollywood that spans eight decades, including roles in St. Elsewhere and the voice of KITT in Knight Rider.

As one of Hollywood's oldest living celebrities, the iconic actor has earned many nominations and won two Primetime Emmy Awards.

5. James Hong

James Hong attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures' "Kung Fu Panda 4" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Date of birth: 22 February 1929

22 February 1929 Age: 96 years old (as of 2025)

96 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Years active: 1954–present

James Hong has had one of the most successful careers in Hollywood history, with over 430 credits on his IMDb profile. His legendary roles include Big Trouble in Little China, Blade Runner, and, most recently, Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), which earned him great acclaim.

Hong received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. He is a pioneer in Asian-American representation in the industry and is still active today.

6. Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Date of birth: 31 May 1930

31 May 1930 Age: 95 years old (as of 2025)

95 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

San Francisco, California, United States Years active: 1954–present

Clint Eastwood, an acclaimed, Oscar-winning filmmaker and actor, is a towering figure in American cinema and one of the most famous old people. Best known for Dirty Harry, Unforgiven, and Million Dollar Baby, the Hollywood legend is still directing and producing films even in his 90s.

His most recent film, Juror #2, was released in 2024. Eastwood's unparalleled longevity and cinematic influence in the film industry continue to inspire generations.

7. Lois Smith

Lois Smith speaks onstage during "Indie Contenders Roundtable" at AFI FEST Presented By Audi at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Date of birth: 3 November 1930

3 November 1930 Age: 94 years old (as of June 2025)

94 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Topeka, Kansas, United States

Topeka, Kansas, United States Years active: 1952–present

Lois Smith is a highly respected Hollywood actress known for her work on stage and in films. Her recent performance in The Humans (2021) and her historic Tony Award at the age of 90 for The Inheritance demonstrate her enduring impact.

She has appeared in several critically praised films, including Lady Bird, Minority Report, and Marjorie Prime. Even in 2025, the American actress continues influencing young actors with depth and passion.

8. Robert Duvall

Actor Robert Duvall on the red carpet for the 40th Anniversary and World Premiere of Apocalypse Now Final Cut at the Tribeca Film Festival. Photo: Ira L. Black

Date of birth: 5 January 1931

5 January 1931 Age: 94 years old (as of 2025)

94 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

San Diego, California, United States Years active: 1952–present

Robert Duvall is one of the oldest living actors in 2025. He is widely recognised for his roles in The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and Tender Mercies, which earned him an Oscar. The Hollywood legend still acts in independent films, including Hustle (2022) with Adam Sandler.

9. William Shatner

William Shatner at The 52nd Annual Saturn Awards held at The Hilton Universal City Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez

Date of birth: 22 March 1931

22 March 1931 Age: 94 years old (as of 2025)

94 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Montreal, Quebec, Canada Years active: 1951–present

William Shatner is best known for his portrayal as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series, which made him a pop culture star. He became the oldest person to travel to space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket in 2021, at the age of 90.

Shatner continues to appear in films and TV shows, with some of his latest acting projects being 765874 (2024), Master of the Universe: Revolution (2024), and Fireheart (2022).

10. Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno attends the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Date of birth : 11 December 1931

: 11 December 1931 Age: 93 years (as of June 2025)

93 years (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Humacao, Puerto Rico

Humacao, Puerto Rico Years active: 1943–present

Rita Moreno is one of the oldest living celebrities and a Hollywood legend who has earned the coveted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). She has been recently featured in films such as 80 for Brady and Fast X.

Rita uses her platform to fight for diversity in the arts. Her journey from West Side Story (1961) to modern blockbusters exemplifies endurance and adaptability.

What actress is 106 years old?

Caren Marsh is the oldest living actress, at 106 years as of 2025. The American actress was born on 6 April 1919 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her acting career spanned from 1937 to 1948, with performances in Welcome Stranger (1947) and Mad Youth (1939).

Who is the longest-working actor in Hollywood?

American actor, producer, director, and centenarian Norman Lloyd is Hollywood's longest-working actor, with a career spanning almost a century (1923–2020). He worked in theatre, radio, television, and film, and his final feature, Trainwreck, was released in 2015, after turning 100.

The oldest living actors are not just surviving—they are still active in the film world, proving that passion, resilience, and talent never expire. Whether acting, directing, or lending their voices to new projects, these men and women continue cementing their place in the industry even in their 90s.

